Power Rankings: Principal Charity Classic
May 31, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- Steven Alker looks to continue his dominance after winning the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
For the ninth time in 10 years and the 21st overall, the Wakonda Club in Des Moines will be the battery recharging station after two consecutive events of major championship golf on PGA TOUR Champions.
The last two events here (no event 2020, COVID-19) have provided fantastic drama over the 54 holes. Defending champion Stephen Ames was seven shots off the lead before posting 67 on Sunday to win by one. In 2019, Kevin Sutherland overcame EIGHT shots while setting the course record (62) and establishing the tournament scoring record (-17).
Of the last five winners, four have won by a shot or needed a playoff. The other won by two in a rain-shortened event.
So much for a week of relaxing!
A 78-player field will enjoy 54 holes without a cut, as usual on PGA TOUR Champions. On the line this week is a purse of $1.85 million, with the winner taking home $277,500.
POWER RANKINGS
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Scott ParelQuiet since his win outside Dallas, the juices should be flowing this week in Iowa. T2 in 2018 was followed by 63-66 to set the 36-hole scoring record in 2019 (runner-up) before Sutherland went nuts in the final round.Quiet since his win outside Dallas, the juices should be flowing this week in Iowa. T2 in 2018 was followed by 63-66 to set the 36-hole scoring record in 2019 (runner-up) before Sutherland went nuts in the final round. 9 Scott McCarron2016 winner on debut almost went back-to-back but settled for T2 in 2017. Shared the 36-hole lead last week with housemate and Principal defending champ Stephen Ames before slipping to T33.2016 winner on debut almost went back-to-back but settled for T2 in 2017. Shared the 36-hole lead last week with housemate and Principal defending champ Stephen Ames before slipping to T33. 8 Jerry KellyDisappointing MC last week should have his full attention as he gears up for the Wisconsin home game next week. He might love Hawaii; who doesn't? But he's comfortable in the Midwest as well with three top-10s and a T23 in four starts here over the last four seasons.Disappointing MC last week should have his full attention as he gears up for the Wisconsin home game next week. He might love Hawaii; who doesn't? But he's comfortable in the Midwest as well with three top-10s and a T23 in four starts here over the last four seasons. 7 Colin MontgomerieThe Scotsman has ripped off three consecutive events of T17 or better including a pair of T8 paydays. The majors always have his attention and his current form now has mine.The Scotsman has ripped off three consecutive events of T17 or better including a pair of T8 paydays. The majors always have his attention and his current form now has mine. 6 Brandt JobeWith four top-10 paydays including T8 last week, he'll be ready to add to his ledger at Wakonda. The big-hitting 2017 champ has produced T18, T11 and T6 last year in his last three in Des Moines.With four top-10 paydays including T8 last week, he'll be ready to add to his ledger at Wakonda. The big-hitting 2017 champ has produced T18, T11 and T6 last year in his last three in Des Moines. 5 Bernhard LangerWasn't pleased with losing his lead with eight holes to go at Harbor Shores. I'm more than intrigued to see his response this week. He's 30-under here in his last three visits and should enjoy another week of sub-6,900 yards.Wasn't pleased with losing his lead with eight holes to go at Harbor Shores. I'm more than intrigued to see his response this week. He's 30-under here in his last three visits and should enjoy another week of sub-6,900 yards. 4 Miguel Angel JiménezHe's eight paydays from eight events on the season with his worst finish T22. The other seven paychecks are T15 or better. After his worst finish he hit the podium at Regions Tradition (T3) and chalked up T4 last week at Harbor Shores. Vamos!He's eight paydays from eight events on the season with his worst finish T22. The other seven paychecks are T15 or better. After his worst finish he hit the podium at Regions Tradition (T3) and chalked up T4 last week at Harbor Shores. Vamos! 3 Steve StrickerLate scratch last week as a COVID-19 positive result knocked him out. Last time we saw him he was knocking over Greystone at the Regions Tradition to the tune of 21-under. Only concern this week is being strong enough for the entire week. Get healthy, again, Strick!Late scratch last week as a COVID-19 positive result knocked him out. Last time we saw him he was knocking over Greystone at the Regions Tradition to the tune of 21-under. Only concern this week is being strong enough for the entire week. Get healthy, again, Strick! 2 Stephen AmesI don't think it's NECESSARY to have Ste in your first name but surely it hasn't hurt recently! Stricker, Alker and Ames all rate this week and it's not hard to see why. The defending champion here led last week after 54 holes before being run down by the Kiwi cy-borg. Course knowledge will be in the Canadian's favor this week.I don't think it's NECESSARY to have Ste in your first name but surely it hasn't hurt recently! Stricker, Alker and Ames all rate this week and it's not hard to see why. The defending champion here led last week after 54 holes before being run down by the Kiwi cy-borg. Course knowledge will be in the Canadian's favor this week. 1 Steven AlkerEvery track he plays is "new" and the results hardly change. From winning an Outlaw event in December 2020 to whatever this is has been an incredible journey. Opened with 64 and closed with 63 last week so he's not slowing down! First major highlights SIX PODIUM paydays from nine starts. Up to three wins on the season.Every track he plays is "new" and the results hardly change. From winning an Outlaw event in December 2020 to whatever this is has been an incredible journey. Opened with 64 and closed with 63 last week so he's not slowing down! First major highlights SIX PODIUM paydays from nine starts. Up to three wins on the season.
Just Missed: Kevin Sutherland, Shane Bertsch, Ernie Els, Tim Petrovic, Paul Goydos
Wakonda Club
Yards (per official scorecard):
6,851
Par:
72 (36-36)
Greens:
A1/A4 Bentgrass; 6,500 square feet on average.
Stimpmeter:
Tournament Speed
Rough:
Kentucky Bluegrass/Fescue at 2.5 inches.
Bunkers/Water Hazards
42/6 (2)
Architects:
William Royce Langford (1922)
Defending Champion:
Stephen Ames (-12)
Tournament Course Record:
62; Kevin Sutherland (2019)
The last five seasons, Wakonda Club has played under par and has rated in the easier third of courses on PGA TOUR Champions.
Tight fairways, just 26 acres, shouldn't bother this field as they've been used to that recently. Bigger Bentgrass greens will help approaches that have wandered into the Bluegrass and putters who don't find as many GIR.
The pressure of major championship golf has subsided and that, plus four par-5 holes, should help scoring across the board. Only 42 bunkers and two water penalty areas should limit recovery shots.
As the last two winners have proven, it's really not over until it's over. I'm expecting some Sunday afternoon drama again this time around unless Steven/Stephen/Steve catches fire again!
Mother Nature provides perfect spring days until a chance of afternoon thunderstorms could make some noise on Saturday. Temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s and winds not providing much breeze will make for ideal scoring conditions.
Recent Winners - Wakonda Club
Year
Winner
Score
Comment
2021
Stephen Ames
-12
Came from seven shots off the pace to defeat countryman Mike Weir by one.
2019
Kevin Sutherland
-17
Tournament scoring record plus course record plus an eight-shot comeback equals fantastic.
2018
Tom Lehman
-13
Won a rain-shortened 36-hole event by two.
2017
Brandt Jobe
-14
Held off Scott McCarron and Kevin Sutherland by a shot.
2016
Scott McCarron
-15
Billy Andrade and Miguel Angel Jimenez finished one back.
If you have any questions, don't hesitate to reach out through Twitter or email me at mikeglasscott@gmail.com.
