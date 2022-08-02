-
Power Rankings: Shaw Charity Classic
August 02, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- Jerry Kelly will be looking for his third win in his last six starts. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
The major championship season concluded two weeks ago in Scotland with Darren Clarke picking up the final big prize of the season. Don't worry, there's still plenty of golf to be played this summer!
PGA TOUR Champions stampedes north of the border to Calgary for the first of four consecutive weeks of action in the month of August. Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club is celebrating 10 years as host with event number nine in 2022. The 2020 edition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Doug Barron returns to defend his title in the only Canadian event of the season. Canyon Meadows plays 7,086 yards to par-70. The field will enjoy 54 holes of no-cut action, and a prize pool of $2.35 million is on the line.
POWER RANKINGS
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 David McKenzieAnytime I can shoehorn Horses for Courses into the preview, I will! The Aussie is warming up to Calgary as he's improved annually. T12 in 2019 was followed by T6 in 2021 and his last eight are in the red.Anytime I can shoehorn Horses for Courses into the preview, I will! The Aussie is warming up to Calgary as he's improved annually. T12 in 2019 was followed by T6 in 2021 and his last eight are in the red.
Just Missed: Billy Andrade, David McKenzie, Joe Durant, Jeff Maggert.
The par-70 of Canyon Meadows will present a challenge of three par-5 holes and five par-3 holes but scoring will be prevalent. The average winning total over the previous eight events is pushing 17-under so the message will be clear this week: Go low.
The rolling hills and parkland layout gives the players plenty of room to work the golf ball and relax after three consecutive major championships. Converting birdie chances and keeping rounds of 70 or worse off the scorecard is paramount this week.
Playing almost 4,000 feet above sea level the golf ball will also travel off the tee and into the greens shortening the course. Canyon Meadows has never played to a scoring average over par.
Rocco Mediate (not in the field this week) is the only player to go wire-to-wire and did so in record-setting fashion at 22-under (par-71).
Doug Barron and Carlos Franco own the par-70 record, posting 18-under.
The course record is 61 set last by Michael Allen in 2019.
The only playoff was 2014 when Fred Couples defeated Billy Andrade.
Summertime in Canada hits a little different than it does in the continental United States! Morning temperatures in the upper 40s will greet the first round before climbing into the mid 60s. Thankfully sunshine and warmth return for the weekend as daily highs will hit the low 80s with slight breezes. Refreshing!
Last Time - The Senior Open presented by Rolex
Rank Player Finish 10 Colin Montgomerie 9th 9 Marco Dawson T36 8 Stephen Dodd T47 7 Steven Alker T3 6 Paul Broadhurst T3 5 Ernie Els T3 4 Darren Clarke WIN 3 Jerry Kelly T20 2 Miguel Angel Jimenez T29 1 Padraig Harrington 2nd
