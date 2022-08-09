-
Power Rankings: Boeing Classic
August 09, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- Padraig Harrington will be looking to keep his recent run of success going this week at Snoqualmie Ridge. (Derek Leung/Getty Images)
The international portion of the summer schedule is complete and it's back to the States and the Seattle suburbs for the 17th edition of the Boeing Classic.
For the fifth consecutive season the The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge welcomes PGA TOUR Champions. Jack Nicklaus laid out 7,217 yards (Par-72) in 1999 and the course was put into use on TOUR for the first time in 2017 with Jerry Kelly picking up the trophy. There was no event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rod Pampling returns to defend his title as he posted the highest winning score (-13) in four previous events by six shots. The field of 78 will play 54 holes (no cut) for a purse of $2.2 million with the winner taking home $330k.
POWER RANKINGS
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Paul BroadhurstHard to ignore a guy in the top 10 in Ball Striking and Scoring so I won't! Continued a streak of eight straight events T23 or better with a closing 65 last Sunday in Calgary.Hard to ignore a guy in the top 10 in Ball Striking and Scoring so I won't! Continued a streak of eight straight events T23 or better with a closing 65 last Sunday in Calgary. 9 Fred CouplesThe native son returns for his annual visit but has only threatened here once (T3, 2019). T26 or better in the other three visits and will be the crowd favorite by miles.The native son returns for his annual visit but has only threatened here once (T3, 2019). T26 or better in the other three visits and will be the crowd favorite by miles. 8 Rod PamplingArrives well rested as his last event was the Kaulig Companies Championship at Firestone almost a month ago. The site of his first and only win on TOUR means he defends for the first time. Sat second in Driving Distance last year and T3 Par-5 scoring.Arrives well rested as his last event was the Kaulig Companies Championship at Firestone almost a month ago. The site of his first and only win on TOUR means he defends for the first time. Sat second in Driving Distance last year and T3 Par-5 scoring. 7 Paul GoydosLast three non-majors have all gone for T10 or better so ride the summer heat! Speaking of hot, according to his Twitter the easy journey for him and his luggage from Calgary to Seattle has been just the opposite. Fire is lit! T16 or better here in three of the last four for the West Coaster.Last three non-majors have all gone for T10 or better so ride the summer heat! Speaking of hot, according to his Twitter the easy journey for him and his luggage from Calgary to Seattle has been just the opposite. Fire is lit! T16 or better here in three of the last four for the West Coaster. 6 Ernie ElsTwo majors in July resulted in a pair of T3 finishes so form is of zero concern. Co-led the field GIR last year but made nothing. Also shared the low round of the week (66) as he cashed T11.Two majors in July resulted in a pair of T3 finishes so form is of zero concern. Co-led the field GIR last year but made nothing. Also shared the low round of the week (66) as he cashed T11. 5 Steven AlkerNobody has more top 10 paydays this season (10) or has made more money! Worst finish since March is T11 and like Els rolls in on T3-T3 from two July majors. First in Ball Striking, All Around and Scoring among other categories. T7 on his PGA TOUR Champions debut last summer. Won at Jack's Grand Bear Club in April by six.Nobody has more top 10 paydays this season (10) or has made more money! Worst finish since March is T11 and like Els rolls in on T3-T3 from two July majors. First in Ball Striking, All Around and Scoring among other categories. T7 on his PGA TOUR Champions debut last summer. Won at Jack's Grand Bear Club in April by six. 4 Miguel Angel JiménezNever cashed outside T10 in three previous visits (DNS 2021). Whatever was troubling him at Gleneagles seemed to be erased with a closing 64 last week in Alberta. Top 5 in Ball Striking, Scoring and a few others. Only Alker has more top 10s than his nine.Never cashed outside T10 in three previous visits (DNS 2021). Whatever was troubling him at Gleneagles seemed to be erased with a closing 64 last week in Alberta. Top 5 in Ball Striking, Scoring and a few others. Only Alker has more top 10s than his nine. 3 Alex CejkaT14 or better in his last five including T3 last week. T3 at Jack's Grand Bear Club earlier this year and T5 here last season. Too many dots connected!T14 or better in his last five including T3 last week. T3 at Jack's Grand Bear Club earlier this year and T5 here last season. Too many dots connected! 2 Jerry KellyPicked up his third win in six last week with a playoff victory in Canada. He's the tournament record holder here and has never cashed worse than T11 from four starts.Picked up his third win in six last week with a playoff victory in Canada. He's the tournament record holder here and has never cashed worse than T11 from four starts. 1 Padraig HarringtonMissed that playoff by a shot last week as his 72 in Round 2 stunted 64 to open and 66 to close. T3 was his worst payday from his last three (T2, Win). T2 at Jack's Grand Bear Club in April and the bit between his teeth again this week. Top eight in Par-3, Par-4 and Par-5 scoring.Missed that playoff by a shot last week as his 72 in Round 2 stunted 64 to open and 66 to close. T3 was his worst payday from his last three (T2, Win). T2 at Jack's Grand Bear Club in April and the bit between his teeth again this week. Top eight in Par-3, Par-4 and Par-5 scoring.
Just Missed: Dean Wilson, Woody Austin, Rocco Mediate, and Ken Tanigawa.
A return to the States and a return to making birdies are on the menu this week for PGA TOUR Champions. The last four events have consisted of three major championships and last week's Shaw Charity Classic. Over those 288 holes exactly three players have finished the week double digits under par. Exactly zero of them were accounted for last week in Calgary.
Rod Pampling's 12-under was the highest winning score by six shots in event history last season. Jerry Kelly posted 19-under in the first iteration at Snoqualmie Ridge and was followed by Scott Parel and Brandt Jobe both posting 18-under.
Jack will give plenty of room to swing it off the tee (37 fairway acres) and will provide ample targets to attack from the fairway. The Poa annua greens are on average 6,000 square feet and that's where the fun begins.
Par-72 on the card this week stretching over 7,200 yards comes equipped with four Par-5 holes and four Par-3 holes. Leaning on a bit of lumber this week will come in handy as the Par-3 holes are all 196 yards or better and half of the Par-5 holes check in at 550 yards or better. Not many short hitters thrive on Nicklaus designs.
Kevin Sutherland posted 60 here in 2018, the best score by three shots since the move in 2017.
There has never been a playoff to determine the previous four winners.
The average winning score is 16.75 under par.
Absolutely gorgeous, if not "hot", conditions for tournament play this week as temperatures hover in the upper 70s with the possibility of the low 80s. Let's hope the scoring stays in the 60s! No rain in the forecast for tournament week after Tuesday morning.
Last Time - Shaw Charity Classic
Rank Player Finish 10 David McKenzie T34 9 Mike Weir T46 8 Stephen Ames T23 7 Thongchai Jaidee T16 6 Miguel Angel Jimenez T12 5 Fred Couples T34 4 Steve Flesch T23 3 Doug Barron T12 2 Padraig Harrington T3 1 Jerry Kelly WIN
Just Missed: Billy Andrade - T34, Joe Durant - T3, Jeff Maggert - T64
