Statistics » Money/Finishes » Regular Season Money List

Regular Season Money List

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 294315

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME EVENTS MONEY
1 1 Jerry Kelly 27 $2,369,861
2 2 Jim Furyk 17 $2,243,480
3 4 Bernhard Langer 28 $2,238,103
4 3 Ernie Els 26 $2,221,229
5 7 Miguel Angel Jiménez 26 $2,091,798
6 5 Retief Goosen 26 $1,971,919
7 6 Kevin Sutherland 22 $1,920,303
8 8 Mike Weir 20 $1,821,341
9 9 Steve Stricker 11 $1,614,438
10 11 Scott Parel 28 $1,454,821
11 10 Robert Karlsson 23 $1,447,876
12 12 Fred Couples 16 $1,436,306
13 14 Darren Clarke 23 $1,393,926
14 13 Tim Petrovic 23 $1,277,360
15 15 Alex Cejka 10 $1,262,651
16 16 Woody Austin 27 $1,170,808
17 17 Rod Pampling 24 $1,134,235
18 18 David Toms 24 $1,099,094
19 19 Brett Quigley 25 $1,008,018
20 20 Stephen Ames 23 $955,253
21 24 Paul Broadhurst 28 $944,289
22 22 Wes Short, Jr. 28 $927,995
23 21 Doug Barron 27 $915,351
24 23 Glen Day 26 $886,925
25 25 Colin Montgomerie 27 $861,149
26 26 Gene Sauers 26 $812,381
27 27 Kenny Perry 23 $806,007
28 28 Brandt Jobe 24 $797,439
29 29 Shane Bertsch 22 $788,711
30 30 Phil Mickelson 3 $768,943
31 31 Dicky Pride 17 $765,382
32 32 Steve Flesch 26 $750,663
33 33 Paul Goydos 22 $747,007
34 34 Kirk Triplett 26 $678,712
35 35 Vijay Singh 22 $660,595
36 36 K.J. Choi 10 $573,034
37 37 Rocco Mediate 22 $561,939
38 38 Jeff Maggert 26 $541,134
39 39 Marco Dawson 26 $533,324
40 40 Bob Estes 17 $532,727
41 41 Stephen Leaney 22 $528,725
42 42 Cameron Beckman 16 $526,085
43 43 Tom Lehman 22 $507,750
44 44 Scott McCarron 26 $468,661
45 45 Kent Jones 24 $467,271
46 46 Tom Byrum 24 $437,471
47 51 Ken Tanigawa 28 $413,823
48 50 Tim Herron 24 $412,354
49 47 John Daly 23 $411,760
50 49 Duffy Waldorf 25 $408,357
51 48 Billy Andrade 23 $407,922
52 Stephen Dodd 1 $392,800
53 54 Ken Duke 26 $390,247
54 53 David McKenzie 25 $383,504
55 52 Joe Durant 25 $381,997
56 55 Chris DiMarco 25 $348,070
57 56 Scott Dunlap 22 $340,564
58 57 Lee Janzen 23 $339,274
59 58 Jay Haas 22 $307,849
60 59 Billy Mayfair 25 $304,742
61 60 Mark O'Meara 20 $292,532
62 61 Tom Gillis 18 $280,997
63 62 Olin Browne 26 $263,767
64 63 Willie Wood 12 $247,106
65 65 José María Olazábal 13 $233,474
66 64 John Huston 23 $232,027
67 72 Tom Pernice Jr. 25 $221,312
68 66 Scott Verplank 21 $220,850
69 67 Jesper Parnevik 17 $211,495
70 68 Larry Mize 24 $209,782
71 70 Jeff Sluman 24 $205,240
72 69 Corey Pavin 23 $199,132
73 71 Fred Funk 26 $196,881
74 73 Dudley Hart 13 $188,052
75 74 Michael Allen 20 $162,049
76 76 David Frost 25 $146,745
77 75 Steve Pate 21 $146,568
78 77 John Riegger 5 $124,383
79 78 Joey Sindelar 19 $122,195
80 83 Bob Sowards 2 $120,867
81 79 Thongchai Jaidee 7 $120,618
82 80 Carlos Franco 15 $118,046
83 81 Mark Brooks 20 $111,350
84 82 Jerry Smith 10 $110,160
85 88 Fran Quinn 8 $99,508
86 84 Esteban Toledo 14 $99,411
87 85 Steve Jones 12 $96,425
88 86 Paul Stankowski 6 $95,290
89 87 Robin Byrd 17 $92,871
90 89 Tommy Armour III 10 $83,707
91 90 Davis Love III 6 $80,243
92 91 David Morland IV 6 $79,778
93 99 Matt Gogel 8 $77,015
94 92 Mark Calcavecchia 12 $74,782
95 95 Joakim Haeggman 3 $74,117
96 100 Peter Fowler 3 $72,262
97 104 Rich Beem 10 $70,767
98 Ricardo Gonzalez 2 $70,600
99 93 Sandy Lyle 10 $59,935
100 94 Russ Cochran 14 $59,549
101 96 John Senden 6 $57,228
102 97 Scott Hoch 11 $53,346
103 Yoshinobu Tsukada 1 $52,900
104 98 Bart Bryant 4 $51,095
105 134 James Kingston 3 $49,300
106 144 Thomas Bjørn 2 $46,600
107 126 David Shacklady 4 $45,946
108 121 Jarmo Sandelin 4 $44,953
109 101 Tommy Tolles 9 $44,015
110 102 Ángel Cabrera 9 $43,600
111 128 Phillip Price 5 $43,106
112 124 Jean-Francois Remesy 5 $42,631
113 103 Craig Bowden 3 $40,958
114 105 Shaun Micheel 5 $39,848
115 107 Frank Lickliter II 14 $33,118
116 Clark Dennis 3 $32,350
117 122 Paul McGinley 3 $31,694
118 106 Michael Bradley 1 $30,791
119 117 Skip Kendall 4 $30,519
120 108 Mike Goodes 7 $28,038
121 109 Cliff Kresge 3 $27,897
122 161 Ian Woosnam 4 $27,009
123 110 Dan Forsman 5 $26,687
124 111 Loren Roberts 8 $26,222
125 112 Tom Kite 10 $26,079
126 113 Markus Brier 3 $25,884
127 114 Greg Kraft 1 $25,824
128 125 Roger Chapman 3 $25,129
129 115 Hale Irwin 5 $25,036
130 116 Tom Watson 2 $24,750
131 Miguel Angel Martin 2 $24,200
132 118 Bob May 2 $23,288
133 119 Gibby Gilbert III 3 $21,892
134 120 Ted Tryba 2 $21,840
135 123 Harry Rudolph 2 $19,440
T136 Walt Chapman 2 $18,800
T136 Peter Baker 1 $18,800
T136 Philip Golding 1 $18,800
T139 José Coceres 2 $16,720
T139 Michael Long 1 $16,720
141 129 Barry Lane 5 $16,656
142 127 Gary Nicklaus 5 $15,414
143 Mark Ridley 1 $14,867
T144 Mauricio Molina 3 $13,533
T144 Mark Mouland 1 $13,533
146 130 Mike Small 1 $12,480
147 131 Blaine McCallister 8 $12,409
148 132 Brad Faxon 6 $12,258
149 133 Jesús Rivas 2 $11,936
T150 Masayoshi Nakayama 1 $11,329
T150 Gary Orr 1 $11,329
T150 Emanuele Canonica 1 $11,329
T150 Thomas Levet 1 $11,329
154 135 Dick Mast 2 $10,660
155 T146 Paul Eales 2 $10,550
156 136 Gary Hallberg 4 $10,539
157 137 Brad Bryant 4 $10,505
158 138 Jody Bellflower 1 $10,404
159 139 John Cook 4 $9,016
160 John Aber 1 $8,899
T161 Chris Williams 1 $8,850
T161 David Copsey1 $8,850
T163 T140 Kevin Kraft 1 $8,580
T163 T140 Judd Gibb 1 $8,580
165 142 Bobby Gage 1 $8,416
166 143 Steve Runge 1 $8,170
T167 Scott Henderson 1 $6,843
T167 David Gilford 1 $6,843
169 176 Andrew Raitt 2 $6,673
170 145 Mark Mielke 1 $6,550
T171 T146 Chad Sorensen 1 $6,150
T171 T146 Alan Morin 1 $6,150
173 149 Kevin Baker 1 $5,760
174 150 Gus Ulrich 1 $5,375
T175 Robert Allenby 1 $5,350
T175 Clinton Whitelaw 1 $5,350
T175 Gary Wolstenholme 1 $5,350
178 151 Scott Simpson 3 $5,250
179 152 John Smoltz 5 $5,208
180 153 Len Mattiace 4 $5,026
181 154 Frank Bensel, Jr. 1 $5,000
182 155 Neil Thompson 1 $4,950
183 Simon Brown 1 $4,400
184 John Bickerton 1 $3,900
185 Andre Bossert 1 $3,400
186 156 Peter Jacobsen 4 $3,360
187 157 Spike McRoy 2 $3,281
188 Andrew Crerar 1 $3,200
189 158 Jerry Haas 1 $3,045
190 159 Robert Gamez 3 $3,008
191 160 David Eger 2 $2,973
192 162 Todd Fischer 1 $2,805
193 163 Jerry Pate 3 $2,731
194 164 John Harris 3 $2,380
195 165 Omar Uresti 2 $2,170
196 166 Jim Schuman 2 $2,125
197 167 Mario Tiziani 1 $1,896
198 168 Denis Watson 1 $1,860
199 169 Jay Don Blake 1 $1,740
200 170 Bobby Wadkins 1 $1,640
201 171 Colt Ford 2 $1,598
202 172 Alan McLean 1 $1,558
203 173 Hugh Royer III 1 $1,496
204 174 Marcus Meloan 2 $1,460
205 175 Jim Carter 2 $1,343
206 177 Sonny Skinner 1 $1,260
207 178 Brian Cooper 1 $1,221
208 179 Craig Kanada 1 $1,218
209 180 Kenny Knox 1 $1,066
210 181 Geoffrey Sisk 1 $1,054
211 182 Andy North 1 $1,032
212 183 Shigetoshi Hasegawa 1 $972
213 184 Neal Lancaster 1 $966

Money Leaders at the end of the regular season for the PGA TOUR Champions tour (2668).