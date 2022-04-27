-
-
Power Rankings: Insperity Invitational
-
-
April 27, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- Steven Alker has been among the hottest players all year on PGA TOUR Champions. (Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)
The Texas two-step moseys down Houston way as PGATOUR Champions plays back to back weeks in the Lone Star State.
The greater Houston area will set the scene for the action as it has since 2004. The Woodlands Country Club took over as host in 2008 will host for the 14th consecutive edition.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Tom LehmanI always have a soft spot for horses for courses! Streak of T13 or better in nine straight ended last year but the event was only 36 holes. Only made one bogey in 2019. Best finish of the season came on smaller greens at Newport Beach (T21).I always have a soft spot for horses for courses! Streak of T13 or better in nine straight ended last year but the event was only 36 holes. Only made one bogey in 2019. Best finish of the season came on smaller greens at Newport Beach (T21). 9 Paul BroadhurstOnly three rounds of 18 worse than 71 this season. Worst finish is T18 and has hit the top 10 the last two weeks, his best two results, on unfamiliar tracks. Ranks seventh GIR.Only three rounds of 18 worse than 71 this season. Worst finish is T18 and has hit the top 10 the last two weeks, his best two results, on unfamiliar tracks. Ranks seventh GIR. 8 Jeff MaggertThe Houston resident has collected five top 10s from seven starts. Of his 20 rounds 18 are in the red. Enters off his best (T21) start of 2022 and ranks third in Fairways.The Houston resident has collected five top 10s from seven starts. Of his 20 rounds 18 are in the red. Enters off his best (T21) start of 2022 and ranks third in Fairways. 7 Lee JanzenBoth of his top 10 paydays have been earned in two of his last three events (T3, 4th). Ranks 15th GIR and seventh in Scrambling. 3rd in 2019.Both of his top 10 paydays have been earned in two of his last three events (T3, 4th). Ranks 15th GIR and seventh in Scrambling. 3rd in 2019. 6 Retief GoosenSits second in Birdie or Better Percentage, third GIR and T4 Par 5 scoring. Posted four finishes of T6 or better from six events. T13 and T9 in the last two editions here.Sits second in Birdie or Better Percentage, third GIR and T4 Par 5 scoring. Posted four finishes of T6 or better from six events. T13 and T9 in the last two editions here. 5 Scott ParelPicked up his fourth Champions victory in a playoff last week knocking off the hottest player on TOUR (Alker). Solo second here in 2019 and nobody made more birdies (20). Leads the TOUR in Total Driving.Picked up his fourth Champions victory in a playoff last week knocking off the hottest player on TOUR (Alker). Solo second here in 2019 and nobody made more birdies (20). Leads the TOUR in Total Driving. 4 Jerry KellyT21 or better in all six starts including solo sixth last week. Hard to leave him out on any tracks when he leads the TOUR in Fairways and is second GIR. Three starts here are T5-T7-T17. And he's not top of the list!T21 or better in all six starts including solo sixth last week. Hard to leave him out on any tracks when he leads the TOUR in Fairways and is second GIR. Three starts here are T5-T7-T17. And he's not top of the list! 3 Miguel Angel JiménezLike No. 2 below, he's rested and ready to go this week. Only multiple winner on TOUR this season. Leads the TOUR in Scoring, Putting and Money.Like No. 2 below, he's rested and ready to go this week. Only multiple winner on TOUR this season. Leads the TOUR in Scoring, Putting and Money. 2 Bernhard LangerLooking for his fifth win in the event and fourth at The Woodlands. Played 13 events and 13 have gone for T25 or better here. T39 last time at Rapiscan should have him refocused this week.Looking for his fifth win in the event and fourth at The Woodlands. Played 13 events and 13 have gone for T25 or better here. T39 last time at Rapiscan should have him refocused this week. 1 Steven AlkerTried to go back to back but fell short in a playoff last week. Second playoff loss (Hualalai) this season in six events. In 16 career starts his worst finish is T20. Leads the TOUR in Ball-Striking and is second in the All Around.Tried to go back to back but fell short in a playoff last week. Second playoff loss (Hualalai) this season in six events. In 16 career starts his worst finish is T20. Leads the TOUR in Ball-Striking and is second in the All Around.
The Woodlands Country Club
Yards (per official scorecard): 7,002
Par: 72 (36-36)
Greens: Mini Verde Bermuda; 4,500 square feet on average.
Stimpmeter: 11.5 feet.
Rough: 419 Bermudagrass at 2 inches.
Bunkers/Water Hazards: 59/12 (water in play on 11 holes).
Architects: Robert van Hagge (1982); Carlton Gipson (1996).
Purse: $2.3 million; $345,000 winner.
Defending Champion: Mike Weir (-10); 36 hole event (weather).
Tournament Course Record: 63; Fred Couples (Round 3, 2010).
Tournament Scoring Record: 271; Scott McCarron (-17, 2019); 271; Fred Couples (-17, 2010).
Fact of the Week: Of the last four winners, two have claimed their first Champions win.
Fact of the Week II: Bernhard Langer has won this event four times, three times at The Woodlands.
Usually everything is bigger in Texas and the field this week fits that description. Of the top 20 Charles Schwab Cup money leaders 19 are on property this week looking to add to their season totals.
Familiarity also returns this week after two consecutive events featuring courses being used for the first time. The Woodlands County Club featured a PGA TOUR stop from 1985 until 2002 and has hosted every event on PGA TOUR Champions since 2008.
Not everything in Texas is bigger and Mini Verde Bermuda greens top that list this week. The below average sized targets will require accurate approaches or nifty scrambling, if missed. Fairways are tight again this week but only two inches of rough awaits balls that don't find the sprinkler line. Scoring will be helped by four Par-5 holes but The Woodlands ranks in the top half of most difficult courses played annually.
Mother Nature has required lift, clean and place over the last 5 rounds spanning the 2021 and 2019 editions. The 2021 event didn't start until Saturday and was shortened to 36 holes due to heavy weather. The 2022 tournament appears to be spared a visit as temperatures will be in the upper 80s for all three rounds and the chance of rain is less than 25 percent each day.
Welcome back Ryder Cup Captain Steve Stricker! He returns to action this week after missing months with an illness sustained after the USA victory last September.
If you have any questions, don't hesitate to reach out through Twitter or email me mikeglasscott@gmail.com.
-
-