Power Rankings: Dominion Energy Charity Classic

After almost 10 months and 24 regular season events, the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs kick off this week at The Country Club of Virginia. The James River Course in Richmond will host for the seventh consecutive year.

Bernhard Langer returns as the event's only two-time champion and will look to defend his 2021 title. He's also the defending Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs champion and he's won the money title six times. This includes three straight seasons (2014-2016) plus 2018 and the combined season of 2020-21.