Champions Career Money Leaders

Champions Career Money Leaders

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021
RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME MONEY
1 1 Bernhard Langer $30,891,229
2 2 Hale Irwin $27,158,515
3 3 Gil Morgan $20,631,930
4 4 Jay Haas $19,359,051
5 5 Tom Kite $16,303,747
6 6 Tom Watson $15,062,727
7 7 Dana Quigley $14,898,463
8 8 Bruce Fleisher $14,878,986
9 9 Larry Nelson $14,637,172
10 10 Jim Thorpe $13,936,083
11 11 Tom Jenkins $13,821,866
12 12 Loren Roberts $13,638,164
13 13 Allen Doyle $13,401,250
14 14 Tom Lehman $13,157,498
15 15 Fred Funk $12,657,837
16 16 Fred Couples $12,313,464
17 17 Jeff Sluman $12,298,549
18 18 Jim Colbert $11,736,209
19 19 Bob Gilder $11,521,248
20 20 Kenny Perry $11,445,905
21 21 John Cook $11,363,342
22 22 Dave Stockton $11,211,471
23 23 Colin Montgomerie $10,667,753
24 24 Michael Allen $10,393,362
25 25 David Frost $10,057,175
26 26 Kirk Triplett $9,929,624
27 27 Mark O'Meara $9,896,883
28 28 Lee Trevino $9,869,613
29 29 Scott McCarron $9,579,995
30 30 Jay Sigel $9,497,195
31 31 Raymond Floyd $9,474,009
32 32 Brad Bryant $9,429,833
33 33 Isao Aoki $9,368,335
34 37 Miguel Angel Jiménez $9,350,894
35 34 Mark McNulty $9,261,442
36 35 Kevin Sutherland $9,259,174
37 36 Graham Marsh $9,225,720
38 38 Bruce Summerhays $9,048,883
39 39 Bob Charles $9,044,003
40 40 Jim Dent $9,022,981
41 41 Tom Pernice Jr. $9,015,947
42 42 Craig Stadler $8,985,468
43 43 Vicente Fernandez $8,906,871
44 44 John Jacobs $8,780,209
45 45 Morris Hatalsky $8,478,067
46 46 Russ Cochran $8,436,203
47 47 Mike Hill $8,383,104
48 48 D.A. Weibring $8,214,488
49 50 Jerry Kelly $8,136,107
50 49 Tom Purtzer $8,081,921
51 51 Tom Wargo $8,003,930
52 53 Woody Austin $7,900,261
53 52 Olin Browne $7,885,424
54 54 Doug Tewell $7,757,856
55 55 Mike McCullough $7,563,081
56 56 John Bland $7,511,059
57 57 David Eger $7,464,195
58 58 J.C. Snead $7,406,161
59 59 Gene Sauers $7,403,927
60 60 Joe Durant $7,304,837
61 61 Bob Murphy $7,221,956
62 62 Mark Calcavecchia $7,189,932
63 63 José Maria Cañizares $7,184,131
64 64 Bobby Wadkins $7,171,346
65 65 Duffy Waldorf $7,091,863
66 66 Dale Douglass $7,019,089
67 67 Walter Hall $7,007,368
68 68 Jeff Maggert $6,911,163
69 69 Andy Bean $6,735,306
70 70 Corey Pavin $6,711,752
71 71 Billy Andrade $6,710,555
72 72 Paul Goydos $6,690,990
73 73 Chi Chi Rodriguez $6,648,334
74 74 Don Pooley $6,523,060
75 75 Dave Eichelberger $6,436,517
76 76 Jim Albus $6,405,165
77 77 Mike Goodes $6,203,526
78 78 Wayne Levi $6,163,794
79 80 Scott Parel $6,053,599
80 79 Gary Player $6,049,029
81 81 Wes Short, Jr. $5,990,957
82 82 Joey Sindelar $5,935,629
83 83 Ed Dougherty $5,929,735
84 84 Nick Price $5,824,780
85 85 Leonard Thompson $5,775,464
86 86 Mark Wiebe $5,690,197
87 87 Keith Fergus $5,687,547
88 88 Eduardo Romero $5,620,989
89 89 Hugh Baiocchi $5,532,612
90 90 Marco Dawson $5,496,160
91 91 Peter Senior $5,478,623
92 92 Rocco Mediate $5,421,944
93 93 Jay Don Blake $5,318,266
94 94 Al Geiberger $5,286,907
95 95 David Toms $5,267,897
96 96 Lonnie Nielsen $5,254,847
97 97 Scott Dunlap $5,121,033
98 101 Paul Broadhurst $5,084,940
99 98 Larry Mize $5,084,631
100 99 Brandt Jobe $5,070,533
101 100 Scott Simpson $5,056,948
102 102 Scott Hoch $4,971,966
103 103 Esteban Toledo $4,957,999
104 104 Rocky Thompson $4,946,972
105 105 Dan Forsman $4,940,641
106 106 Steve Stricker $4,914,250
107 107 Tommy Armour III $4,813,386
108 108 Vijay Singh $4,752,150
109 109 Gary McCord $4,742,868
110 110 Stephen Ames $4,717,776
111 111 R.W. Eaks $4,704,252
112 112 Bart Bryant $4,685,927
113 113 Fuzzy Zoeller $4,654,021
114 114 Bruce Crampton $4,652,684
115 115 Gibby Gilbert $4,594,707
116 116 Des Smyth $4,546,786
117 117 Joe Inman $4,430,651
118 118 Mark James $4,427,308
119 119 Terry Dill $4,375,360
120 120 Kermit Zarley $4,364,675
121 121 Tom Byrum $4,330,394
122 122 Mike Reid $4,314,744
123 123 Walter Morgan $4,205,875
124 124 Lee Janzen $4,120,774
125 125 David Graham $4,062,509
126 126 Rod Spittle $4,039,295
127 127 Charles Coody $4,037,785
128 128 Jim Ahern $4,025,219
129 129 Jerry Pate $4,005,360
130 130 Tim Petrovic $3,994,916
131 131 Bob Eastwood $3,849,312
132 132 Retief Goosen $3,831,004
133 133 Jimmy Powell $3,797,748
134 134 Doug Garwood $3,795,705
135 135 Chien Soon Lu $3,611,643
136 136 Gary Hallberg $3,569,664
137 137 Peter Jacobsen $3,476,026
138 138 Joe Ozaki $3,467,757
139 139 Glen Day $3,403,288
140 140 Jack Nicklaus $3,372,207
141 141 DeWitt Weaver $3,348,503
142 142 Denis Watson $3,335,001
143 143 John Mahaffey $3,273,605
144 144 Jerry McGee $3,269,405
145 145 Willie Wood $3,237,897
146 146 Don January $3,220,478
147 147 John Harris $3,201,539
148 148 Walter Zembriski $3,151,178
149 149 Ben Crenshaw $3,110,484
150 150 Tom Shaw $3,017,708
151 151 James Mason $3,006,200
152 152 Steve Pate $2,935,025
153 153 Don Bies $2,932,326
154 154 Billy Mayfair $2,824,704
155 155 John Huston $2,811,725
156 156 Jerry Smith $2,801,591
157 157 Steve Flesch $2,769,207
158 158 Roger Chapman $2,751,123
159 159 Chip Beck $2,737,185
160 160 Tommy Aaron $2,721,242
161 161 Mark Brooks $2,710,388
162 162 John Schroeder $2,671,483
163 163 Tim Simpson $2,669,271
164 164 Jesper Parnevik $2,652,402
165 165 Larry Ziegler $2,651,946
166 166 Larry Laoretti $2,614,228
167 167 Butch Baird $2,608,020
168 168 Bob Dickson $2,601,467
169 169 Dick Mast $2,599,319
170 170 Bob Tway $2,590,615
171 171 David Edwards $2,576,317
172 172 Frank Conner $2,566,487
173 173 Jim Ferree $2,551,671
174 174 Bill Glasson $2,542,993
175 175 Rodger Davis $2,519,124
176 176 Bruce Vaughan $2,415,424
177 178 Ken Tanigawa $2,396,025
178 177 Fred Gibson $2,372,596
179 179 Bob Duval $2,250,614
180 181 Jim Furyk $2,243,480
181 180 Sammy Rachels $2,240,873
182 182 Ernie Els $2,221,229
183 183 Larry Mowry $2,105,127
184 184 Bob Estes $2,086,802
185 185 Dick Hendrickson $2,063,449
186 186 Sandy Lyle $2,043,670
187 187 Carlos Franco $2,007,646
188 188 Andy North $1,982,297
189 189 Ben Smith $1,975,108
190 200 Darren Clarke $1,965,863
191 190 Scott Verplank $1,963,551
192 191 Bobby Nichols $1,956,263
193 192 John Daly $1,952,132
194 193 Jeff Hart $1,950,727
195 194 Howard Twitty $1,929,698
196 196 Ian Woosnam $1,924,687
197 195 Kent Jones $1,906,059
198 197 Steve Lowery $1,898,479
199 198 Hal Sutton $1,894,440
200 199 Mike Weir $1,821,341
201 203 David McKenzie $1,782,526
202 201 Steven Veriato $1,777,324
203 202 Tom Weiskopf $1,775,785
204 204 John Riegger $1,744,924
205 205 Brad Faxon $1,715,147
206 206 Rives McBee $1,712,430
207 207 Mark Johnson $1,707,645
208 208 Dave Barr $1,662,445
209 209 Lee Elder $1,604,247
210 210 Gary Koch $1,598,721
211 211 Doug Barron $1,562,780
212 212 Phil Blackmar $1,557,545
213 213 Curtis Strange $1,520,372
214 214 Danny Edwards $1,471,924
215 215 Joe Daley $1,468,403
216 216 Robert Karlsson $1,447,876
217 217 Bobby Clampett $1,433,017
218 218 Lanny Wadkins $1,406,195
219 219 Jim Rutledge $1,401,079
220 221 Fran Quinn $1,397,899
221 220 Tom Gillis $1,386,012
222 222 Homero Blancas $1,312,797
223 227 Alex Cejka $1,262,651
224 223 David Peoples $1,261,683
225 224 Ron Streck $1,250,458
226 225 Bob Brue $1,238,862
227 226 Brian Henninger $1,237,241
228 228 Rod Pampling $1,206,038
229 229 Fulton Allem $1,204,418
230 230 Massy Kuramoto $1,195,369
231 231 Bobby Walzel $1,183,842
232 232 Mark McCumber $1,171,633
233 233 Tony Jacklin $1,151,224
234 234 Tom McGinnis $1,140,999
235 235 Bruce Devlin $1,138,986
236 236 Bob Smith $1,137,451
237 237 Ted Schulz $1,131,246
238 238 Ronnie Black $1,105,325
239 239 Bob Betley $1,079,986
240 240 Steve Jones $1,072,336
241 241 Ken Duke $1,068,376
242 242 Tommy Tolles $1,040,539
243 243 Michael Bradley $1,037,663
244 244 Ed Fiori $1,013,732
245 245 Brett Quigley $1,010,956
246 246 Todd Hamilton $1,000,305
247 247 Jim Carter $970,098
248 248 Barry Lane $910,929
249 249 Steve Elkington $876,963
250 250 Stephen Leaney $844,814
251 251 Kirk Hanefeld $800,649
252 252 Shane Bertsch $788,711
253 253 Dan Pohl $787,407
254 254 Babe Hiskey $779,941
255 255 Frank Beard $779,684
256 258 Dicky Pride $773,203
257 256 Phil Mickelson $768,943
258 257 Chris DiMarco $763,989
259 259 Lou Graham $758,811
260 260 Joel Edwards $747,061
261 261 Harry Toscano $739,029
262 262 John Brodie $735,473
263 263 Blaine McCallister $710,634
264 264 Kohki Idoki $698,767
265 265 Greg Norman $698,311
266 266 Bob Goalby $697,871
267 268 Skip Kendall $688,826
268 267 Grant Waite $688,153
269 269 Pete Oakley $675,588
270 270 John Morse $656,122
271 274 Peter Fowler $643,788
272 271 Mike Joyce $628,367
273 272 Doug Dalziel $625,493
274 273 Jim Gallagher, Jr. $622,711
275 275 Davis Love III $605,813
276 276 José María Olazábal $589,292
277 280 José Coceres $576,307
278 277 K.J. Choi $573,034
279 278 Dick Lotz $566,107
280 279 John Inman $564,100
281 282 Mark Mouland $542,872
282 281 Doug Sanders $539,964
283 283 Cameron Beckman $526,085
284 284 J.L. Lewis $525,134
285 285 Andrew Magee $512,969
286 287 Phillip Price $511,209
287 286 Ed Sneed $496,567
288 372 Stephen Dodd $473,808
289 288 Robert Thompson $463,167
290 292 Miguel Angel Martin $462,492
291 289 Billy Maxwell $455,227
292 290 Bill Rogers $440,721
293 291 Guy Boros $438,531
294 293 Greg Kraft $422,846
295 296 Tim Herron $412,354
296 294 Neal Lancaster $403,787
297 295 P.H. Horgan III $396,835
298 302 Clark Dennis $395,913
299 297 Wayne Grady $391,205
300 298 Gibby Gilbert III $389,225
301 299 George Burns $369,349
302 300 Mike Hulbert $369,341
303 301 Dudley Hart $367,507
304 303 Donnie Hammond $356,784
305 304 Trevor Dodds $335,354
306 305 Mark Lye $334,841
307 306 Bill Johnston $329,605
308 307 Rex Caldwell $328,591
309 308 Mike Sullivan $316,029
310 309 Mark Pfeil $290,922
311 310 Robin Freeman $281,716
312 316 Jean-Francois Remesy $281,514
313 311 Bob Toski $276,920
314 312 Lon Hinkle $275,916
315 313 Mike Small $275,822
316 314 Deane Beman $266,480
317 315 Kenny Knox $263,636
318 317 Lance Ten Broeck $248,843
319 318 Keith Clearwater $245,819
320 319 Jeff Roth $227,194
321 320 Jeff Coston $219,795
322 321 Dow Finsterwald $218,762
323 322 Chris Starkjohann $207,278
324 323 Barry Jaeckel $206,934
325 324 Peter Lonard $204,765
326 325 Magnus Atlevi $192,394
327 326 Cliff Kresge $191,221
328 327 Jeff Brehaut $188,934
329 328 Prayad Marksaeng $187,249
330 329 Sonny Skinner $186,245
331 330 Ken Green $183,448
332 331 Steve Haskins $183,302
333 332 Christopher Williams $179,562
334 333 Rik Massengale $178,037
335 334 Frank Esposito $166,696
336 335 Gary Wolstenholme $156,398
337 336 Shaun Micheel $155,567
338 340 Bob Sowards $153,438
339 337 Robin Byrd $144,185
340 338 Rick Fehr $140,116
341 339 Billy Kratzert $139,446
342 341 Bobby Cole $132,823
343 342 Dave Rummells $132,051
344 343 Gary Groh $130,768
345 344 Andy Oldcorn $129,808
346 351 Paul McGinley $125,922
347 345 Mike Grob $123,997
348 368 James Kingston $123,405
349 346 Nick Faldo $122,021
350 347 Thongchai Jaidee $120,618
351 348 Paul Wesselingh $118,120
352 349 Ian Baker-Finch $116,163
353 350 Bobby Gage $115,804
354 352 Jeff Gallagher $112,975
355 365 Jarmo Sandelin $112,695
356 353 Jerry Haas $108,193
357 363 Philip Golding $108,118
358 354 Bob Friend $107,188
359 355 Bob Cameron $107,127
360 356 Pat McGowan $102,179
361 357 Rod Curl $101,999
362 358 Craig Parry $101,438
363 359 David Morland IV $98,406
364 360 Thaworn Wiratchant $96,919
365 361 Paul Stankowski $95,290
366 362 Jay Delsing $95,284
367 364 Pete Brown $89,216
368 366 Costantino Rocca $87,948
369 367 Tommy Jacobs $85,277
370 369 Mike Donald $82,845
371 370 Bob Menne $82,811
372 374 Andre Bossert $82,105
373 371 Stan Utley $81,949
374 373 Tsuyoshi Yoneyama $80,000
375 403 Matt Gogel $77,015
376 375 Paul Lawrie $76,270
377 393 Joakim Haeggman $74,117
378 376 Jon Fiedler $73,797
379 377 David Ogrin $72,127
380 378 Bill Britton $71,417
381 428 Rich Beem $70,767
382 Ricardo Gonzalez $70,600
383 379 Dan Olsen $70,053
384 380 Clarence Rose $68,120
385 381 Bob Lunn $66,956
386 382 Jamie Spence $66,204
387 383 Ángel Cabrera $65,800
388 384 Bob May $65,772
389 385 Santiago Luna $65,588
390 386 Jack Renner $64,539
391 387 Jong-Duck Kim $64,392
392 388 Mark Walker $64,342
393 389 Tom Nieporte $63,872
394 390 Bob Niger $63,656
395 391 Craig Bowden $63,113
396 392 Marc Farry $62,857
397 401 Gary Orr $60,470
398 394 Gary Nicklaus $57,835
399 395 John Senden $57,228
400 412 Mauricio Molina $56,677
401 398 Paul Eales $55,434
402 396 Greg Turner $54,294
403 Yoshinobu Tsukada $52,900
404 397 Mark Brown $51,104
405 399 Gary Rusnak $50,754
406 400 Richie Karl $49,704
407 402 Tom Werkmeister $48,936
408 409 Simon Brown $48,480
409 421 Thomas Levet $48,376
410 404 Tim Thelen $48,176
411 405 Robert Gamez $47,924
412 406 César Monasterio $47,105
413 Chris Williams $47,083
414 Jean Van de Velde $47,020
415 T499 Thomas Bjørn $46,600
416 460 David Shacklady $45,946
417 407 Brian Mogg $45,087
418 408 Geoffrey Sisk $44,382
419 410 Mark Mielke $43,652
420 411 Taichi Teshima $43,333
421 413 Bob Verwey $42,740
422 450 Peter Baker $42,138
423 414 Roger Maltbie $42,054
424 422 Frank Lickliter II $41,341
425 415 David Ishii $41,088
426 416 Fred Holton $39,640
427 417 Steve Spray $38,506
428 418 Seiki Okuda $38,172
429 419 Don Berry $38,055
430 420 Paul Azinger $37,095
431 423 Michael Campbell $35,485
432 424 Jerry Heard $34,758
433 425 Mike Nicolette $32,806
434 426 Todd Bailey $32,460
435 427 Curt Byrum $32,449
436 Michael Long $32,230
437 429 Jack Rule $31,283
438 430 Dwight Nevil $31,234
439 431 Peter O'Malley $31,197
440 448 David Gilford $30,382
441 432 Toru Suzuki $30,339
442 433 Don Fairfield $29,941
443 434 Omar Uresti $28,945
444 435 Kevin King $28,603
445 436 Richard Crawford $27,996
446 437 Mike Springer $27,920
447 438 Jodie Mudd $27,599
448 439 Toshi Izawa $27,042
449 440 Steve Schneiter $26,704
450 441 Markus Brier $25,884
451 506 Walt Chapman $25,217
452 442 Chie-Hsiang Lin $25,082
453 443 Len Mattiace $25,013
454 444 Wally Armstrong $24,865
455 445 Paul Claxton $24,823
456 446 Ted Tryba $23,908
457 447 Spike McRoy $23,901
458 449 Kevin Baker $23,406
459 451 Rafael Gómez $23,299
460 452 Brian Cooper $22,930
461 453 Greg Powers $22,793
462 454 Kevin Johnson $21,076
463 455 Bob McCallister $21,063
464 456 Labron Harris $20,413
465 457 Keiichiro Fukabori $20,292
466 458 Randy Glover $20,254
467 459 Harry Rudolph $19,440
468 461 Brad Lardon $16,385
469 462 John Fought $16,176
470 463 Jim Schuman $15,968
471 464 Sam Randolph $15,723
472 465 Gary Sowinski $15,575
473 466 Marion Dantzler $15,414
474 Mark Ridley $14,867
475 467 Paul Streeter $14,685
476 468 Stuart Smith $14,550
477 469 Brandel Chamblee $14,372
478 470 Barry Conser $13,608
479 471 Chad Proehl $13,375
480 472 R.H. Sikes $13,147
481 473 Todd Fischer $13,069
482 474 Jacky Cupit $13,068
483 475 John Smoltz $13,028
484 Steve Cipa $12,860
485 476 Dennis Hendershott $12,041
486 477 Jesús Rivas $11,936
487 478 Johnny Miller $11,716
488 479 Jim Estes $11,596
T489 Emanuele Canonica $11,329
T489 Masayoshi Nakayama $11,329
491 480 Nolan Henke $11,185
492 481 Peter Scott $11,012
493 482 John Adams $10,886
494 483 Roger Rowland $10,588
495 484 Jody Bellflower $10,404
496 485 Bob Shearer $10,261
497 486 Mike Genovese $10,226
498 487 Mac O'Grady $10,068
499 Malcolm MacKenzie $10,050
500 488 David Berganio, Jr. $9,505
501 489 Greg Meyer $9,000
502 490 Peter Oosterhuis $8,984
503 John Aber $8,899
504 491 Stephen Mondshine $8,763
505 492 Dave Cunningham $8,659
506 493 Steve Reid $8,650
T507 T494 Judd Gibb $8,580
T507 T494 Kevin Kraft $8,580
509 496 Bill Breen $8,424
510 497 Mike Mitchell $8,341
511 498 Steve Runge $8,170
512 T499 Gene Fieger $8,100
513 Wraith Grant $7,949
514 501 Jay Williamson $7,840
515 Stephen Bennett $7,827
T516 T502 Dennis Edlund $7,821
T516 T502 Paul Archbold $7,821
518 504 Mark Carnevale $7,753
519 505 T.C. Chen $7,490
520 Scott Henderson $6,843
521 544 Andrew Raitt $6,673
522 507 Pat Fitzsimons $6,300
T523 T508 Alan Morin $6,150
T523 T508 Chad Sorensen $6,150
525 510 Allen Miller $5,620
526 511 Larry Rinker $5,480
527 512 Mike Miles $5,425
528 513 Gus Ulrich $5,375
T529 Robert Allenby $5,350
T529 Clinton Whitelaw $5,350
531 514 Shigetoshi Hasegawa $5,244
532 515 Jared Melson $5,225
533 516 Scott Pieri $5,061
534 517 Frank Bensel, Jr. $5,000
535 518 Jon Corliss $4,969
536 519 Neil Thompson $4,950
537 520 Kevin Hayashi $4,426
538 John Bickerton $3,900
539 521 Masayoshi Yamazoe $3,875
540 522 Michael Clark II $3,830
541 523 Don Bell $3,786
542 524 Brian Cairns $3,747
543 525 Patrick Sheehan $3,570
544 526 Gavin Coles $3,280
545 Andrew Crerar $3,200
546 527 Brad Burns $3,080
547 John King $2,943
548 528 Stan Souza $2,850
549 529 Steve Jurgensen $2,839
550 530 Craig Kanada $2,765
551 531 Ben Bates $2,640
552 532 Chris Hockaday $2,520
553 533 Yong Lee $2,500
554 534 Johnny Pott $2,436
555 535 Dave Stockton, Jr. $1,987
556 536 Woody Blackburn $1,959
557 537 Mario Tiziani $1,896
558 538 Jim Nelford $1,792
559 539 Colt Ford $1,598
560 540 Alan McLean $1,558
561 541 Hugh Royer III $1,496
562 542 Marcus Meloan $1,460
563 543 Pat Lindsey $1,455
564 545 Robert Rannow $1,302
565 546 Ron Schroeder $1,190
566 547 Barry Cheesman $1,156
567 548 Marty Fleckman $1,146
568 549 Victor Regalado $850
569 550 Jeff Mitchell $810
570 551 Ron Cerrudo $770

The total official money earned by a PGA TOUR regular member on the PGA TOUR over an entire career. (110)