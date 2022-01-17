  • POWER RANKINGS

    Power Rankings: Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai

  • Three-time Hualalai winner Bernhard Langer (2009, 2014, 2017) is back in chase of another trophy. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)Three-time Hualalai winner Bernhard Langer (2009, 2014, 2017) is back in chase of another trophy. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)