×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Off the Tee » Driving Distance

Driving Distance

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 274.5

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG. TOTAL DISTANCE TOTAL DRIVES
1 1 Retief Goosen 82 297.5 47,009 158
2 2 Ernie Els 83 297.3 46,970 158
3 3 John Daly 61 295.9 34,329 116
4 4 Vijay Singh 69 295.4 40,763 138
5 5 Brandt Jobe 75 292.7 42,154 144
6 6 Darren Clarke 74 290.6 38,945 134
7 7 Scott McCarron 79 290.4 43,856 151
8 8 Robert Karlsson 73 289.8 42,315 146
9 9 Kenny Perry 71 288.9 41,025 142
10 10 Scott Parel 89 287.8 47,204 164
11 11 John Huston 72 286.6 41,268 144
12 12 Miguel Angel Jiménez 83 286.3 43,521 152
13 13 Brett Quigley 77 285.7 42,280 148
14 14 Mike Weir 64 285.6 36,554 128
15 15 Rod Pampling 76 285.1 41,629 146
16 16 Ken Tanigawa 85 284.5 44,380 156
17 17 Wes Short, Jr. 89 283.2 46,441 164
18 18 Tim Herron 76 283.1 40,762 144
19 19 Kevin Sutherland 68 282.8 36,769 130
20 20 Tom Pernice Jr. 77 280.8 39,313 140
21 21 Steve Flesch 79 279.8 42,522 152
22 22 Billy Andrade 73 279.6 38,871 139
23 23 Lee Janzen 73 278.8 40,706 146
24 24 Tim Petrovic 70 278.4 36,191 130
25 25 Doug Barron 85 278.0 45,593 164
26 26 Woody Austin 86 277.2 43,800 158
27 27 Scott Dunlap 68 276.2 37,566 136
28 28 Stephen Ames 69 276.1 36,448 132
29 29 Billy Mayfair 79 275.8 41,929 152
30 30 Marco Dawson 82 275.3 43,504 158
31 31 Duffy Waldorf 79 275.1 39,619 144
32 32 David McKenzie 76 274.9 37,937 138
33 33 Shane Bertsch 68 274.6 35,975 131
34 34 Gene Sauers 82 274.4 44,998 164
35 35 Kirk Triplett 78 273.9 41,087 150
36 36 Tom Lehman 70 273.1 34,406 126
37 37 David Toms 76 273.0 41,498 152
38 38 Jeff Sluman 76 272.9 37,663 138
39 39 Bernhard Langer 89 271.6 44,542 164
40 40 Jeff Maggert 80 271.3 41,780 154
41 41 Jerry Kelly 86 271.0 42,816 158
42 42 Paul Broadhurst 87 270.7 43,319 160
43 43 Stephen Leaney 70 270.4 36,234 134
T44 T44 Kent Jones 74 270.2 38,373 142
T44 T44 Ken Duke 79 270.2 38,904 144
46 46 Joe Durant 75 268.5 40,269 150
47 47 Rocco Mediate 70 268.2 37,554 140
48 48 Steve Pate 66 267.5 33,437 125
49 49 Paul Goydos 68 267.1 34,729 130
T50 T50 Michael Allen 62 267.0 31,507 118
T50 T50 Jay Haas 69 267.0 35,242 132
52 T52 Tom Byrum 73 266.7 38,931 146
53 54 Colin Montgomerie 84 266.5 41,040 154
54 55 Mark O'Meara 62 265.7 31,357 118
55 56 Glen Day 83 265.0 40,286 152
56 57 Chris DiMarco 75 261.6 37,670 144
57 58 Olin Browne 80 260.6 40,140 154
58 59 Corey Pavin 68 258.9 35,205 136
59 60 David Frost 77 258.2 36,154 140
60 61 Scott Verplank 62 258.0 30,440 118
61 62 Larry Mize 73 257.2 36,002 140
62 63 Mark Brooks 61 256.7 29,526 115
63 64 Fred Funk 73 252.1 35,288 140

The average number of yards per measured drive. These drives are measured on two holes per round. Care is taken to select two holes which face in opposite directions to counteract the effect of wind. Drives are measured to the point at which they come to rest regardless of whether they are in the fairway or not. (101)