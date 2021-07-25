×
Statistics » Money/Finishes » Top 10 Finishes

Top 10 Finishes

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 4

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME TOP 10 1ST 2ND 3RD
1 1 Bernhard Langer 18 1 2 2
T2 T3 Ernie Els 14 2 2 1
T2 2 Kevin Sutherland 14 2 2
T2 T3 Jerry Kelly 14 2 2 1
T5 T7 Miguel Angel Jiménez 12 2 2 2
T5 T5 Retief Goosen 12 3 2
T5 T5 Fred Couples 12 3 1
8 T7 Robert Karlsson 11 2 1
T9 T9 Mike Weir 10 1 4
T9 T9 Jim Furyk 10 3 1
11 11 Steve Stricker 9 2 1 2
T12 T12 David Toms 8 1 2
T12 T12 Woody Austin 8 1 1
T14 T17 Wes Short, Jr. 7 1
T14 T14 Glen Day 7 2
T14 T14 Scott Parel 7 1 1 2
T14 T14 Tim Petrovic 7 3
T18 T17 Stephen Ames 6 1 2
T18 T17 Brandt Jobe 6
T18 T21 Darren Clarke 6 2 1
T18 T17 Rod Pampling 6 1
T22 T21 Stephen Leaney 5
T22 T21 Scott McCarron 5
T22 T21 Brett Quigley 5 1 1 1
T22 T26 Paul Broadhurst 5 1
T22 T21 Gene Sauers 5
T27 T26 Kirk Triplett 4 1
T27 T26 Paul Goydos 4 1 2
T27 T26 Steve Flesch 4 1
T27 T26 Doug Barron 4 2
T31 T31 Cameron Beckman 3 1
T31 T31 Alex Cejka 3 2 1
T31 T31 K.J. Choi 3 1
T31 T31 Colin Montgomerie 3 1 1
T31 T31 Vijay Singh 3 1
T31 T31 Marco Dawson 3
T31 T31 Duffy Waldorf 3
T31 T31 Rocco Mediate 3
T31 T31 John Daly 3 1
T31 T31 Bob Estes 3 1
T31 T31 Tom Lehman 3
T42 T42 Jeff Maggert 2
T42 T42 Phil Mickelson 2 2
T42 T42 Billy Andrade 2
T42 T42 Kenny Perry 2 1
T42 T42 Chris DiMarco 2
T42 T42 Tom Gillis 2
T42 T42 Kent Jones 2
T42 T42 Dicky Pride 2 1
T42 T42 Shane Bertsch 2 1
T42 T42 David McKenzie 2
T42 T42 Ken Duke 2
T53 T53 David Morland IV 1
T53 T53 Tim Herron 1 1
T53 T53 Carlos Franco 1
T53 Ricardo Gonzalez 1
T53 Yoshinobu Tsukada 1
T53 Stephen Dodd 1 1
T53 T53 Bob Sowards 1
T53 T53 José María Olazábal 1
T53 T53 Dudley Hart 1
T53 T53 Scott Verplank 1
T53 T53 Willie Wood 1 1
T53 T53 Scott Dunlap 1
T53 T53 Olin Browne 1
T53 T53 Tom Byrum 1
T53 T53 John Riegger 1
T53 T53 Larry Mize 1
T53 T53 Mark O'Meara 1
T53 T53 Corey Pavin 1
T53 T53 Billy Mayfair 1
T53 T53 David Frost 1
T53 T53 Jay Haas 1
T53 T53 Lee Janzen 1

The total number of times the player has finished in the top 10 at official events for the year. (138)