Power Rankings: Chubb Classic
February 15, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
PGATOUR Champions is back in action this week after opening the season in Hawaii in January.
Naples has hosted a PGATOUR Champions event annually since 1988 but this is only the second year at Tiburon and the Black Course.
Steve Stricker won last year's event but will not be able to defend his title as he is still recovering after a major illness last fall post Ryder Cup.
Get well, Capn'!
Yards (per official scorecard): 6,909 Par: 72 (36-36) Greens: TifEagle Ultra Dwarf Bermuda; 5,500 square feet on average. Stimpmeter: 12.5'. Rough: Celebration Bermuda at 1.75". Bunkers/Water Hazards 36 (21 additional waste areas)/14 (water in play on six holes). Architects: Greg Norman (2001). Purse: $1.6 million; $240,000 winner. Defending Champion: Steve Stricker (-16; 272). Tournament Record: 268; Steve Stricker (2021). Course Record: 63; Fred Couples (Round 1, 2021).
POWER RANKINGS
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Tim PetrovicDidn't take him long to acclimate last year (T4) as he led the field in birdies with 23; Closed with nine birdies and 65; Led the field in Putts per GIR.Didn't take him long to acclimate last year (T4) as he led the field in birdies with 23; Closed with nine birdies and 65; Led the field in Putts per GIR. 9 Kevin SutherlandLed the TOUR in Ball-Striking in 2021; Closed here last year 66-66 (T4); Ranked T7 in Putts per GIR.Led the TOUR in Ball-Striking in 2021; Closed here last year 66-66 (T4); Ranked T7 in Putts per GIR. 8 Steve FleschOf his last 11 starts on TOUR nine have cashed T12 or better; 67-65 weekend at the Charles Schwab Cup (T7) last time out; No problem making birdies plus T10 GIR last season.Of his last 11 starts on TOUR nine have cashed T12 or better; 67-65 weekend at the Charles Schwab Cup (T7) last time out; No problem making birdies plus T10 GIR last season. 7 Ernie ElsOpened with 64 at Hualalai (T6) to start the new season; Only two bogeys and a double last time out; Sat fourth in the All-Around ranking last season; Rolls in with four top 10s in his last six.Opened with 64 at Hualalai (T6) to start the new season; Only two bogeys and a double last time out; Sat fourth in the All-Around ranking last season; Rolls in with four top 10s in his last six. 6 David TomsBacked up his T3 at the Charles Schwab Cup with solo fifth at Hualalai; T9 here last year as he led the field in Putting.Backed up his T3 at the Charles Schwab Cup with solo fifth at Hualalai; T9 here last year as he led the field in Putting. 5 Steven AlkerHard to imagine a guy who didn't make a bogey in Hawaii is the fifth selection this week! Lost in a playoff to Jimenez so that breaks the tie! Racked up 10 top 10 paydays in his last 11 starts.Hard to imagine a guy who didn't make a bogey in Hawaii is the fifth selection this week! Lost in a playoff to Jimenez so that breaks the tie! Racked up 10 top 10 paydays in his last 11 starts. 4 Miguel Angel JiménezCashed T9 here last year and has hoarded 12 top 10 finishes in his 18 events since; Winner last time at Hualalai suggests he's back for more in 2022!Cashed T9 here last year and has hoarded 12 top 10 finishes in his 18 events since; Winner last time at Hualalai suggests he's back for more in 2022! 3 Padraig HarringtonI might have to move him up. Relentless worker arrives on PGATOUR Champions on the back of five straight paydays on the DP World Tour including three in the top 12 and all five T27 or better.I might have to move him up. Relentless worker arrives on PGATOUR Champions on the back of five straight paydays on the DP World Tour including three in the top 12 and all five T27 or better. 2 Jim FurykPonte Vedra Beach resident knows Bermuda! Looking to hit the top 10 for the seventh consecutive event; Led 2021 in GIR, scoring and birdie; T8 Hualalai; First appearance.Ponte Vedra Beach resident knows Bermuda! Looking to hit the top 10 for the seventh consecutive event; Led 2021 in GIR, scoring and birdie; T8 Hualalai; First appearance. 1 Bernhard LangerThe Boca Raton resident has no problem on any surface let alone Bermuda. He'll have an advantage over some of the big names this week as he played the event last year (T6); Opened with 65 last year; T10 with an opening round 66 at Hualalai.The Boca Raton resident has no problem on any surface let alone Bermuda. He'll have an advantage over some of the big names this week as he played the event last year (T6); Opened with 65 last year; T10 with an opening round 66 at Hualalai.
Greg Norman's Tiburon Black Course debuted last year so those who played the 2021 event should be ahead of schedule.
Tight driving holes are both tree lined and surround with bunkering and waste areas so Ball-Striking is on the menu. Once on the greens, grainy Bermuda will have the final say on which putts will and will not drop. Errant approaches will find tight chipping areas to navigate up and down recoveries. The top 12 players on debut were 10-under or better and there was only ONE round of 72 posted by the top 15 players.
Steve Stricker provided some clues in his win last year as he led the field in GIR and Ball-Striking, finding almost 93 percent of the fairways and 47 of 54 greens. When he didn't find the fairway or GIR he got up and down as he only made one bogey on the week, best of the bunch.
Last year's event followed Masters week so gusty spring weather was prevalent. Temperatures this time around hover around 80 with breezes in the 10-15 MPH range but gusts as of Tuesday don't appear in the cards.
