Power Rankings: Regions Tradition

The first of back-to-back major championship events on PGA TOUR Champions kicks off Thursday outside Birmingham.

The event moved to the Founders Course in 2016 after five years up the street at Shoal Creek (2011).

Bob Cupp's par-72 will stretch almost 7,300 yards and will be the longest track on the scorecard of the season to this point.

Over the last five events here, the 2018 edition ranked the easiest of the quintet, checking in at almost a full shot under par (71.017). The most difficult was the 2021 event, as the course played a full shot over par (73.109) for the only time in five events.

Last year, the first two rounds were greeted by chilly northerly breezes and wet conditions (lift, clean and place), which turned a long course even longer. The four 36-hole leaders posted just 7-under before the wind shifted to prevailing breezes on the weekend, temperatures warmed and birdies returned.

Cejka's victory last year was remarkable in a few different departments. He was making just his third start on PGA TOUR Champions. His first two starts, he entered as a Monday qualifier. He began the week at the Regions Tradition as first alternate and gained access after Jay Haas withdrew. Besting defending champion (from 2019; no event in 2020) Steve Stricker in a playoff capped off a dream week.

There's not a ton of room to swing it off the tee, but just 2 inches of rough will make recovery shots possible. Past champions here have excelled in the ball striking component and have ridden hot putters to the title. Although the scoring average suggests 68 or better daily, grinding out pars is also paramount. Rounds in the 60s have been difficult to come by on the weekend over the last two years. No winner here has carded more than four bogeys, one per round on average, for the week. The average margin of victory in the previous four events at Greystone was five shots.

Previous Winners

* playoff