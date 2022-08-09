Power Rankings: Boeing Classic

Just Missed: Dean Wilson, Woody Austin, Rocco Mediate, and Ken Tanigawa.

A return to the States and a return to making birdies are on the menu this week for PGA TOUR Champions. The last four events have consisted of three major championships and last week's Shaw Charity Classic. Over those 288 holes exactly three players have finished the week double digits under par. Exactly zero of them were accounted for last week in Calgary.

Rod Pampling's 12-under was the highest winning score by six shots in event history last season. Jerry Kelly posted 19-under in the first iteration at Snoqualmie Ridge and was followed by Scott Parel and Brandt Jobe both posting 18-under.

Jack will give plenty of room to swing it off the tee (37 fairway acres) and will provide ample targets to attack from the fairway. The Poa annua greens are on average 6,000 square feet and that's where the fun begins.

Par-72 on the card this week stretching over 7,200 yards comes equipped with four Par-5 holes and four Par-3 holes. Leaning on a bit of lumber this week will come in handy as the Par-3 holes are all 196 yards or better and half of the Par-5 holes check in at 550 yards or better. Not many short hitters thrive on Nicklaus designs.

Kevin Sutherland posted 60 here in 2018, the best score by three shots since the move in 2017.

There has never been a playoff to determine the previous four winners.

The average winning score is 16.75 under par.

Absolutely gorgeous, if not "hot", conditions for tournament play this week as temperatures hover in the upper 70s with the possibility of the low 80s. Let's hope the scoring stays in the 60s! No rain in the forecast for tournament week after Tuesday morning.