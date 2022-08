Power Rankings: Boeing Classic

The international portion of the summer schedule is complete and it's back to the States and the Seattle suburbs for the 17th edition of the Boeing Classic.

For the fifth consecutive season the The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge welcomes PGA TOUR Champions. Jack Nicklaus laid out 7,217 yards (Par-72) in 1999 and the course was put into use on TOUR for the first time in 2017 with Jerry Kelly picking up the trophy. There was no event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rod Pampling returns to defend his title as he posted the highest winning score (-13) in four previous events by six shots. The field of 78 will play 54 holes (no cut) for a purse of $2.2 million with the winner taking home $330k.