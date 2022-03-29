-
Power Rankings: Rapiscan Systems Classic
March 29, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- Bernhard Langer chases PGA TOUR Champions title No. 44 this week in Mississippi. (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
PGA TOUR Champions returns to Mississippi for the first time since 2019 for the 11th edition of the Rapiscan Systems Classic. After a three-week spring break of sorts, 78 members will tee it up on a brand new track as Jack Nicklaus' Grand Bear Golf Club will serve as host for the first time.
The 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yards (per official scorecard):
7,140
Par:
72 (36-36)
Greens:
TifEagle Bermuda; 5,500 square feet on average.
Stimpmeter:
12 feet.
Rough:
419 Bermudagrass at 2 inches.
Bunkers/Water Hazards
44/3 (water in play on 5 holes).
Architects:
Jack Nicklaus (1999).
Purse:
$1.6 million; $240,000 winner.
Defending Champion (event):
Kevin Sutherland
POWER RANKINGS
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Rod PamplingBack-to-back top-10 finishes (T10-T6) have caught my eye! Won't have any problem taking on the big ballpark as he sits T4 in total driving plus T8 in par-5 scoring.Back-to-back top-10 finishes (T10-T6) have caught my eye! Won't have any problem taking on the big ballpark as he sits T4 in total driving plus T8 in par-5 scoring. 9 Doug BarronMississippi State man will feel right at home this week! Nothing outside T20 in four starts is highlighted with a season-best T5 in Newport Beach. Sits 10th in GIR percentage and 11th in scoring.Mississippi State man will feel right at home this week! Nothing outside T20 in four starts is highlighted with a season-best T5 in Newport Beach. Sits 10th in GIR percentage and 11th in scoring. 8 Rocco MediateTrending into town T8-T13-T24-T25 and that includes 63 in the final round in Tucson. Rode that heat of a hot putter right into T8 last time at Newport. Currently fifth in putting.Trending into town T8-T13-T24-T25 and that includes 63 in the final round in Tucson. Rode that heat of a hot putter right into T8 last time at Newport. Currently fifth in putting. 7 David TomsLouisiana native should have plenty of reps in this part of the world! Four starts this season; his worse payday is T13, with only one round over par.Louisiana native should have plenty of reps in this part of the world! Four starts this season; his worse payday is T13, with only one round over par. 6 Robert KarlssonNot many make more birdies and eagles! Only three players have a better putting average as well! From three starts he's picked up T15-T6-T5.Not many make more birdies and eagles! Only three players have a better putting average as well! From three starts he's picked up T15-T6-T5. 5 Ernie Els54-hole leader from Newport couldn't close the deal so he'll be ready to get back on it. Posted 66 or better in three of his first four events and ranks top-11 in GIR and putting.54-hole leader from Newport couldn't close the deal so he'll be ready to get back on it. Posted 66 or better in three of his first four events and ranks top-11 in GIR and putting. 4 Retief GoosenClosed with 63 to win at Newport. Solo third at Chubb. T6 Hualalai. Top 10 in GIR, putting and leads the TOUR in birdie average.Closed with 63 to win at Newport. Solo third at Chubb. T6 Hualalai. Top 10 in GIR, putting and leads the TOUR in birdie average. 3 Tim PetrovicSits third in scoring average and birdie average so he's sitting third in the PR! Leads the field in putting and will be looking to add his fourth consecutive top-10.Sits third in scoring average and birdie average so he's sitting third in the PR! Leads the field in putting and will be looking to add his fourth consecutive top-10. 2 Bernhard Langer203rd top-10 from 298 starts last time out. That's 4-for-4 in 2022! Only thing that might slow him down this week is if the course is soaked and lengthens. That's it.,Won this event in back-to-back seasons of 2016 and 2017, so he's comfortable in this part of the world. Leads in victories (2), par-5 scoring, birdie-or-better percentage and par breakers. Vamos!203rd top-10 from 298 starts last time out. That's 4-for-4 in 2022! Only thing that might slow him down this week is if the course is soaked and lengthens. That's it.,Won this event in back-to-back seasons of 2016 and 2017, so he's comfortable in this part of the world. Leads in victories (2), par-5 scoring, birdie-or-better percentage and par breakers. Vamos! 1 Miguel Angel JiménezWon this event in back-to-back seasons of 2016 and 2017 so he's comfortable in this part of the world. Leads in victories (2), par-5 scoring, birdie-or-better percentage and par breakers. Vamos!Won this event in back-to-back seasons of 2016 and 2017 so he's comfortable in this part of the world. Leads in victories (2), par-5 scoring, birdie-or-better percentage and par breakers. Vamos!
Jack Nicklaus decided that the Grand Bear Golf Club would be exactly that, golf. No roads, no homes, no distractions of any sort as the club was built six miles into the Desoto National Forest.
Middle of nowhere?
Nah, not really, it will just appear that way on the broadcast. The Club is 35 minutes from the Gulf of Mexico and the nightlife of Biloxi, so nothing but golf is the focus this week.
Nicklaus carved out two loops where no two holes run parallel, so it's the golf ball and the golfer. The Little Biloxi and Big Biloxi rivers will break up the monotony of pine tree-lined fairways and cypress wetlands, but that's about it.
As with most Nicklaus designs, the course will play tougher the closer to the hole. Room to swing it off the tee will be balanced out with well protected green complexes and slick TifEagle greens. Four par-5 holes will provide respite from any blemishes collected along the way.
As is the case with new tracks, the better players race to the front as they know they will have the advantage. I'll lean on the players who have been the most consistent lately as the horses in stable of familiar courses will be sidelined this week.
Biloxi is expecting an inch of rain Wednesday night and thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday. Wet conditions will take a long track and make it even longer, but will expand the fairways and the greens as well. Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 70s all weekend.
Hoag Classic Results - Last Time
Bit of a clunker! Apologies!
10. Scott McCarron - T59
9. Scott Parel - T46
8. Woody Austin - T46
7. Fred Couples - DNS was getting married!
6. Kirk Triplett - T34
5. Robert Karlsson - T15
4. Jerry Kelly - T21
3. Ernie Els - 7th
2. Bernhard Langer - T8
1. Miguel Angel Jimenez - T15
If you have any questions, don't hesitate to reach out through Twitter or email me at mikeglasscott@gmail.com.
