Statistics » Money/Finishes » All Time Money Leaders

All Time Money Leaders

, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 5921596

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME EVENTS MONEY
1 1 Phil Mickelson 3 $92,876,195
2 2 Vijay Singh 22 $75,988,365
3 3 Jim Furyk 17 $73,538,477
4 4 Ernie Els 26 $51,560,629
5 5 Steve Stricker 11 $49,210,293
6 6 David Toms 24 $47,169,606
7 7 Davis Love III 6 $45,550,009
8 8 Kenny Perry 23 $43,569,035
9 9 Bernhard Langer 28 $41,576,005
10 10 Jerry Kelly 27 $37,176,682
11 11 Fred Couples 16 $35,127,718
12 12 Retief Goosen 26 $35,125,711
13 13 Tom Lehman 22 $34,667,327
14 14 Fred Funk 26 $33,959,274
15 15 Jay Haas 22 $33,799,367
16 16 K.J. Choi 10 $33,254,311
17 17 Hale Irwin 5 $33,124,546
18 18 Mark Calcavecchia 12 $31,406,368
19 19 Jeff Sluman 24 $30,463,815
20 20 Stuart Appleby 0 $29,893,485
21 21 Mike Weir 20 $29,821,319
22 22 Scott Verplank 21 $29,463,776
23 23 Loren Roberts 8 $28,792,931
24 Robert Allenby 1 $27,539,299
25 24 Tom Kite 10 $27,344,789
26 25 Nick Price 0 $26,400,884
27 26 Jeff Maggert 26 $26,275,730
28 27 Tom Watson 2 $26,143,867
29 28 Gil Morgan 0 $25,891,094
30 29 Kevin Sutherland 22 $24,917,344
31 30 Woody Austin 27 $24,771,187
32 31 Stephen Ames 23 $24,435,936
33 32 Kirk Triplett 26 $24,242,724
34 33 Mark O'Meara 20 $24,222,254
35 34 John Cook 4 $24,064,476
36 35 Tom Pernice Jr. 25 $24,002,155
37 36 Bob Estes 17 $23,724,016
38 37 Chris DiMarco 25 $23,558,920
39 38 Scott Hoch 11 $23,502,122
40 39 Billy Mayfair 25 $23,182,627
41 40 Corey Pavin 23 $22,733,122
42 41 Rocco Mediate 22 $22,253,280
43 42 Scott McCarron 26 $22,237,634
44 43 Joe Durant 25 $21,808,250
45 44 John Senden 6 $21,641,680
46 45 Steve Flesch 26 $21,237,898
47 46 Lee Janzen 23 $20,264,670
48 47 Tim Herron 24 $19,958,483
49 48 Paul Goydos 22 $19,510,152
50 49 Brad Faxon 6 $19,484,395
51 50 David Frost 25 $19,256,779
52 51 Billy Andrade 23 $19,207,445
53 52 Duffy Waldorf 25 $19,140,868
54 53 Craig Stadler 0 $19,007,365
55 54 Larry Nelson 0 $18,464,572
56 55 Bob Tway 0 $18,376,429
57 56 Rod Pampling 24 $17,987,124
58 57 Jesper Parnevik 17 $17,974,029
59 58 John Huston 23 $17,795,411
60 59 Hal Sutton 0 $17,162,125
61 60 Joey Sindelar 19 $17,132,092
62 61 Michael Allen 20 $17,079,100
63 62 Steve Lowery 0 $17,027,090
64 63 Tim Petrovic 23 $16,585,364
65 64 Bruce Fleisher 0 $16,577,750
66 65 Olin Browne 26 $16,445,095
67 66 Steve Elkington 0 $16,382,382
68 67 Jim Thorpe 0 $15,881,684
69 68 Colin Montgomerie 27 $15,485,661
70 69 Greg Norman 0 $15,182,769
71 70 Dana Quigley 0 $14,990,761
72 71 Raymond Floyd 0 $14,797,084
73 72 Bob Gilder 0 $14,657,009
74 73 Ángel Cabrera 9 $14,654,599
75 74 Alex Cejka 10 $14,621,071
76 75 Paul Azinger 0 $14,504,591
77 76 Bart Bryant 4 $14,456,756
78 77 Brandt Jobe 24 $14,329,654
79 78 Tom Jenkins 0 $14,291,884
80 79 Tommy Armour III 10 $14,288,285
81 80 Russ Cochran 14 $14,106,062
82 81 Shigeki Maruyama 0 $13,809,170
83 82 Allen Doyle 0 $13,657,793
84 83 Dan Forsman 5 $13,635,395
85 86 Miguel Angel Jiménez 26 $13,383,992
86 84 Lee Trevino 0 $13,347,942
87 85 Jim Colbert 0 $13,289,345
88 87 Larry Mize 24 $13,038,921
89 88 Dudley Hart 13 $13,011,611
90 91 Glen Day 26 $13,003,018
91 89 Brad Bryant 4 $13,001,494
92 90 D.A. Weibring 0 $12,985,192
93 92 José María Olazábal 13 $12,924,602
94 93 Ken Duke 26 $12,903,997
95 94 Dave Stockton 0 $12,514,752
96 95 Brett Quigley 25 $12,359,649
97 96 Gene Sauers 26 $12,344,057
98 97 Tom Purtzer 0 $12,274,189
99 98 Mark Brooks 20 $12,218,945
100 99 John Daly 23 $12,059,079
101 100 Frank Lickliter II 14 $12,006,763
102 101 Scott Simpson 3 $11,836,742
103 102 Carlos Franco 15 $11,509,184
104 103 Peter Jacobsen 4 $11,275,835
105 104 Steve Pate 21 $11,224,356
106 105 Tom Byrum 24 $10,963,771
107 106 Jay Don Blake 1 $10,894,613
108 107 Wayne Levi 0 $10,893,952
109 108 Jonathan Kaye 0 $10,664,915
110 111 Darren Clarke 23 $10,660,615
111 109 Marco Dawson 26 $10,647,023
112 110 Cameron Beckman 16 $10,544,779
113 112 Doug Tewell 0 $10,492,536
114 113 Fuzzy Zoeller 0 $10,473,315
115 114 Isao Aoki 0 $10,328,906
116 115 Andy Bean 0 $10,269,934
117 116 Ben Crenshaw 0 $10,250,240
118 117 Morris Hatalsky 0 $10,203,005
119 118 Bobby Wadkins 1 $10,187,307
120 119 Mark Wiebe 0 $10,055,826
121 120 Peter Lonard 0 $9,920,103
122 121 Mark McNulty 0 $9,919,179
123 122 Don Pooley 0 $9,859,811
124 123 Rich Beem 10 $9,729,154
125 124 J.C. Snead 0 $9,603,706
126 125 Skip Kendall 4 $9,598,012
127 126 Bob Charles 0 $9,590,871
128 127 Jim Dent 0 $9,587,790
129 128 Shaun Micheel 5 $9,537,660
130 129 Bill Glasson 0 $9,515,091
131 130 Jay Sigel 0 $9,497,195
132 131 Graham Marsh 0 $9,461,574
133 132 Esteban Toledo 14 $9,441,714
134 133 Curtis Strange 0 $9,120,323
135 134 Jack Nicklaus 0 $9,108,352
136 135 Bruce Summerhays 0 $9,058,485
137 136 Chip Beck 0 $9,048,451
138 137 Andrew Magee 0 $9,031,700
139 138 Mike Reid 0 $9,018,996
140 139 Scott Dunlap 22 $8,991,628
141 140 Mike Hill 0 $8,956,828
142 141 Dean Wilson 1 $8,941,267
143 142 Vicente Fernandez 0 $8,920,858
144 143 John Jacobs 0 $8,899,985
145 144 Bob Murphy 0 $8,864,286
146 145 Robert Gamez 3 $8,798,709
147 146 Craig Parry 0 $8,666,013
148 147 J.P. Hayes 0 $8,490,421
149 148 Mike McCullough 0 $8,245,592
150 149 J.L. Lewis 0 $8,194,426
151 150 Tom Wargo 0 $8,019,988
152 151 Wes Short, Jr. 28 $7,940,039
153 152 Gary Player 0 $7,883,511
154 153 Lanny Wadkins 0 $7,761,876
155 154 Kent Jones 24 $7,704,358
156 155 Chi Chi Rodriguez 0 $7,685,440
157 156 Dave Eichelberger 0 $7,623,023
158 157 Steve Jones 12 $7,605,775
159 158 Leonard Thompson 0 $7,603,492
160 159 Dale Douglass 0 $7,597,039
161 160 Paul Stankowski 6 $7,580,414
162 161 John Bland 0 $7,516,459
163 162 Brent Geiberger 0 $7,478,200
164 163 David Eger 2 $7,464,195
165 164 Dicky Pride 17 $7,410,898
166 165 David Edwards 0 $7,389,712
167 166 Tom Gillis 18 $7,333,257
168 167 Mark Hensby 1 $7,317,434
169 168 Keith Fergus 0 $7,293,349
170 169 Ed Dougherty 0 $7,253,504
171 170 José Maria Cañizares 0 $7,184,131
172 171 David Peoples 0 $7,179,728
173 172 John Mahaffey 0 $7,150,457
174 173 Robert Karlsson 23 $7,109,111
175 174 Len Mattiace 4 $7,073,289
176 175 Walter Hall 0 $7,007,368
177 176 Chris Perry 0 $6,881,133
178 177 Neal Lancaster 1 $6,825,503
179 178 Michael Bradley 1 $6,775,513
180 179 Scott Parel 28 $6,770,609
181 180 Jim Gallagher, Jr. 0 $6,645,371
182 181 Al Geiberger 0 $6,552,094
183 182 Todd Hamilton 1 $6,541,703
184 183 Mark McCumber 0 $6,481,321
185 184 Greg Kraft 1 $6,423,483
186 185 Jim Albus 0 $6,421,444
187 186 Jay Williamson 1 $6,300,273
188 187 Gary Hallberg 4 $6,266,877
189 188 Willie Wood 12 $6,235,489
190 189 Mike Goodes 7 $6,203,526
191 190 Blaine McCallister 8 $6,191,596
192 191 Nick Faldo 0 $6,167,648
193 192 Eduardo Romero 0 $6,141,646
194 193 Tim Simpson 0 $6,119,389
195 194 Bruce Crampton 0 $6,028,877
196 195 David Graham 0 $5,951,240
197 197 José Coceres 2 $5,914,263
198 196 Peter Senior 0 $5,899,396
199 198 Joe Ozaki 0 $5,849,985
200 199 Chris Smith 0 $5,835,599
201 200 Jim Carter 2 $5,786,934
202 201 Gibby Gilbert 0 $5,651,212
203 202 Jerry Pate 3 $5,639,606
204 203 Hugh Baiocchi 0 $5,537,510
205 204 Stephen Leaney 22 $5,532,943
206 205 Grant Waite 0 $5,508,782
207 206 Gary McCord 0 $5,405,227
208 207 Bob Eastwood 0 $5,395,417
209 208 R.W. Eaks 0 $5,374,926
210 209 Lonnie Nielsen 0 $5,374,262
211 213 Paul Broadhurst 28 $5,346,482
212 210 Cliff Kresge 3 $5,313,455
213 211 Joel Edwards 0 $5,299,278
214 212 Dennis Paulson 0 $5,247,177
215 214 Charles Coody 0 $5,225,547
216 215 Joe Inman 0 $5,159,900
217 217 Matt Gogel 8 $5,118,572
218 216 Rocky Thompson 0 $5,093,363
219 218 Kermit Zarley 0 $5,080,396
220 219 Jerry Smith 10 $5,061,060
221 220 Patrick Sheehan 0 $5,032,828
222 221 Sandy Lyle 10 $4,899,109
223 222 Tommy Tolles 9 $4,872,505
224 223 Doug Barron 27 $4,822,399
225 224 Phil Blackmar 0 $4,804,737
226 226 Thomas Bjørn 2 $4,767,342
227 225 John Riegger 5 $4,737,152
228 227 Shane Bertsch 22 $4,699,587
229 228 Des Smyth 0 $4,680,925
230 229 Omar Uresti 2 $4,674,490
231 230 Brian Henninger 0 $4,662,476
232 231 Howard Twitty 0 $4,644,747
233 232 Denis Watson 1 $4,635,388
234 233 Terry Dill 0 $4,632,323
235 234 Mark James 1 $4,596,408
236 235 Donnie Hammond 0 $4,558,244
237 236 Mike Hulbert 0 $4,556,255
238 237 Jeff Brehaut 0 $4,500,579
239 238 Don January 0 $4,369,442
240 239 Fulton Allem 0 $4,360,206
241 240 Rick Fehr 0 $4,216,853
242 241 Walter Morgan 0 $4,205,875
243 242 Jay Delsing 0 $4,174,420
244 243 Jerry McGee 0 $4,141,158
245 244 Dave Barr 0 $4,124,822
246 245 Ronnie Black 0 $4,099,977
247 246 Bob May 2 $4,098,547
248 247 Ken Green 0 $4,082,962
249 248 Rod Spittle 0 $4,039,295
250 249 Jim Ahern 0 $4,038,631
251 250 Brandel Chamblee 0 $4,032,781
252 251 Tom Weiskopf 0 $4,017,472
253 252 Doug Garwood 0 $3,963,663
254 253 Dick Mast 2 $3,936,255
255 254 Dan Pohl 0 $3,917,331
256 255 Ted Tryba 2 $3,895,851
257 256 Jimmy Powell 0 $3,825,620
258 257 Mathias Grönberg 0 $3,818,414
259 258 Bob Burns 0 $3,690,642
260 259 Nolan Henke 0 $3,662,880
261 260 Tommy Aaron 0 $3,646,302
262 261 DeWitt Weaver 0 $3,621,938
263 263 Ian Woosnam 4 $3,620,996
264 262 Chien Soon Lu 0 $3,611,643
265 264 Jim McGovern 1 $3,510,204
266 265 Craig Perks 0 $3,487,646
267 266 Don Bies 0 $3,478,443
268 267 Tom Shaw 0 $3,452,464
269 268 Todd Fischer 1 $3,428,699
270 269 Larry Ziegler 0 $3,378,144
271 270 Michael Campbell 1 $3,357,417
272 271 Andy North 1 $3,347,827
273 272 Frank Conner 0 $3,317,220
274 273 Ed Fiori 0 $3,283,930
275 274 Gary Koch 0 $3,266,895
276 275 David McKenzie 25 $3,227,592
277 276 John Schroeder 0 $3,218,052
278 277 John Harris 3 $3,201,539
279 278 Walter Zembriski 0 $3,154,265
280 279 Gavin Coles 0 $3,094,859
281 280 James Mason 0 $3,006,200
282 281 Jeff Hart 1 $2,988,776
283 282 David Ogrin 0 $2,976,333
284 283 Bobby Nichols 0 $2,949,289
285 284 Butch Baird 0 $2,937,726
286 285 Bob Dickson 0 $2,898,107
287 286 Bobby Clampett 0 $2,878,739
288 287 Spike McRoy 2 $2,871,279
289 288 Jodie Mudd 0 $2,834,555
290 289 Robin Freeman 0 $2,829,939
291 290 Mike Sullivan 0 $2,811,486
292 291 Fran Quinn 8 $2,803,339
293 292 Ted Schulz 0 $2,789,731
294 293 Johnny Miller 0 $2,759,200
295 295 Roger Chapman 3 $2,758,679
296 294 Guy Boros 1 $2,756,771
297 296 Mike Springer 0 $2,735,710
298 297 Keith Clearwater 0 $2,721,126
299 298 Danny Edwards 0 $2,693,886
300 299 Craig Bowden 3 $2,672,282
301 300 Jim Ferree 0 $2,658,566
302 301 Trevor Dodds 0 $2,658,525
303 302 Bruce Vaughan 0 $2,652,047
304 303 Joe Daley 0 $2,628,511
305 304 Lee Elder 0 $2,624,761
306 305 Larry Laoretti 0 $2,615,886
307 306 Wayne Grady 0 $2,559,899
308 307 Rodger Davis 0 $2,545,474
309 308 Sammy Rachels 0 $2,463,969
310 311 Ken Tanigawa 28 $2,405,859
311 309 Paul Claxton 1 $2,392,393
312 310 David Branshaw 0 $2,391,202
313 312 Fred Gibson 0 $2,372,596
314 313 Billy Ray Brown 0 $2,330,389
315 314 David Sutherland 0 $2,324,057
316 315 Mike Heinen 0 $2,299,013
317 316 David Berganio, Jr. 0 $2,294,458
318 317 Lennie Clements 0 $2,280,766
319 318 Dave Rummells 0 $2,279,266
320 319 Roger Maltbie 0 $2,257,275
321 320 Bob Duval 0 $2,251,897
322 321 Clarence Rose 0 $2,237,710
323 322 Thomas Levet 1 $2,222,297
324 323 Ian Baker-Finch 0 $2,194,906
325 324 Larry Mowry 0 $2,194,159
326 325 Michael Clark II 0 $2,190,902
327 326 John Morse 0 $2,178,039
328 327 Kelly Gibson 0 $2,162,649
329 328 George Burns 0 $2,150,439
330 329 Mark Lye 0 $2,136,595
331 330 Lou Graham 0 $2,134,929
332 331 Larry Rinker 0 $2,114,772
333 332 Richard Zokol 0 $2,104,145
334 333 Mike Donald 0 $2,081,934
335 334 Dick Hendrickson 0 $2,076,072
336 335 Ron Streck 0 $2,068,029
337 336 John Adams 0 $2,051,548
338 337 Bruce Devlin 0 $2,046,055
339 338 Jim Rutledge 0 $2,045,651
340 339 Homero Blancas 0 $1,984,048
341 340 Ben Smith 0 $1,975,108
342 341 Craig Kanada 1 $1,974,036
343 342 Mike Standly 0 $1,962,403
344 343 Lon Hinkle 0 $1,902,813
345 344 Bill Britton 0 $1,899,651
346 345 Kenny Knox 1 $1,878,390
347 346 Steven Veriato 0 $1,846,855
348 347 Bill Rogers 0 $1,825,431
349 348 Curt Byrum 0 $1,809,810
350 349 Dave Stockton, Jr. 0 $1,802,047
351 350 Frank Beard 0 $1,798,126
352 351 Rives McBee 0 $1,787,176
353 352 P.H. Horgan III 0 $1,773,380
354 353 Barry Cheesman 1 $1,756,674
355 354 Mark Johnson 0 $1,746,865
356 356 Clark Dennis 3 $1,686,608
357 355 John Inman 0 $1,684,189
358 357 Jack Renner 0 $1,644,029
359 358 Paul Lawrie 1 $1,615,234
360 359 Billy Kratzert 0 $1,536,265
361 360 David Morland IV 6 $1,528,004
362 361 Bob Smith 0 $1,522,734
363 Jean Van de Velde 1 $1,508,366
364 362 Ben Bates 0 $1,495,235
365 363 Kevin Johnson 0 $1,492,051
366 364 Tony Jacklin 0 $1,487,755
367 365 Jeff Gallagher 0 $1,426,750
368 366 Phillip Price 5 $1,422,653
369 367 Bobby Walzel 0 $1,392,377
370 368 Rex Caldwell 0 $1,374,230
371 369 Ed Sneed 0 $1,356,834
372 370 Bob Goalby 0 $1,341,884
373 371 Massy Kuramoto 1 $1,325,677
374 372 Doug Sanders 0 $1,312,957
375 373 Tom Sieckmann 0 $1,310,647
376 374 Bob Brue 0 $1,280,590
377 375 Bob Friend 0 $1,239,459
378 376 Barry Jaeckel 0 $1,194,949
379 377 Tony Sills 0 $1,186,328
380 378 Tom McGinnis 0 $1,172,435
381 379 Barry Lane 5 $1,162,841
382 380 Mark Carnevale 0 $1,154,045
383 381 Bob Betley 0 $1,088,073
384 Michael Long 1 $1,083,690
385 382 Paul McGinley 3 $1,078,931
386 383 Mac O'Grady 0 $1,060,847
387 384 Lance Ten Broeck 0 $1,042,070
388 385 Pat McGowan 0 $1,017,756
389 386 Stan Utley 0 $986,146
390 387 Babe Hiskey 0 $982,696
391 388 Doug Dunakey 0 $974,614
392 389 Greg Twiggs 0 $919,896
393 390 Mark Pfeil 0 $864,308
394 391 Dick Lotz 0 $859,841
395 392 Billy Maxwell 0 $830,900
396 393 Mike Small 1 $824,918
397 394 Bill Sander 0 $823,428
398 395 Sonny Skinner 1 $817,230
399 396 Jerry Heard 0 $815,504
400 397 Sam Randolph 1 $813,773
401 401 Peter Fowler 3 $813,075
402 398 Mike Grob 0 $810,334
403 399 Gary Nicklaus 5 $805,916
404 400 Kirk Hanefeld 0 $800,649
405 402 Harry Toscano 0 $788,340
406 403 Rod Curl 0 $779,008
407 404 Thongchai Jaidee 7 $771,173
408 405 Steve Haskins 0 $768,596
409 406 Peter Oosterhuis 0 $745,676
410 407 John Brodie 0 $735,758
411 408 Peter O'Malley 0 $729,027
412 409 Rik Massengale 0 $714,291
413 410 Robert Thompson 0 $699,464
414 411 Kohki Idoki 0 $698,767
415 412 Pete Oakley 0 $675,588
416 413 Bobby Cole 0 $670,244
417 414 Toshi Izawa 0 $658,926
418 415 Deane Beman 0 $636,483
419 416 Geoffrey Sisk 1 $631,492
420 417 Victor Regalado 0 $629,407
421 418 Mike Joyce 0 $629,001
422 419 Doug Dalziel 0 $626,123
423 420 T.C. Chen 0 $623,793
424 421 Dow Finsterwald 0 $620,863
425 422 Costantino Rocca 0 $552,207
426 423 Tim Norris 0 $545,531
427 426 Mark Mouland 1 $542,872
428 424 Scott Petersen 0 $542,207
429 425 Mac McLendon 0 $541,908
430 427 Mike Morley 0 $526,403
431 428 Bob Lunn 0 $526,139
432 429 Gibby Gilbert III 3 $520,763
433 434 Miguel Angel Martin 2 $503,791
434 430 Kelly Grunewald 1 $496,225
435 433 Bob Sowards 2 $495,578
436 431 Jim Nelford 0 $487,883
437 432 Mike Nicolette 0 $481,623
438 529 Stephen Dodd 1 $473,808
439 435 Jerry Haas 1 $457,645
440 436 Mario Tiziani 1 $456,800
441 437 Allen Miller 0 $432,503
442 438 Wally Armstrong 0 $431,133
443 439 David Ishii 0 $427,913
444 440 Phillip Hancock 0 $425,154
445 441 Larry Hinson 0 $413,284
446 442 Greg Powers 0 $409,329
447 443 Fred Marti 0 $404,674
448 444 Terry Diehl 0 $404,611
449 445 Hugh Royer III 1 $403,255
450 446 John Fought 0 $403,212
451 447 Bob Shearer 0 $388,597
452 448 Bill Johnston 0 $381,312
453 449 Bob Toski 0 $381,004
454 450 Bobby Gage 1 $378,605
455 451 Johnny Pott 0 $373,832
456 452 Dan Olsen 2 $370,177
457 453 Chris Starkjohann 1 $361,540
458 456 Jean-Francois Remesy 5 $358,372
459 454 R.H. Sikes 0 $357,534
460 455 Prayad Marksaeng 0 $355,349
461 457 Richard Crawford 0 $333,496
462 458 Steve Jurgensen 0 $328,627
463 459 Lyn Lott 0 $325,966
464 460 Jeff Mitchell 0 $323,130
465 461 Pat Lindsey 0 $320,232
466 462 Tommy Jacobs 0 $317,997
467 463 Labron Harris 0 $316,330
468 464 Woody Blackburn 0 $312,190
469 465 Pete Brown 0 $304,100
470 466 Fred Wadsworth 0 $300,099
471 467 Jeff Coston 0 $288,109
472 468 Gary Groh 0 $279,521
473 469 Jeff Roth 1 $273,439
474 470 Steve Runge 1 $263,471
475 471 Jacky Cupit 0 $257,271
476 472 Greg Turner 0 $249,808
477 473 Bob Menne 0 $247,073
478 474 Dwight Nevil 0 $231,169
479 475 Brad Lardon 0 $229,367
480 476 Ron Cerrudo 0 $228,969
481 477 Jim Estes 0 $227,860
482 478 Robin Byrd 17 $226,740
483 479 Andy Oldcorn 1 $221,738
484 480 Keiichiro Fukabori 0 $217,205
485 492 James Kingston 3 $206,049
486 490 Jarmo Sandelin 4 $198,578
487 481 Don Iverson 0 $198,477
488 489 Joakim Haeggman 3 $193,169
489 482 Magnus Atlevi 0 $192,394
490 513 Ricardo Gonzalez 2 $192,309
491 483 Mark Walker 0 $184,339
492 484 Charles Bolling 1 $181,884
493 485 Steve Spray 0 $180,550
494 486 Don Fairfield 0 $180,504
495 487 Christopher Williams 1 $179,562
496 488 Markus Brier 3 $178,629
497 491 Gary Rusnak 0 $171,833
498 493 Frank Esposito 2 $167,213
499 494 Pat Fitzsimons 0 $165,870
500 495 Roy Pace 0 $165,699
501 496 Marty Fleckman 0 $163,287
502 497 Bob Byman 0 $161,884
503 498 Tom Nieporte 0 $158,452
504 501 Gary Wolstenholme 1 $156,398
505 499 Rafael Gómez 2 $153,697
506 500 Tim Thelen 0 $151,519
507 502 Steve Schneiter 1 $144,355
508 Emanuele Canonica 1 $144,198
509 503 Randy Glover 0 $143,785
510 504 Thaworn Wiratchant 0 $142,464
511 505 Tsuyoshi Yoneyama 0 $136,327
512 506 Bobby Cochran 1 $136,298
513 507 Paul Wesselingh 0 $135,441
514 508 Brad Klapprott 1 $130,301
515 509 Jaime Gomez 0 $128,156
516 510 Jack Rule 0 $124,329
517 511 Bob McCallister 0 $122,142
518 512 Jody Bellflower 1 $121,797
519 514 Bob Verwey 0 $121,328
520 515 Steve Reid 0 $119,091
521 523 Peter Baker 1 $114,417
522 516 Richie Karl 0 $111,270
523 517 Steve Larick 0 $108,519
524 525 Philip Golding 1 $108,118
525 518 Bob Cameron 1 $107,127
526 519 Santiago Luna 1 $103,442
527 520 Seiki Okuda 0 $100,622
528 521 Dave Cunningham 0 $100,528
529 522 Rob Moss 0 $96,212
530 524 Brian Mogg 0 $92,729
531 528 David Gilford 1 $89,405
532 535 Gary Orr 1 $85,039
533 526 Sam Adams 0 $82,787
534 527 Eric Rustand 1 $82,717
535 531 Andre Bossert 1 $82,105
536 530 Steven Richardson 0 $79,842
537 532 Jeffrey Wilson 1 $78,382
538 533 Jamie Spence 0 $75,628
539 537 Paul Eales 2 $74,396
540 534 Jon Fiedler 0 $73,797
541 536 Todd Bailey 1 $72,564
542 538 Joseph Alfieri 0 $69,940
543 539 Jong-Duck Kim 0 $64,392
544 540 Bob Niger 0 $63,656
545 541 Marc Farry 1 $62,857
546 546 Mauricio Molina 3 $62,618
547 542 Alan Morin 1 $55,896
548 543 Scott Hebert 1 $54,166
549 Yoshinobu Tsukada 1 $52,900
550 544 Don Berry 0 $52,675
551 545 Mark Brown 1 $51,104
552 547 César Monasterio 0 $48,948
553 548 Tom Werkmeister 1 $48,936
554 552 Simon Brown 1 $48,480
555 Chris Williams 1 $47,083
556 549 Mark Mielke 1 $46,451
557 569 David Shacklady 4 $45,946
558 550 Bob Mann 0 $45,113
559 551 Harry Rudolph 2 $44,850
560 553 Mike Miles 0 $43,392
561 554 Taichi Teshima 0 $43,333
562 555 Roger Rowland 0 $43,088
563 John Bickerton 1 $43,000
564 556 Fred Holton 0 $39,640
565 557 Tim Dunlavey 0 $39,371
566 558 Gene Fieger 1 $37,924
567 559 Toru Suzuki 0 $35,115
568 560 Kevin King 0 $28,603
569 561 Greg Sweatt 0 $25,837
570 596 Walt Chapman 2 $25,727
571 562 Chie-Hsiang Lin 0 $25,082
572 563 Greg Meyer 0 $23,778
573 564 Kevin Baker 1 $23,406
574 565 Brian Cooper 1 $22,930
575 566 Barry Conser 0 $21,373
576 567 Paul Archbold 0 $21,249
577 Jim Payne 1 $20,041
578 Mark Ridley 1 $19,967
579 568 Chris Jorgensen 1 $19,366
580 Gary Emerson 1 $18,539
581 Scott Henderson 1 $18,394
582 570 Steve Sear 0 $17,525
583 571 Marion Dantzler 0 $17,064
584 572 Mike Meehan 0 $17,001
585 573 Terry Hatch 0 $16,340
586 574 Jim Schuman 2 $15,968
587 575 Gary Sowinski 0 $15,575
588 576 Paul Streeter 2 $14,685
589 577 Stuart Smith 1 $14,550
590 578 Kevin Hayashi 0 $14,326
591 579 Chad Proehl 1 $13,375
592 580 John Smoltz 5 $13,028
593 Steve Cipa 1 $12,860
594 581 Dennis Hendershott 0 $12,041
595 582 Jesús Rivas 2 $11,936
596 Neil Cheetham 1 $11,873
597 Masayoshi Nakayama 1 $11,329
598 583 Peter Scott 0 $11,012
599 584 Mike Genovese 0 $10,226
600 Malcolm MacKenzie 1 $10,050
601 585 Martyn Thompson 0 $9,374
602 586 Eric Bogar 1 $9,154
603 John Aber 1 $8,899
604 587 Stephen Mondshine 0 $8,763
T605 T588 Kevin Kraft 1 $8,580
T605 T588 Judd Gibb 1 $8,580
607 590 Bill Breen 1 $8,424
608 591 Mike Mitchell 0 $8,341
609 592 Gus Ulrich 1 $8,150
610 Wraith Grant 0 $7,949
611 Stephen Bennett 1 $7,827
612 593 Dennis Edlund 0 $7,821
613 594 Tim Weinhart 0 $7,346
614 595 Chris Hunsucker 1 $7,177
615 619 Andrew Raitt 2 $6,673
616 597 Chad Sorensen 1 $6,150
617 598 Jeff Williams 0 $5,880
618 Clinton Whitelaw 1 $5,350
619 599 Shigetoshi Hasegawa 1 $5,244
620 600 Jared Melson 0 $5,225
621 601 Tim Fleming 0 $5,100
622 602 Ray Franz, Jr. 1 $5,080
623 603 Scott Pieri 0 $5,061
624 604 Frank Bensel, Jr. 1 $5,000
625 605 Jon Corliss 0 $4,969
626 606 Neil Thompson 1 $4,950
627 607 Brian Cairns 1 $4,714
628 608 Masayoshi Yamazoe 0 $3,875
629 609 Don Bell 0 $3,786
630 Andrew Crerar 1 $3,200
631 610 Brad Burns 1 $3,080
632 John King 1 $2,943
633 611 Stan Souza 1 $2,850
634 612 Chris Hockaday 0 $2,520
635 613 Rick Morton 0 $2,505
636 614 Yong Lee 1 $2,500
637 615 Jason Widener 0 $2,000
638 616 Colt Ford 2 $1,598
639 617 Alan McLean 1 $1,558
640 618 Marcus Meloan 2 $1,460
641 620 Tim Bogue 0 $1,320
642 621 Robert Rannow 0 $1,302
643 622 Ron Schroeder 0 $1,190
644 623 Brent Murray 1 $920
645 624 Chris Kaufman 0 $596
646 625 Monte Scheinblum 0 $350
647 626 Tony Soerries 0 $340

This is the total official money a player has earned in his career on the Champions Tour, the PGA TOUR and the Nationwide Tour (since 1996). (121)