Putting Average

Putting Average

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 1.806

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG GIR PUTTS GREENS HIT BIRDIE CONVERSION GIR RANK
1 1 Tim Petrovic 70 1.727 1,316 762 33.20
2 2 Bernhard Langer 89 1.737 1,871 1,077 31.28
3 3 David Toms 76 1.741 1,656 951 30.38
4 4 Kevin Sutherland 68 1.748 1,535 878 32.11
5 5 Robert Karlsson 73 1.751 1,642 938 32.12
6 6 Retief Goosen 82 1.754 1,794 1,023 32.68
7 7 Miguel Angel Jiménez 83 1.757 1,666 948 31.82
8 8 Ernie Els 83 1.762 1,866 1,059 30.48
T9 T9 Mike Weir 64 1.763 1,440 817 31.50
T9 T9 Scott McCarron 79 1.763 1,477 838 32.38
11 11 Paul Broadhurst 87 1.765 1,703 965 28.63
12 12 Scott Verplank 62 1.768 1,186 671 28.96
13 13 Darren Clarke 74 1.769 1,475 834 30.57
14 14 Jerry Kelly 86 1.770 1,846 1,043 28.46
15 15 Rod Pampling 76 1.774 1,639 924 29.38
16 16 Scott Parel 89 1.775 1,771 998 30.36
T17 T17 Steve Flesch 79 1.780 1,698 954 29.14
T17 T17 Woody Austin 86 1.780 1,764 991 29.15
19 19 Colin Montgomerie 84 1.781 1,646 924 26.52
20 20 Doug Barron 85 1.782 1,812 1,017 29.35
21 21 Kirk Triplett 78 1.783 1,603 899 27.95
22 22 Glen Day 83 1.784 1,636 917 28.20
T23 T23 Paul Goydos 68 1.785 1,428 800 27.16
T23 T23 Lee Janzen 73 1.785 1,569 879 26.45
T23 T23 Stephen Ames 69 1.785 1,344 753 28.29
T23 T23 Vijay Singh 69 1.785 1,517 850 31.52
27 27 Wes Short, Jr. 89 1.786 1,757 984 31.00
28 28 Kenny Perry 71 1.787 1,639 917 29.40
29 29 Tim Herron 76 1.788 1,538 860 28.95
T30 T30 Brett Quigley 77 1.790 1,584 885 30.19
T30 T30 Jeff Maggert 80 1.790 1,684 941 29.04
32 32 Chris DiMarco 75 1.792 1,455 812 26.24
33 33 Kent Jones 74 1.793 1,556 868 26.87
34 34 Mark O'Meara 62 1.794 1,191 664 27.71
T35 T35 Rocco Mediate 70 1.797 1,544 859 24.85
T35 T35 Shane Bertsch 68 1.797 1,398 778 28.87
37 37 Olin Browne 80 1.799 1,538 855 25.06
T38 T38 Tom Byrum 73 1.800 1,514 841 26.34
T38 T38 David Frost 77 1.800 1,276 709 24.12
T38 T38 Gene Sauers 82 1.800 1,899 1,055 27.32
41 41 Marco Dawson 82 1.805 1,731 959 26.26
42 42 Brandt Jobe 75 1.808 1,694 937 28.59
43 43 David McKenzie 76 1.811 1,460 806 25.28
T44 T44 Stephen Leaney 70 1.814 1,591 877 23.43
T44 T44 Tom Lehman 70 1.814 1,455 802 24.34
T46 T46 Billy Andrade 73 1.815 1,519 837 24.04
T46 T46 Michael Allen 62 1.815 1,247 687 25.69
T48 T48 Scott Dunlap 68 1.816 1,520 837 26.05
T48 T48 Jay Haas 69 1.816 1,424 784 25.38
50 50 Ken Duke 79 1.819 1,537 845 23.72
51 51 Tom Pernice Jr. 77 1.821 1,364 749 26.44
52 52 Corey Pavin 68 1.822 1,410 774 23.70
53 53 John Huston 72 1.823 1,526 837 27.46
54 54 Fred Funk 73 1.827 1,423 779 24.26
55 55 Ken Tanigawa 85 1.828 1,777 972 25.34
56 56 Joe Durant 75 1.830 1,695 926 23.89
57 57 John Daly 61 1.838 1,279 696 27.05
T58 T58 Billy Mayfair 79 1.839 1,633 888 24.24
T58 T58 Duffy Waldorf 79 1.839 1,545 840 23.24
60 60 Jeff Sluman 76 1.840 1,509 820 22.62
61 61 Larry Mize 73 1.842 1,431 777 20.62
62 62 Steve Pate 66 1.845 1,334 723 22.02
63 64 Mark Brooks 61 1.889 1,154 611 17.41

The average number of putts per green in regulation. By using greens hit in regulation, we are able to eliminate the effects of chipping close and one-putting in the computation. (104)