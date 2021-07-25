Ball Striking

×
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 63

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS VALUE TOTAL DRV RANK GIR RANK
1 1 Jerry Kelly 86 5 2 3
2 2 Bernhard Langer 89 6 2 4
3 3 Kevin Sutherland 68 7 6 1
4 4 Brandt Jobe 75 13 7 6
5 5 Kenny Perry 71 15 7 8
6 6 Gene Sauers 82 21 12 9
7 7 Robert Karlsson 73 27 17 10
8 8 Miguel Angel Jiménez 83 28 11 17
T9 T9 Scott Parel 89 29 1 28
T9 T9 Jeff Maggert 80 29 2 27
T11 T9 Tom Lehman 70 30 18 12
T11 12 Scott Dunlap 68 30 7 23
T11 13 Retief Goosen 82 30 23 7
T14 14 Ernie Els 83 31 29 2
T14 T15 Darren Clarke 74 31 12 19
16 T15 Rod Pampling 76 32 19 13
17 T15 Joe Durant 75 33 12 21
18 18 Doug Barron 85 35 15 20
19 19 Stephen Leaney 70 39 34 5
20 20 Paul Broadhurst 87 41 10 31
21 21 Paul Goydos 68 42 19 23
22 22 David Toms 76 45 29 16
23 23 Steve Flesch 79 48 34 14
24 24 Billy Mayfair 79 50 5 45
25 25 Kirk Triplett 78 51 15 36
26 26 Mike Weir 64 52 41 11
27 27 Wes Short, Jr. 89 54 21 33
28 28 Rocco Mediate 70 57 32 25
29 29 Vijay Singh 69 58 36 22
30 T30 John Daly 61 60 27 33
T31 32 Billy Andrade 73 61 23 38
T31 T30 Ken Tanigawa 85 61 43 18
33 T33 Colin Montgomerie 84 62 29 33
34 T33 Shane Bertsch 68 65 23 42
35 37 Glen Day 83 66 36 30
36 36 Kent Jones 74 67 41 26
37 35 Jay Haas 69 68 27 41
38 38 Woody Austin 86 70 55 15
39 39 Marco Dawson 82 72 43 29
40 40 Brett Quigley 77 80 43 37
T41 41 Scott McCarron 79 81 21 60
T41 42 Olin Browne 80 81 23 58
T43 43 Tom Byrum 73 86 36 50
T43 T44 Jeff Sluman 76 86 46 40
T43 T44 David McKenzie 76 86 40 46
46 46 Lee Janzen 73 87 55 32
47 48 Fred Funk 73 89 32 57
48 47 Ken Duke 79 90 47 43
49 T49 Mark O'Meara 62 92 36 56
50 T49 Tim Herron 76 93 54 39
T51 T51 Tim Petrovic 70 96 52 44
T51 53 John Huston 72 96 47 49
53 T51 Michael Allen 62 97 49 48
54 54 Stephen Ames 69 101 49 52
55 55 Corey Pavin 68 102 49 53
56 56 Duffy Waldorf 79 104 57 47
57 57 Steve Pate 66 109 58 51
58 58 Larry Mize 73 111 52 59
59 60 Scott Verplank 62 114 60 54
60 61 Chris DiMarco 75 118 63 55
61 62 Tom Pernice Jr. 77 120 59 61
62 63 Mark Brooks 61 122 60 62
63 64 David Frost 77 125 62 63

Ball Striking is computed by totaling a player's rank in both Total Driving and Greens in Regulation. (158)