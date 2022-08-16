-
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS FANTASY
Power Rankings: DICK'S Sporting Goods Open
August 16, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- Steven Alker has already had one of the best years in PGA TOUR Champions history. (Phil Inglis/Getty Images)
While the FedExCup Playoffs heat up and the Korn Ferry Tour Finals begin, PGA TOUR Champions continues to glide through the late summer regular season. After back-to-back weeks in Calgary and Seattle, it's off to New York state and the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open at the En-Joie Golf Club in Endicott, New York.
The En-Joie Golf Club has been a fixture in professional golf since 1972. The PGA TOUR arrived in every season for the BC Open between 1972 and 2005 before a massive flood hit in the summer of 2006. The final scheduled BC Open wasn't able to take place but a new event on PGA TOUR Champions was born for summer of 2007.
Every year since (minus 2020) DICK'S Sporting Goods Open has continued the rich professional golf tradition in South Central New York.
Cameron Beckman returns to defend his title as he posted the highest winning score in tournament history last year at 12-under, defeating Ernie Els by a shot.
The field of 78 will play 54 holes (no cut) for a purse of $2.1 million with the winner taking home $315,000.
Power Rankings
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Duffy WaldorfIf you're going to pick the week to let Duffy rip, this is the one. Eight starts at En-Joie, eight T23 or better including T16-T9 in his last two visits. Nobody loves a Horse for Course more than I do! T28 last week in Seattle.If you're going to pick the week to let Duffy rip, this is the one. Eight starts at En-Joie, eight T23 or better including T16-T9 in his last two visits. Nobody loves a Horse for Course more than I do! T28 last week in Seattle. 9 Bernhard LangerHe's back! The 2014 champ hasn't cashed worse than T26 (debut) in nine tries and three of the last four have been in the top 10. After taking Calgary and Seattle off, the 64-year old should be rested and ready to get back into the top 10, a streak that has reached four events without.He's back! The 2014 champ hasn't cashed worse than T26 (debut) in nine tries and three of the last four have been in the top 10. After taking Calgary and Seattle off, the 64-year old should be rested and ready to get back into the top 10, a streak that has reached four events without. 8 Billy AndradeT14 or better here in five of six including the last three editions. The Rhode Island native played in the final group with MAJ last week and picked up his best finish of the season, T3.T14 or better here in five of six including the last three editions. The Rhode Island native played in the final group with MAJ last week and picked up his best finish of the season, T3. 7 Thongchai JaideeHalf of his 12 starts this year are top-10 finishes including five of his last seven. Streak is currently eight straight T17 or better so I'm not concerned he's a first-timer here.Half of his 12 starts this year are top-10 finishes including five of his last seven. Streak is currently eight straight T17 or better so I'm not concerned he's a first-timer here. 6 Doug BarronThe 2019 champ won in debut and posted T16 in defense. T3 at the Senior Open Championship at the end of July is his best payday of the season. Backed that up with T12 in Calgary before taking last week off.The 2019 champ won in debut and posted T16 in defense. T3 at the Senior Open Championship at the end of July is his best payday of the season. Backed that up with T12 in Calgary before taking last week off. 5 Ernie ElsLed by three after 36 holes last year before limping home in 72 for second. Only player in the top 25 last year in the final round to post a score at par or worse. T40 last week was his worst of the season. I'll bet he's focused this week!Led by three after 36 holes last year before limping home in 72 for second. Only player in the top 25 last year in the final round to post a score at par or worse. T40 last week was his worst of the season. I'll bet he's focused this week! 4 David TomsT8 last week in Seattle was his first event since solo 9th at the SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. Cashed T3 here last season as he only squared two bogeys for the week. 2022 has brought 12 starts and eight top 10 paydays.T8 last week in Seattle was his first event since solo 9th at the SENIOR PLAYERS Championship. Cashed T3 here last season as he only squared two bogeys for the week. 2022 has brought 12 starts and eight top 10 paydays. 3 Padraig HarringtonFirst event in four weeks came last week in Seattle where the Irishman has not hit the podium (T14). Nobody loves to tinker more than Harrington and he'll have a chance to make those adjustments this week.First event in four weeks came last week in Seattle where the Irishman has not hit the podium (T14). Nobody loves to tinker more than Harrington and he'll have a chance to make those adjustments this week. 2 Miguel Angel JiménezPut his top-10 drought to bed last week at three weeks with win No. 3 on the season. After some fine wine and fine cigars, he'll remember that he cashed T3 here last year and T6 in 2019.Put his top-10 drought to bed last week at three weeks with win No. 3 on the season. After some fine wine and fine cigars, he'll remember that he cashed T3 here last year and T6 in 2019. 1 Steven AlkerPosted nine podium finishes from 14 events so it's no surprise who sits on top the Charles Schwab Cup money list! Joined on the three-win list now by MAJ. It's time to throw the gauntlet back in his direction! Leads the TOUR in Scoring and Ball-Striking and is fourth in Putting.Posted nine podium finishes from 14 events so it's no surprise who sits on top the Charles Schwab Cup money list! Joined on the three-win list now by MAJ. It's time to throw the gauntlet back in his direction! Leads the TOUR in Scoring and Ball-Striking and is fourth in Putting.
Just Missed: Brett Quigley, Wes Short, Woody Austin, Kevin Sutherland, and Rob Labritz.
Designed in 1927 by Ernest Smith and renovated by Dr. Michael Hurdzan between 1998 and 1999, En-Joie GC plays to a Par-72 at 6,994 yards and has since 2018.
The pros better be ready to go this week! Of the four Par-5 holes, three greet the players on the outward nine (37-35).
Tight driving conditions on this classic parkland design are the first area of navigation. Finding short grass between the mature trees framing the fairways will avoid three inches plus of Bluegrass, Ryegrass and Fescue rough.
Other hazards include 50 bunkers and nine water penalty areas in play on half of the holes.
On approach, everyone should find the massive, perched (8,000 square feet on average) greens complexes. Upon arrival the Bent/Poa surfaces will be running hot, around 12.5 feet on the Stimpmeter. On top of the surfaces being slick undulations abound bringing in the next examination. Finding those who can properly match speed and line with the flat stick this week will be helpful.
Kevin Sutherland, course record holder last week in Seattle, is at it again this week after posting 59 in Round 2 in 2014.
Lonnie Nielsen (not entered) holds the tournament scoring record of 21-under set in 2009.
Only two of the fourteen winners have posted lower than 17-under over the 14 previous editions (Scott McCarron, -20, 2017).
Sadly the only multiple winner of this event, Bart Bryant (2013, 2018) was tragically killed in a car accident earlier this year. Our thoughts and prayers go to the Bryant family as he is remembered this week.
The only playoff necessary in the previous 14 editions was in 2012.
The winning margin of victory has been two shots or less since 2011.
Dick's Sporting Goods Open returns to its August calendar spot after moving to the chilly Fourth of July weekend in 2021. This will be the fourth time in five years the event has been played in August.
Storms earlier this year wiped out trees and drought conditions have affected the course throughout June and July.
This week Mother Nature has warmer than average temperatures for the three rounds of tournament play. Pleasant early week numbers push into the upper 80s for the weekend but there's just a slim chance of any weather slowing things down.
Last Time - Boeing Classic
Rank Player Finish 10 Paul Broadhurst
T21
9 FredCouples
T28
8 Rod Pampling
T8
7 Paul Goydos
T17
6 Ernie Els
T40
5 Steven Alker
5th
4 Miguel Angel Jimenez
WIN
3 Alex Cejka
T17
2 Jerry Kelly
6th
1 Padraig Harrington
T14
Just Missed: Dean Wilson - T72, Woody Austin - T45, Rocco Mediate - 60, and Ken Tanigawa - T40.
If you have any questions, don't hesitate to reach out through Twitter or email me mikeglasscott@gmail.com.
