Power Rankings: Shaw Charity Classic

Just Missed: Billy Andrade, David McKenzie, Joe Durant, Jeff Maggert.

The par-70 of Canyon Meadows will present a challenge of three par-5 holes and five par-3 holes but scoring will be prevalent. The average winning total over the previous eight events is pushing 17-under so the message will be clear this week: Go low.

The rolling hills and parkland layout gives the players plenty of room to work the golf ball and relax after three consecutive major championships. Converting birdie chances and keeping rounds of 70 or worse off the scorecard is paramount this week.

Playing almost 4,000 feet above sea level the golf ball will also travel off the tee and into the greens shortening the course. Canyon Meadows has never played to a scoring average over par.

Rocco Mediate (not in the field this week) is the only player to go wire-to-wire and did so in record-setting fashion at 22-under (par-71).

Doug Barron and Carlos Franco own the par-70 record, posting 18-under.

The course record is 61 set last by Michael Allen in 2019.

The only playoff was 2014 when Fred Couples defeated Billy Andrade.

Summertime in Canada hits a little different than it does in the continental United States! Morning temperatures in the upper 40s will greet the first round before climbing into the mid 60s. Thankfully sunshine and warmth return for the weekend as daily highs will hit the low 80s with slight breezes. Refreshing!