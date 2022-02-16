Power Rankings: Chubb Classic

Greg Norman's Tiburon Black Course debuted last year so those who played the 2021 event should be ahead of schedule.

Tight driving holes are both tree lined and surround with bunkering and waste areas so Ball-Striking is on the menu. Once on the greens, grainy Bermuda will have the final say on which putts will and will not drop. Errant approaches will find tight chipping areas to navigate up and down recoveries. The top 12 players on debut were 10-under or better and there was only ONE round of 72 posted by the top 15 players.

Steve Stricker provided some clues in his win last year as he led the field in GIR and Ball-Striking, finding almost 93 percent of the fairways and 47 of 54 greens. When he didn't find the fairway or GIR he got up and down as he only made one bogey on the week, best of the bunch.

Last year's event followed Masters week so gusty spring weather was prevalent. Temperatures this time around hover around 80 with breezes in the 10-15 MPH range but gusts as of Tuesday don't appear in the cards.