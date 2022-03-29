Power Rankings: Rapiscan Systems Classic

Jack Nicklaus decided that the Grand Bear Golf Club would be exactly that, golf. No roads, no homes, no distractions of any sort as the club was built six miles into the Desoto National Forest.

Middle of nowhere?

Nah, not really, it will just appear that way on the broadcast. The Club is 35 minutes from the Gulf of Mexico and the nightlife of Biloxi, so nothing but golf is the focus this week.

Nicklaus carved out two loops where no two holes run parallel, so it's the golf ball and the golfer. The Little Biloxi and Big Biloxi rivers will break up the monotony of pine tree-lined fairways and cypress wetlands, but that's about it.

As with most Nicklaus designs, the course will play tougher the closer to the hole. Room to swing it off the tee will be balanced out with well protected green complexes and slick TifEagle greens. Four par-5 holes will provide respite from any blemishes collected along the way.

As is the case with new tracks, the better players race to the front as they know they will have the advantage. I'll lean on the players who have been the most consistent lately as the horses in stable of familiar courses will be sidelined this week.

Biloxi is expecting an inch of rain Wednesday night and thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday. Wet conditions will take a long track and make it even longer, but will expand the fairways and the greens as well. Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 70s all weekend.