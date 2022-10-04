-
-
Power Rankings: Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS
-
October 04, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- October 04, 2022
- Padraig Harrington once again leads this week's Rankings despite the strong field heading to Jacksonville. (Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)
PGA TOUR Champions returns to Jacksonville and the state of Florida after an off week as Jim Furyk welcomes his friends to his charity event at Timuquana Country Club for the second consecutive season.
After hoisting the trophy at Pebble Beach last time out, Steve Flesch and his two victories will look join the cast of friends. If he completes the back-to-back he'll join FIVE other players with three wins on the season. All of those winners, with the exception of Steven Alker, are looking to create separation this weekend.
Fireworks should be flying on the Bermuda of Timuquana in the second edition. The Par-72 will stretch just over 7,000 yards this week and has been completely redone by Bruce Hepner.
Of the top 30 on the Charles Schwab Cup money list 27 are entered this week.
There are only two events left, this week and next, to determine the top 72 players who will qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs.
The field of 79 will compete for a purse of $2 million with the winner taking home $300k.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 11 Notah Begay IIIWelcome to PGA TOUR Champions!Welcome to PGA TOUR Champions! 10 Jim FurykHost with the most was one of just two players to post all three rounds in the 60s last year (T4). Looking to find the spark in his backyard.Host with the most was one of just two players to post all three rounds in the 60s last year (T4). Looking to find the spark in his backyard. 9 Ken DukeNine straight T20 or better suggests he's close. Co-54 hole leader at Pebble Beach affirms. Time for a Sunday charge.Nine straight T20 or better suggests he's close. Co-54 hole leader at Pebble Beach affirms. Time for a Sunday charge. 8 Darren ClarkePlenty of room to swing it and that favors the big hitter. His 16 birdies last year were just one off the most as he cashed T13. T2 GIR as well. Opened with 63 at Sanford (T11) last time out.Plenty of room to swing it and that favors the big hitter. His 16 birdies last year were just one off the most as he cashed T13. T2 GIR as well. Opened with 63 at Sanford (T11) last time out. 7 Steve FleschFantastic run of T51-T24-T7-WIN over his last four. Two wins on the season and solo third here last year with only four bogeys. Now do it again! Nothing like converging trends.Fantastic run of T51-T24-T7-WIN over his last four. Two wins on the season and solo third here last year with only four bogeys. Now do it again! Nothing like converging trends. 6 Bernhard LangerTime to payoff hot starts! Opened with 65 in St Louis followed by 64 in Sioux City. Cashed solo fourth and T21 respectively. Needs two more wins to tie Hale Irwin's all time mark.Time to payoff hot starts! Opened with 65 in St Louis followed by 64 in Sioux City. Cashed solo fourth and T21 respectively. Needs two more wins to tie Hale Irwin's all time mark. 5 Thongchai Jaidee9 of 16. 7 of 10. 4 of 5. Top 10 machine! The combination of power (6th Driving Distance), pegging GIR (10th) and putting (3rd) is the formula.9 of 16. 7 of 10. 4 of 5. Top 10 machine! The combination of power (6th Driving Distance), pegging GIR (10th) and putting (3rd) is the formula. 4 Ernie ElsWith 11 top 10s on the season it's hard to fathom he hasn't won. Yet. Last two are the best of the bunch. Opened with 64 at Sanford for T3. Closed with 64 at Pebble for T2. Getting closer!With 11 top 10s on the season it's hard to fathom he hasn't won. Yet. Last two are the best of the bunch. Opened with 64 at Sanford for T3. Closed with 64 at Pebble for T2. Getting closer! 3 Miguel Angel JiménezNothing worse than T12 in his last four includes a win and a pair of top 10 paydays. Winner in Seattle was runner up here last year on 13-under. Closed 65-68 with just 3 bogeys for the week. 65 was the co-low round of the week and played his final 37 holes without a bogey.Nothing worse than T12 in his last four includes a win and a pair of top 10 paydays. Winner in Seattle was runner up here last year on 13-under. Closed 65-68 with just 3 bogeys for the week. 65 was the co-low round of the week and played his final 37 holes without a bogey. 2 Steve StrickerPlayed 11 and has seven podium finishes including three victories. Rolls into JAX on WIN-3rd-WIN and 41-under aggregate. T7 here last year.Played 11 and has seven podium finishes including three victories. Rolls into JAX on WIN-3rd-WIN and 41-under aggregate. T7 here last year. 1 Padraig HarringtonPlayed 14 and has EIGHT podium finishes including three victories. Two wins in his last four on TOUR. Last 12 rounds 70 (one time) is the worst. T17 Alfred Dunhill Links in less than ideal weather tells me he's dialed in. Power plays this week and nobody hits it farther.Played 14 and has EIGHT podium finishes including three victories. Two wins in his last four on TOUR. Last 12 rounds 70 (one time) is the worst. T17 Alfred Dunhill Links in less than ideal weather tells me he's dialed in. Power plays this week and nobody hits it farther.
Just Missed: Brett Quigley, Vijay Singh, Lee Janzen, Rod Pampling, Mario Tiziani and Doug Barron.
Timuquana in year two will feel different than year one as Bruce Hepner's renovation took up most of 2022. All of the Bermudagrass on the 1923 Donald Ross design was replaced including all 18 greens.
Tifeagle remains the choice on the putting surface but those targets should be firm and more difficult to hold this time around. New pin positions will also be in play after reconstruction and that will add another layer of newness. Nobody will be ahead of the curve on No. 11 as it is a brand new complex.
The 18th hole has added bunkers to catch errant tee shots. The greenside bunker now sits closer to the putting surface to do the same for errant approaches. In total, 94 bunkers are in play along with water on three holes. There's room to swing with 32 acres of fairway to aim for while the rough 419 Bermuda rough is only two inches.
The yardage after the renovation as increased the scorecard from 6,949 last year to 7,005 this season. Interestingly enough the yardage on the front nine is the most effected (3,489 becomes 3,530) as the two Par-5 holes added 16 and 15 yards respectively.
Host with the most 😂@JimFuryk having fun with his pro-am partners (and Fluff) on Monday @FurykandFriends. pic.twitter.com/nhiKbyxlwc— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) October 3, 2022
Only three players broke 10-under last season.
The low round of the week, 65, was set by two big hitters, Jimenez and John Daly.
Winner Phil Mickelson found just 50% of the fairways yet circled 17 birdies and played the Par-5 holes 9-under.
Last year the course took on thunderstorms during tournament week. That won't be the case this time around as Mother Nature is gracing the First Coast with 80s and 60s all weekend. Hurricane Ian skirted by Timuquana and only dropped 1.25 inches of rain and didn't bother much of anything related to the tournament. Thoughts and prayers go to the rest of the state of Florida who weren't as fortunate in their dealings with Mother Nature.
Last Time - PURE Insurance Championship
Rank Player Finish 10 Kirk Triplett T12 9 Jeff Maggert T39 8 Robert Karlsson DNS 7 YE Yang T12 6 Bernhard Langer DNS 5 Jerry Kelly T19 4 Steven Alker T2 3 Steve Flesch WIN 2 Thongchai Jaidee 10th 1 Ernie Els T2
-
-