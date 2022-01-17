-
Power Rankings: Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai
January 17, 2022
By Mike Glasscott, PGATOUR.COM
- Three-time Hualalai winner Bernhard Langer (2009, 2014, 2017) is back in chase of another trophy. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)
Another week, another Tour and I'm back for more! After previewing the Korn Ferry Tour last weekend, I'll also be your ringmaster for the 28-event 2022 PGA TOUR Champions season.
Starting at this week’s Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai and running through the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in November, I will help get the fields and stars organized for your consumption.
As usual, a limited field of PGA TOUR Champions major winners from the last five seasons, other PGA TOUR Champions winners and select exemptions will open the doors in 2022. This year, 42 players will have the honor at Hualalai and will enjoy a no-cut event staged over 54 holes starting Thursday and running through Saturday.
For the 26th season (since 1997), Jack Nicklaus' Hualalai GC will act as the host.
Yards (per official scorecard):
7,107
Par:
72 (36-36)
Greens:
Platinum Paspalum; 7,417 square feet on average.
Stimpmeter:
Between 11 and 12 feet.
Rough:
Sea Isle 2000 Paspalum/Tifway II Bermuda at 1.25 inches.
Bunkers/Water Hazards
84/3 (water in play on 1 hole).
Architects:
Jack Nicklaus (1996).
Purse:
$2 million; $340,000 winner.
Defending Champion:
Darren Clarke (-21; 195).
Tournament Record:
Loren Roberts (-25; 191).
Course Record:
61; Loren Roberts (not entered this week), Round 3 (2006).
Post-Renovation Course Record:
62; Retief Goosen, Round 1 (2021).
POWER RANKINGS
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 David TomsClosed for 65-65 for T3 in the Charles Schwab Cup; won Ascension Charity Classic five starts prior; cashed T11, second, third and T4 his last four here.Closed for 65-65 for T3 in the Charles Schwab Cup; won Ascension Charity Classic five starts prior; cashed T11, second, third and T4 his last four here. 9 Retief GoosenIf this were Horses for Courses, he'd be further up the list! Last four rounds here are 27-under (64-62-71-64)! His 62 in Round 1 last year was the best of the week; solo second and T4 in two starts here; quiet end to 2021 with no T15 or better in his last six.If this were Horses for Courses, he'd be further up the list! Last four rounds here are 27-under (64-62-71-64)! His 62 in Round 1 last year was the best of the week; solo second and T4 in two starts here; quiet end to 2021 with no T15 or better in his last six. 8 Steven AlkerWill look to follow Darren Clarke's path as TimberTech-Hualalai double winners; played 10 events and hit the top 10 in NINE of them including solo second in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship; 35-under his last two events aggregate.Will look to follow Darren Clarke's path as TimberTech-Hualalai double winners; played 10 events and hit the top 10 in NINE of them including solo second in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship; 35-under his last two events aggregate. 7 Ernie ElsPlenty of history in the Hawaiian Islands on both PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions; three T4 paydays in his last five starts last year; closed 67-65 at Charles Schwab Cup; lost in 2020 playoff here to Miguel Angel Jimenez; T11 last year.Plenty of history in the Hawaiian Islands on both PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions; three T4 paydays in his last five starts last year; closed 67-65 at Charles Schwab Cup; lost in 2020 playoff here to Miguel Angel Jimenez; T11 last year. 6 Alex CejkaExploded onto the scene as a rookie, winning the first two majors he entered last year; ran off four top-seven paydays in five events spanning August and September before finally cooling; Of 19 starts, 11 were T16 or better; debutant at Hualalai.Exploded onto the scene as a rookie, winning the first two majors he entered last year; ran off four top-seven paydays in five events spanning August and September before finally cooling; Of 19 starts, 11 were T16 or better; debutant at Hualalai. 5 Darren ClarkeKnocked off Choi at Sanford International for his THIRD win of the extended season in September; closed 64 for T3 at Charles Schwab Cup; 2021 winner in Hualalai debut, where he co-led the field in GIR, birdies (21) and only squared two bogeys for the week.Knocked off Choi at Sanford International for his THIRD win of the extended season in September; closed 64 for T3 at Charles Schwab Cup; 2021 winner in Hualalai debut, where he co-led the field in GIR, birdies (21) and only squared two bogeys for the week. 4 Jerry KellyNot sure anyone has more reps in the Hawaiian Islands! Acclimated quickly last year (17-under) to secure solo third; 2018 winner has cashed third, T22 and T3 in his last three visits. Mahalo.Not sure anyone has more reps in the Hawaiian Islands! Acclimated quickly last year (17-under) to secure solo third; 2018 winner has cashed third, T22 and T3 in his last three visits. Mahalo. 3 Miguel Angel JiménezI never understood why they called him "The Mechanic" because there's nothing broke here that needs fixing! Hit the podium NINE times in 32 events last season; closed with eight top-10 paychecks from his last nine starts; one of two multiple winners in the field (2020, 2015); Vaminos!I never understood why they called him "The Mechanic" because there's nothing broke here that needs fixing! Hit the podium NINE times in 32 events last season; closed with eight top-10 paychecks from his last nine starts; one of two multiple winners in the field (2020, 2015); Vaminos! 2 Bernhard LangerMoney leader in 11 of the last 13 seasons on PGA TOUR Champions; ONLY two wins last year from his 24 top-10 finishes (!?!?!?!); won in October at Dominion Energy; only three time champion in the history of this event (2017, 2014 and 2009).Money leader in 11 of the last 13 seasons on PGA TOUR Champions; ONLY two wins last year from his 24 top-10 finishes (!?!?!?!); won in October at Dominion Energy; only three time champion in the history of this event (2017, 2014 and 2009). 1 Jim FurykJumped on the TOUR in August of 2020; played 26 events resulting in three wins, three seconds and one third with 18 total top-10 paydays; worst finish was T19; enters on five straight T8 showings or better on PGA TOUR Champions; posted 62 to open and 65 to close at TOUR’s Sony Open (T42) last week; T9 on debut last year.Jumped on the TOUR in August of 2020; played 26 events resulting in three wins, three seconds and one third with 18 total top-10 paydays; worst finish was T19; enters on five straight T8 showings or better on PGA TOUR Champions; posted 62 to open and 65 to close at TOUR’s Sony Open (T42) last week; T9 on debut last year.
Time for the new season to begin with many familiar faces on a very familiar Hualalai GC!
For the 26th season, Hualalai will kick off the campaign, but this will be only the second edition with Paspalum grass from tee box to parking lot. The greens now have had over a full year to settle in and should be more receptive than they were after being planted in summer 2020.
Clarke's 21-under last year was the lowest winning total since Langer's 22-under in 2014. The top-15 players were 10-under or better and there wasn't a round OVER par from anyone in the top-20. Only one player in the top-20 posted a round of even-par 72. The 2020 renovation included reducing the rough from 2.5 inches to 1.25 inches, so there's plenty of room to move it off the tee, and recovery shots and scoring will still take precedence.
Jimenez (2020) is the only winner of the last four not to finish first or second in GIR. He's also the only one to square more than three bogeys and need a playoff to pick up the trophy since 2013.
Weather and wind will usually play a part in the island script, but maybe not this year! The daily forecast is for temperatures in the low 80s with winds around 10 mph blowing from the same direction all three tournament days. If that's the case, I'd expect another event where 20-something under is lifting the trophy.
If you have any questions, don't hesitate to reach out through Twitter or email me mikeglasscott@gmail.com.
