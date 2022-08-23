-
-
Power Rankings: The Ally Challenge
-
August 23, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- August 23, 2022
- Jerry Kelly is trending nicely heading into this week. (Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
The final event on the August calendar will provide another familiar stomping ground as the PGA TOUR Champions rolls into Warwick Hills Golf & CC outside of Detroit this week.
The fifth edition of the event takes place this week but Joe Lee's 1967 redesign hosted a PGA TOUR event (Buick Open) from 1979 until 2009. There are more than a few players in the field this week that have had success on this tract!
Joe Durant set the tournament record last year on 17-under as he held off Bernhard Langer by a shot and returns to defend his title.
The field of 78 will play 54 holes (no cut) for a purse of $2 million with the winner taking home $300k.
Power Rankings
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Steven AlkerUncharted territory this week as he enters off his worst payday EVER on PGA TOUR Champions. I doubt it's the beginning of the end but T37 was completely shocking to see last week. That is a massive compliment by the way as his play over the last year has been incredible at worst.Uncharted territory this week as he enters off his worst payday EVER on PGA TOUR Champions. I doubt it's the beginning of the end but T37 was completely shocking to see last week. That is a massive compliment by the way as his play over the last year has been incredible at worst. 9 Ernie ElsShould have the bit between his teeth after fading on Sunday last week. Sat T3 and only three back but a final round 73 knocked him to T15. Last season he cashed T10 here with three rounds in the 60s.Should have the bit between his teeth after fading on Sunday last week. Sat T3 and only three back but a final round 73 knocked him to T15. Last season he cashed T10 here with three rounds in the 60s. 8 Brandt JobeAfter WD at the US Senior Open, he's bounced back with T25-T21 and T11 last week. Rounds of 67 and 66 popped off the page at En-Joie and his ball-striking should set him up for success this week. Solo second on debut in 2018.After WD at the US Senior Open, he's bounced back with T25-T21 and T11 last week. Rounds of 67 and 66 popped off the page at En-Joie and his ball-striking should set him up for success this week. Solo second on debut in 2018. 7 Gene SauersEnters on back-to-back top 10 paydays and three from his last four starts. Of his last eight starts, seven have gone for T28 or better. Keep rolling!Enters on back-to-back top 10 paydays and three from his last four starts. Of his last eight starts, seven have gone for T28 or better. Keep rolling! 6 Alex CejkaStreak is now seven straight of T17 or better since early June. First time seeing this course on PGA TOUR Champions. T10 last week at En-Joie.Streak is now seven straight of T17 or better since early June. First time seeing this course on PGA TOUR Champions. T10 last week at En-Joie. 5 Jim FurykPssssst: Look at his hat! He's the only winner here on both TOURS. Happiest of landing spots after a big finish last week (T4) so I expect the good vibes to spring him on this week. Like Singh, first top 10 since Hualalai.Pssssst: Look at his hat! He's the only winner here on both TOURS. Happiest of landing spots after a big finish last week (T4) so I expect the good vibes to spring him on this week. Like Singh, first top 10 since Hualalai. 4 Bernhard LangerRested, refreshed and reset after a visit to see his 99-year old mother. T6 after three weeks off suggests he's ready to fire for the home stretch. His best two rounds last week were his last two. Never worse than T8 in four starts here!Rested, refreshed and reset after a visit to see his 99-year old mother. T6 after three weeks off suggests he's ready to fire for the home stretch. His best two rounds last week were his last two. Never worse than T8 in four starts here! 3 Thongchai JaideeIf you thought Cejka's seven straight of T17 or better is impressive, well, this man is at nine and counting! Not many holes in his game at the moment and sits fourth in Par-5 scoring on top of it all. Four top-four paydays in his last eight includes win, T2, T3 and T4.If you thought Cejka's seven straight of T17 or better is impressive, well, this man is at nine and counting! Not many holes in his game at the moment and sits fourth in Par-5 scoring on top of it all. Four top-four paydays in his last eight includes win, T2, T3 and T4. 2 Jerry KellyWith wins in three of his last seven he's allowed to take some time off! Back and ready the 2019 winner followed with T7 in defense in 2020 so he should be more than comfortable getting back to it this week.With wins in three of his last seven he's allowed to take some time off! Back and ready the 2019 winner followed with T7 in defense in 2020 so he should be more than comfortable getting back to it this week. 1 Padraig HarringtonTen straight T25 or better. Seven podiums in 11 events. Two wins in his last five. Four podiums in his last five. Picked up his second win last week as he cruised home by three at DICK'S. Firecracker.Ten straight T25 or better. Seven podiums in 11 events. Two wins in his last five. Four podiums in his last five. Picked up his second win last week as he cruised home by three at DICK'S. Firecracker.
Just Missed: Steve Stricker, Paul Broadhurst and KJ Choi.
Warwick Hills was built in the last 1950s but it was Joe Lee's 1967 renovation which put it on the map. Sitting at almost 7,100 yards and playing to a stock Par-72 most of the field has played this course either on TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions or both.
Previous winners on the PGA TOUR here include Vijay Singh (3 wins; not entered), Rocco Mediate, Tom Pernice, Jr., Billy Mayfair and Woody Austin. Jim Furyk has won this event on both PGA TOUR Champions (2020) and the PGA TOUR (2003) and is the only player to do so.
The average winning score here is 15-under over the previous four editions so taking advantage of the Par-5 holes won't hurt again this week. Power rules over precision off the tee but approaches into the 5,500 square feet (on average) Bent/Poa greens will separate the field. The immaculate, sloping green complexes will reward properly struck putts.
The Bluegrass rough will sit at 2.5 inches this week and will be dotted with 87 bunkers plus water on four holes.
Nobody has gone lower on PGA TOUR Champions here than Scott McCarron and his 63 in Round 2 in 2018. Durant's tournament scoring record bested Jerry Kelly's 2019 total by a shot. The highest winning output was in the inaugural season of 2018 when Paul Broadhurst posted 14-under.
There's never been a playoff needed in the first four editions but the biggest margin of victory has been only two shots.
No weather to worry about this week as Mother Nature is on vacation. Temperatures are seasonal, if not below average, until 88 on Sunday. Rain doesn't crack the 25 percent threshold.
Last Time - DICK'S Sporting Goods Open
Rank Player Finish 10 Duffy Waldorf
T15
9 Bernhard Langer
T6
8 Billy Andrade
T57
7 Thongchai Jaidee
T2
6 Doug Barron
T24
5 Ernie Els
T15
4 David Toms
T31
3 Padraig Harrington
WIN
2 Miguel Angel Jimenez
T10
1 Steven Alker
T37
Just Missed: Brett Quigley - T37, Wes Short - T61, Woody Austin - T61, Kevin Sutherland - T48, and Rob Labritz - T48 .
If you have any questions, don't hesitate to reach out through Twitter or email me mikeglasscott@gmail.com.
-
-