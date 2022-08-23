Power Rankings: The Ally Challenge

The final event on the August calendar will provide another familiar stomping ground as the PGA TOUR Champions rolls into Warwick Hills Golf & CC outside of Detroit this week.

The fifth edition of the event takes place this week but Joe Lee's 1967 redesign hosted a PGA TOUR event (Buick Open) from 1979 until 2009. There are more than a few players in the field this week that have had success on this tract!

Joe Durant set the tournament record last year on 17-under as he held off Bernhard Langer by a shot and returns to defend his title.

The field of 78 will play 54 holes (no cut) for a purse of $2 million with the winner taking home $300k.