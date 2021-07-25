×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Off the Tee » Driving Accuracy Percentage

Driving Accuracy Percentage

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 68.52

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % FAIRWAYS HIT POSSIBLE FAIRWAYS
1 1 Fred Funk 73 83.63 807 965
2 2 Olin Browne 80 79.02 840 1,063
3 3 Jerry Kelly 86 77.50 844 1,089
4 4 Jeff Maggert 80 77.38 821 1,061
5 5 Bernhard Langer 89 77.10 872 1,131
6 6 Joe Durant 75 76.81 795 1,035
7 7 Paul Broadhurst 87 76.70 846 1,103
8 8 Paul Goydos 68 76.63 682 890
9 9 Colin Montgomerie 84 76.53 812 1,061
10 10 Jay Haas 69 75.74 690 911
11 11 Glen Day 83 75.45 790 1,047
12 12 Mark O'Meara 62 75.21 613 815
13 13 Larry Mize 73 75.18 727 967
14 14 Tom Byrum 73 74.53 749 1,005
15 15 Corey Pavin 68 74.07 694 937
16 16 Billy Mayfair 79 73.83 773 1,047
17 17 Rocco Mediate 70 73.63 712 967
18 18 Gene Sauers 82 73.30 829 1,131
19 19 Kirk Triplett 78 73.19 759 1,037
20 20 Tom Lehman 70 72.52 628 866
21 21 Scott Dunlap 68 72.31 679 939
22 22 Stephen Leaney 70 72.00 666 925
23 23 Michael Allen 62 71.83 584 813
24 24 Kent Jones 74 71.34 697 977
25 25 David Toms 76 71.16 745 1,047
26 26 Shane Bertsch 68 70.67 641 907
27 27 Kevin Sutherland 68 70.44 634 900
28 28 Ken Duke 79 70.39 699 993
29 30 Doug Barron 85 69.85 790 1,131
30 31 Mark Brooks 61 69.84 558 799
31 32 Scott Parel 89 69.23 783 1,131
32 33 Scott Verplank 62 69.17 561 811
33 34 Jeff Sluman 76 69.02 655 949
34 35 Steve Pate 66 68.46 597 872
35 36 David McKenzie 76 68.45 651 951
36 37 David Frost 77 68.25 660 967
37 38 Billy Andrade 73 67.70 654 966
38 39 Miguel Angel Jiménez 83 67.34 703 1,044
T39 T40 Kenny Perry 71 67.31 661 982
T39 T40 Marco Dawson 82 67.31 733 1,089
41 42 Wes Short, Jr. 89 67.29 761 1,131
42 43 Rod Pampling 76 67.16 675 1,005
43 44 Brandt Jobe 75 67.04 667 995
44 45 Steve Flesch 79 66.95 701 1,047
45 46 Stephen Ames 69 66.78 611 915
46 47 Darren Clarke 74 66.45 614 924
47 48 Robert Karlsson 73 65.47 658 1,005
48 49 Chris DiMarco 75 65.36 649 993
49 50 Duffy Waldorf 79 65.13 648 995
50 51 Tim Petrovic 70 65.03 582 895
51 52 Scott McCarron 79 64.92 681 1,049
52 53 Woody Austin 86 64.83 706 1,089
53 54 Ken Tanigawa 85 64.62 696 1,077
54 55 Mike Weir 64 64.51 567 879
55 56 Lee Janzen 73 64.48 648 1,005
56 57 Brett Quigley 77 62.59 639 1,021
57 58 John Daly 61 62.28 502 806
58 59 Retief Goosen 82 61.79 671 1,086
59 60 Tim Herron 76 60.70 604 995
60 61 Ernie Els 83 59.32 646 1,089
61 62 John Huston 72 58.89 586 995
62 63 Vijay Singh 69 58.19 554 952
63 64 Tom Pernice Jr. 77 57.85 560 968

The percentage of time a tee shot comes to rest in the fairway (regardless of club). (102)