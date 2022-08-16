Power Rankings: DICK'S Sporting Goods Open

While the FedExCup Playoffs heat up and the Korn Ferry Tour Finals begin, PGA TOUR Champions continues to glide through the late summer regular season. After back-to-back weeks in Calgary and Seattle, it's off to New York state and the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open at the En-Joie Golf Club in Endicott, New York.

The En-Joie Golf Club has been a fixture in professional golf since 1972. The PGA TOUR arrived in every season for the BC Open between 1972 and 2005 before a massive flood hit in the summer of 2006. The final scheduled BC Open wasn't able to take place but a new event on PGA TOUR Champions was born for summer of 2007.

Every year since (minus 2020) DICK'S Sporting Goods Open has continued the rich professional golf tradition in South Central New York.

Cameron Beckman returns to defend his title as he posted the highest winning score in tournament history last year at 12-under, defeating Ernie Els by a shot.

The field of 78 will play 54 holes (no cut) for a purse of $2.1 million with the winner taking home $315,000.