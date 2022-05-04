-
Power Rankings: Mitsubishi Electric Classic
May 04, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- Stephen Ames has seen plenty success at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. (Logan Riely/Getty Images)
Preparation for the first of five majors continues as the ninth edition of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic tees it up this week at an annually difficult TPC Sugarloaf outside Atlanta.
A field of 78 players will look to take home the $270,000 first place check from a purse of $1.8 million.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Brandt JobePounds it off the tee as he leads the TOUR in driving distance. Sits eighth in GIR and picked up his best finish of the season (T2) last week and his third top 10. T3 here in 2017.Pounds it off the tee as he leads the TOUR in driving distance. Sits eighth in GIR and picked up his best finish of the season (T2) last week and his third top 10. T3 here in 2017. 9 Brian GayDicky Pride won here in his 11th start in 2021 so experience isn't paramount. Gay makes his fourth start and has two top-10 paydays and his worst is T17. Super putter and driver is a very solid combo this week.Dicky Pride won here in his 11th start in 2021 so experience isn't paramount. Gay makes his fourth start and has two top-10 paydays and his worst is T17. Super putter and driver is a very solid combo this week. 8 Scott McCarronT20 or better in all five starts here including the 2019 title. T10 in defense 2021 was his last top 10 on TOUR. Time to get healthy again!T20 or better in all five starts here including the 2019 title. T10 in defense 2021 was his last top 10 on TOUR. Time to get healthy again! 7 Retief GoosenNo previous luck here but his form is the overwhelming angle. Top five in Driving Distance, Putting and GIR has resulted in T6 or better, including a win, in five of seven events.No previous luck here but his form is the overwhelming angle. Top five in Driving Distance, Putting and GIR has resulted in T6 or better, including a win, in five of seven events. 6 Kirk TriplettRounds of 68-67 to close last week at Insperity for T11 were the first two consecutive rounds in the 60s of the season. Turning it up just in time as he returns to TPC Sugarloaf where he's cashed T2 the last two editions.Rounds of 68-67 to close last week at Insperity for T11 were the first two consecutive rounds in the 60s of the season. Turning it up just in time as he returns to TPC Sugarloaf where he's cashed T2 the last two editions. 5 Alex CejkaEarly season funk is now a memory as he storms into the Atlanta suburbs on T4-T26-T2. Reigning champion at the Regions Tradition next week, the first of TWO major championships he'll defend in May.Early season funk is now a memory as he storms into the Atlanta suburbs on T4-T26-T2. Reigning champion at the Regions Tradition next week, the first of TWO major championships he'll defend in May. 4 Jerry KellyDisappointing Insperity should light the fire to jump back into the top 10 this week. Soft landing here as he's cashed T8-T2-T8 in the last three editions. It's hard to ignore the man who leads the TOUR in fairways and who is second in GIR.Disappointing Insperity should light the fire to jump back into the top 10 this week. Soft landing here as he's cashed T8-T2-T8 in the last three editions. It's hard to ignore the man who leads the TOUR in fairways and who is second in GIR. 3 Steve StrickerAsked and answered! Imagine taking THAT much time off due to illness and returning with a T2 with only three bogeys! The only club that had a bit of rust was the driver. Sat T4 in putting, no surprise that.Asked and answered! Imagine taking THAT much time off due to illness and returning with a T2 with only three bogeys! The only club that had a bit of rust was the driver. Sat T4 in putting, no surprise that. 2 Bernhard LangerI keep trying to remember to forget that he's 64. He's 64 going on 44 though so I won't let one top 10 in his last two starts sway my decision! He shares the course record, won the tournament and has four runner-up paydays from eight starts.I keep trying to remember to forget that he's 64. He's 64 going on 44 though so I won't let one top 10 in his last two starts sway my decision! He shares the course record, won the tournament and has four runner-up paydays from eight starts. 1 Stephen AmesSet the tournament scoring record and backed that up with T2 in 2021 and T6 in 2019. The fire after T8-T3 didn't extinguish after not playing ClubCorp as he delivered his third consecutive top 10 (T8) at Insperity. Nothing wrong with course and current form intersecting.Set the tournament scoring record and backed that up with T2 in 2021 and T6 in 2019. The fire after T8-T3 didn't extinguish after not playing ClubCorp as he delivered his third consecutive top 10 (T8) at Insperity. Nothing wrong with course and current form intersecting.
Inside TPC Sugarloaf
Yards (per official scorecard) 7,179 Par 72 (36-36) Greens: TifEagle Bermuda; 6,340 square feet on average Stimpmeter 12 feet Rough Tifway Bermudagrass at 2 inches Bunkers/Water Hazards 64/10 (water in play on 6 holes) Architects Greg Norman (1996) Tournament Course Record 64; Scott Parel (2018), Olin Browne (2015), Bernhard Langer (2015) and Woody Austin (2014) Tournament Scoring Record 273 (-15); Stephen Ames (2017) Fact of the Week In eight previous editions the scoring average has been UNDER par twice (last 2017). Fact of the Week II No multiple/repeat champions
Greg Norman's first design in the U.S. has stood on its own since 1997 and 2013 on PGA TOUR Champions.
The previous eight seasons the track has ranked in top seven of most difficult on Champions six times.
In 2021, TPC Sugarloaf checked in as the hardest non-major venue as the stroke average crested 73 for the second year running.
The 2019 edition (no event in 2020) provided the high water mark of 73.824 in history, topping the inaugural event 73.721 in 2013.
With the Regions Tradition on the docket next week and the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship two weeks following this will provide another excellent tune-up.
Norman's design runs through tree lined fairways with Bermuda rough slowing down wayward tee balls. Undulating terrain creates uneven lies for approach shots will require precision execution. The TifEagle greens will be nice and slick so scrambling and lagging putts are also on the menu.
So are pars.
Rounds in the 60s here are the gold standard. Players posting the lowest rounds of the week have never finished outside of the top 10. The last two events here have seen 66 (once each event) as the lowest of the week.
Saving pars and converting chances on the greens in regulation suggests more tortoise than hare. With not plentiful scoring chances doubles and worse will be hard to erase even with the four par-5 holes. Par 72 suggests scoring chances on those holes until the yardages are read aloud. The two chances on the front nine stretch 557 and 569 yards while the two on the inward nine measure 608 and 544 yards.
There has been exactly four players post 10-under or better in the last three editions of this event and none of them has bested 11-under. Keeping it between the tree lines and on the proper side of hole will minimize the damage.
If Mother Nature visits on Mother's Day weekend it appears her reservation will be for Friday. Thunderstorms scattered throughout the morning will be more prevalent in the afternoon. Drainage conditions aren't great and a long, difficult course could become even more difficult and longer.
