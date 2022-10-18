Power Rankings: Dominion Energy Charity Classic

Just Missed: Alex Cejka, Ken Duke, Darren Clarke, Stephen Ames and Y.E. Yang.

The James River Course is a canvas that has been touched by legendary architects over nearly 100 years. The first iteration was put together by historic architect William Flynn in 1928. Rees Jones (1992) modernized the layout in his interpretation. Lester George (2003-04) built new holes, fairway bunkers and new tees. Andrew Green will be in charge of bringing it back full circle to the 1928 design in the coming years.

The stock par-72 plays to 7,025 for the sixth consecutive season. The returning players will have the advantage of old yardage books and green maps to study before play. The course cuts through the hills and is framed by nicely by the tree line. Only 27 acres of fairway wait off the tee with 2.5 inches of Vamont Bermuda rough serving as the recovery option. The 6,000 square feet of 777 Bentgrass greens will run true at tournament speed and swallow plenty of well-struck putts. Sadly five of the nine greens on the inward nine were damaged by vandals last month. The crew at the James River Course has hustled to get those greens ready for play this week under tough circumstances.

The James River Course usually starts the playoffs with a barrage of birdies. The average winning score over six editions pushes 15 under, so rounds in the 60s will be required. Miguel Angel Jimenez set the bar in 2019 as he set the tournament scoring record on 18-under. Woody Austin just needed 11-under the season before to let the high end. The course record of 63 has been posted by seven players, including six playing this week.

Cool conditions early this week will be replaced with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s/low 70s for tournament days. The course has taken on almost 1.5 inches of rain in the last week but drains excellently. No rain is in the forecast for the rest of the week.

