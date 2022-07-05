Power Rankings: Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship

For the second time in three weeks, a major championship is on the line on PGA TOUR Champions. The 40th Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship will make its fourth consecutive appearance at Firestone Country Club (South) in Akron, Ohio.

Bert Ward's 1929 design was reshaped by Robert Trent Jones in 1960 and "the monster" was born. The fourth oldest PGA TOUR Champions event stretches up to 7,400 yards and plays to par-70. It was announced in mid-June that the event will continue through the 2026 season at Firestone (South).

A field of 80 players will tee it up for 72 holes starting Thursday. All players will get four chances to navigate tight fairways and perched, undulating Bent/Poa surfaces.

Steve Stricker returns to defend his title as he cruised by six shots last summer. A prize pool of $3 million is on the line with the winner taking home $450,000.