Power Rankings: Insperity Invitational

Usually everything is bigger in Texas and the field this week fits that description. Of the top 20 Charles Schwab Cup money leaders 19 are on property this week looking to add to their season totals.

Familiarity also returns this week after two consecutive events featuring courses being used for the first time. The Woodlands County Club featured a PGA TOUR stop from 1985 until 2002 and has hosted every event on PGA TOUR Champions since 2008.

Not everything in Texas is bigger and Mini Verde Bermuda greens top that list this week. The below average sized targets will require accurate approaches or nifty scrambling, if missed. Fairways are tight again this week but only two inches of rough awaits balls that don't find the sprinkler line. Scoring will be helped by four Par-5 holes but The Woodlands ranks in the top half of most difficult courses played annually.

Mother Nature has required lift, clean and place over the last 5 rounds spanning the 2021 and 2019 editions. The 2021 event didn't start until Saturday and was shortened to 36 holes due to heavy weather. The 2022 tournament appears to be spared a visit as temperatures will be in the upper 80s for all three rounds and the chance of rain is less than 25 percent each day.

Welcome back Ryder Cup Captain Steve Stricker! He returns to action this week after missing months with an illness sustained after the USA victory last September.



