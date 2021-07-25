×
Statistics » Around the Green » Sand Save Percentage

Sand Save Percentage

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 46.38

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % # SAVES # BUNKERS TOTAL O/U PAR
1 1 Mike Weir 64 69.61 71 102 +5.00
2 2 Kevin Sutherland 68 62.20 51 82 +6.00
3 3 Jerry Kelly 86 60.61 60 99 +21.00
4 4 Tom Pernice Jr. 77 60.00 72 120 +43.00
5 5 Scott Parel 89 59.12 81 137 +24.00
6 6 Tom Byrum 73 58.62 68 116 +31.00
7 7 Woody Austin 86 58.25 60 103 +19.00
8 8 Bernhard Langer 89 56.64 64 113 +28.00
9 9 Gene Sauers 82 56.45 70 124 +26.00
10 10 Marco Dawson 82 55.12 70 127 +48.00
11 11 Stephen Leaney 70 54.88 45 82 +18.00
12 12 David McKenzie 76 54.17 65 120 +41.00
T13 T13 Billy Mayfair 79 54.13 59 109 +28.00
T13 T13 Mark O'Meara 62 54.13 59 109 +36.00
15 15 Miguel Angel Jiménez 83 53.44 70 131 +20.00
16 16 Tim Petrovic 70 53.06 52 98 +31.00
17 17 Ken Tanigawa 85 52.78 57 108 +20.00
18 18 Vijay Singh 69 52.68 59 112 +34.00
T19 T19 Shane Bertsch 68 52.50 63 120 +39.00
T19 T19 Retief Goosen 82 52.50 63 120 +12.00
21 21 Lee Janzen 73 52.42 65 124 +36.00
22 22 Steve Flesch 79 52.14 61 117 +33.00
23 23 Ernie Els 83 51.52 68 132 +16.00
24 24 Chris DiMarco 75 51.35 57 111 +47.00
25 25 Larry Mize 73 51.26 61 119 +44.00
26 26 Brett Quigley 77 50.91 56 110 +31.00
27 27 Stephen Ames 69 49.56 56 113 +40.00
28 28 Billy Andrade 73 49.52 52 105 +27.00
T29 T29 Paul Broadhurst 87 48.51 49 101 +37.00
T29 T29 Darren Clarke 74 48.51 49 101 +31.00
31 31 Glen Day 83 48.08 50 104 +39.00
32 32 Rod Pampling 76 47.86 56 117 +25.00
33 33 Ken Duke 79 47.66 61 128 +51.00
34 34 Michael Allen 62 47.50 38 80 +47.00
35 35 Mark Brooks 61 47.25 43 91 +39.00
36 36 Jeff Maggert 80 47.24 60 127 +52.00
37 37 Tim Herron 76 46.85 52 111 +39.00
38 38 Kirk Triplett 78 46.67 56 120 +51.00
39 39 Doug Barron 85 46.40 58 125 +29.00
40 40 Jay Haas 69 46.15 54 117 +51.00
41 41 Brandt Jobe 75 46.07 41 89 +38.00
42 42 John Huston 72 46.03 58 126 +51.00
43 43 Colin Montgomerie 84 45.59 62 136 +57.00
44 44 Rocco Mediate 70 45.54 46 101 +47.00
45 45 Scott Verplank 62 45.24 38 84 +33.00
46 46 Fred Funk 73 45.00 54 120 +60.00
47 47 Kenny Perry 71 43.56 44 101 +28.00
48 48 Steve Pate 66 43.18 38 88 +35.00
49 49 Jeff Sluman 76 43.09 53 123 +50.00
50 50 David Frost 77 42.86 57 133 +71.00
51 51 Scott Dunlap 68 42.17 35 83 +29.00
52 52 Scott McCarron 79 41.79 56 134 +58.00
T53 T53 Joe Durant 75 41.67 45 108 +43.00
T53 T53 Olin Browne 80 41.67 60 144 +75.00
55 55 Corey Pavin 68 41.09 53 129 +56.00
56 56 Paul Goydos 68 40.00 30 75 +36.00
57 57 Robert Karlsson 73 39.53 34 86 +26.00
58 58 David Toms 76 39.36 37 94 +43.00
59 59 Tom Lehman 70 38.55 32 83 +39.00
60 60 John Daly 61 38.46 35 91 +28.00
61 61 Duffy Waldorf 79 38.18 42 110 +53.00
62 62 Wes Short, Jr. 89 37.68 52 138 +60.00
63 64 Kent Jones 74 33.98 35 103 +59.00

The percent of time a player was able to get 'up and down' once in a greenside sand bunker (regardless of score). Note: 'Up and down' indicates it took the player 2 shots or less to put the ball in the hole from that point. (111)