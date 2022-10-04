Power Rankings: Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS

PGA TOUR Champions returns to Jacksonville and the state of Florida after an off week as Jim Furyk welcomes his friends to his charity event at Timuquana Country Club for the second consecutive season.

After hoisting the trophy at Pebble Beach last time out, Steve Flesch and his two victories will look join the cast of friends. If he completes the back-to-back he'll join FIVE other players with three wins on the season. All of those winners, with the exception of Steven Alker, are looking to create separation this weekend.

Fireworks should be flying on the Bermuda of Timuquana in the second edition. The Par-72 will stretch just over 7,000 yards this week and has been completely redone by Bruce Hepner.

Of the top 30 on the Charles Schwab Cup money list 27 are entered this week.

There are only two events left, this week and next, to determine the top 72 players who will qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs.

The field of 79 will compete for a purse of $2 million with the winner taking home $300k.