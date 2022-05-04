Power Rankings: Mitsubishi Electric Classic

Greg Norman's first design in the U.S. has stood on its own since 1997 and 2013 on PGA TOUR Champions.

The previous eight seasons the track has ranked in top seven of most difficult on Champions six times.

In 2021, TPC Sugarloaf checked in as the hardest non-major venue as the stroke average crested 73 for the second year running.

The 2019 edition (no event in 2020) provided the high water mark of 73.824 in history, topping the inaugural event 73.721 in 2013.

With the Regions Tradition on the docket next week and the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship two weeks following this will provide another excellent tune-up.

Norman's design runs through tree lined fairways with Bermuda rough slowing down wayward tee balls. Undulating terrain creates uneven lies for approach shots will require precision execution. The TifEagle greens will be nice and slick so scrambling and lagging putts are also on the menu.

So are pars.

Rounds in the 60s here are the gold standard. Players posting the lowest rounds of the week have never finished outside of the top 10. The last two events here have seen 66 (once each event) as the lowest of the week.

Saving pars and converting chances on the greens in regulation suggests more tortoise than hare. With not plentiful scoring chances doubles and worse will be hard to erase even with the four par-5 holes. Par 72 suggests scoring chances on those holes until the yardages are read aloud. The two chances on the front nine stretch 557 and 569 yards while the two on the inward nine measure 608 and 544 yards.

There has been exactly four players post 10-under or better in the last three editions of this event and none of them has bested 11-under. Keeping it between the tree lines and on the proper side of hole will minimize the damage.

If Mother Nature visits on Mother's Day weekend it appears her reservation will be for Friday. Thunderstorms scattered throughout the morning will be more prevalent in the afternoon. Drainage conditions aren't great and a long, difficult course could become even more difficult and longer.

If you have any questions, don't hesitate to reach out through Twitter or email me mikeglasscott@gmail.com.