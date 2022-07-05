-
-
Power Rankings: Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship
-
July 05, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- July 05, 2022
- Steve Stricker is the defending champion at Firestone CC and posted a six-shot victory last year. (Sam Greenwood/Getty images)
For the second time in three weeks, a major championship is on the line on PGA TOUR Champions. The 40th Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship will make its fourth consecutive appearance at Firestone Country Club (South) in Akron, Ohio.
Bert Ward's 1929 design was reshaped by Robert Trent Jones in 1960 and "the monster" was born. The fourth oldest PGA TOUR Champions event stretches up to 7,400 yards and plays to par-70. It was announced in mid-June that the event will continue through the 2026 season at Firestone (South).
A field of 80 players will tee it up for 72 holes starting Thursday. All players will get four chances to navigate tight fairways and perched, undulating Bent/Poa surfaces.
Steve Stricker returns to defend his title as he cruised by six shots last summer. A prize pool of $3 million is on the line with the winner taking home $450,000.
POWER RANKINGS
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Ernie ElsHard to ignore 10 top-25s on the season, so I won't! Two visits to The Monster in the last two seasons have resulted in solo fifth and T5. Big hitter takes advantage.Hard to ignore 10 top-25s on the season, so I won't! Two visits to The Monster in the last two seasons have resulted in solo fifth and T5. Big hitter takes advantage. 9 Steve FleschSuper putter will have an advantage on the massive greens at Firestone. Sits No. 7 in putting average. Stacked top-16 paydays in his last three starts. T10 last year.Super putter will have an advantage on the massive greens at Firestone. Sits No. 7 in putting average. Stacked top-16 paydays in his last three starts. T10 last year. 8 Mark HensbyOnly played three PGA TOUR Champions events this year. Posted T8 at KitchenAid Senior PGA and cashed solo third at Saucon Valley in his last two appearances. Six of those eight rounds are par or better.Only played three PGA TOUR Champions events this year. Posted T8 at KitchenAid Senior PGA and cashed solo third at Saucon Valley in his last two appearances. Six of those eight rounds are par or better. 7 Paul BroadhurstIn his last seven events he's cashed T7 or solo seventh four times, so here he is! His worst finish from 12 events this season is T45 while the other 11 paydays are all T20 or better. Sits second in fairways and 12th in putting.In his last seven events he's cashed T7 or solo seventh four times, so here he is! His worst finish from 12 events this season is T45 while the other 11 paydays are all T20 or better. Sits second in fairways and 12th in putting. 6 Retief GoosenWon his first Champions event and major here in 2019. Posted 62 in Round 2 of his win. Checks all the boxes this week as he's got power, hits GIR and is a super putter.Won his first Champions event and major here in 2019. Posted 62 in Round 2 of his win. Checks all the boxes this week as he's got power, hits GIR and is a super putter. 5 Steven AlkerBroke a SIX-EVENT STREAK of finishing on the podium with T11 at Saucon Valley. Still sits No. 1 GIR and No. 3 in putting so I'm expecting a return to normal service. First time here.Broke a SIX-EVENT STREAK of finishing on the podium with T11 at Saucon Valley. Still sits No. 1 GIR and No. 3 in putting so I'm expecting a return to normal service. First time here. 4 Miguel Angel JiménezHe has nine top-10 finishes this season, including four of his last five. Found the top 10 (T7) at Saucon Valley after opening with 79. Worst paycheck in a major this season is T7.He has nine top-10 finishes this season, including four of his last five. Found the top 10 (T7) at Saucon Valley after opening with 79. Worst paycheck in a major this season is T7. 3 Jerry KellySits No. 3 in scoring but No. 1 in fairways and No. 2 in GIR. Rolls in on three consecutive top-10 finishes highlighted with a playoff win at Principal Charity. T7 at Saucon Valley is best major finish of the season last time out. 2020 winner here.Sits No. 3 in scoring but No. 1 in fairways and No. 2 in GIR. Rolls in on three consecutive top-10 finishes highlighted with a playoff win at Principal Charity. T7 at Saucon Valley is best major finish of the season last time out. 2020 winner here. 2 Thongchai JaideeOn fire as just two rounds of his last 14 are worse than 70. Won American Family after T10 at Principal. U.S. Senior Open T4 made it three straight in the top 10. Sits top 10 in distance, fairways and putting on the season.On fire as just two rounds of his last 14 are worse than 70. Won American Family after T10 at Principal. U.S. Senior Open T4 made it three straight in the top 10. Sits top 10 in distance, fairways and putting on the season. 1 Steve StrickerClosed with 65 (!!!) at U.S. Senior Open for solo second, his fifth top-10 in six starts. Defending champion at Firestone posted a six shot victory last year in setting the course tournament scoring record at 273 (-7) and margin of victory. Led the field in birdies and bogey avoidance.Closed with 65 (!!!) at U.S. Senior Open for solo second, his fifth top-10 in six starts. Defending champion at Firestone posted a six shot victory last year in setting the course tournament scoring record at 273 (-7) and margin of victory. Led the field in birdies and bogey avoidance.
Just Missed: Fred Couples, Rod Pampling, Kevin Sutherland, Colin Montgomerie, Rob Labritz
Firestone Country Club - South Course
Yards (per official scorecard): 7,248 Par: 70 (35-35) Greens: Penncross Bent/Poa; 7,400 square feet on average. Stimpmeter: Championship speed. Rough: Kentucky Bluegrass, Rye and Fescue from 2.5 to 4 inches. Bunkers/Water Hazards 82/3 (water in play on 3 holes). Architect(s): Bert Way (1929); Robert Trent Jones (1960). Defending Champion: Steve Stricker Tournament Course Record: 62; Retief Goosen, Round 2, 2019. Tournament Scoring Record 273; Steve Stricker (-7), 2021. Wire to Wire (no ties): Stricker, Bernhard Langer (2015) and Arnold Palmer (1985). Multiple Champions: Bernhard Langer (2014-2016) three straight is the only player this century. Repeat Champions: Langer. First Time - Event Goosen, 2019.
The massive parkland routing with only two par-5 holes has sat in the top four of most difficult courses on PGA TOUR Champions in the first three editions:
Course Rankings Yards Scoring Average 2021: 4th 7,400 73.204 2020: 3rd 7,400 73.364 2019: 2nd 7,400 72.82
Last season only two players, Stricker and runner-up Jerry Kelly, broke par over four days. In 2020, it was Kelly and runner-up Scott Parel. The first edition saw the most players break par as six finished the week in the red.
The 2022 edition will have a significant yardage reduction. The front nine will now play 97 yards shorter as 3,702 yards is now 3,605. The back nine is 55 yards less as 3,698 yards is now 3,643. The meat of the reduction has come from some of the beastly par-4 holes and of course No. 16, the par-5 that stretched 667 yards previously. The shortening of eight holes won't make the course easier and the par-3 holes don't offer any relief either as three of the four are 200 yards or better.
Only 20 acres of fairway off the tee will reward the most hyper-accurate drivers. Plenty of surface area on the greens will catch recovery shots from other than fairway. So will the 82 bunkers. Navigating the Bent/Poa to grind out pars and take advantage of birdie chances will separate the field this week. Stricker led the field in birdies last year with just 16.
Major championship golf should be difficult and this week provides exactly that test. Mother Nature introduces rain and thunderstorms Thursday but keeps temperatures in the low 80s the entire weekend. The course has excellent drainage so an already big challenge won't play bigger!
Last Time - U.S. Senior Open
Rank Player Finish 10 Thongchai Jaidee T4 9 Kirk Triplett MC 8 Retief Goosen T18 7 Bernhard Langer MC 6 Padraig Harrington WIN 5 Steve Stricker 2nd 4 Paul Goydos MC 3 Miguel Angel Jimenez T7 2 Jerry Kelly T7 1 Steven Alker T11
Just Missed: Stephen Ames - MC, Brandt Jobe - WD, David Toms - T11, Colin Montgomerie - T28, Robert Karlsson - T41.
If you have any questions, don't hesitate to reach out through Twitter or email me at mikeglasscott@gmail.com.
-
-