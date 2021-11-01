-
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS FANTASY
Power Rankings: TimberTech Championship
November 01, 2021
By Bret Lasky, PGATOUR.COM
- Bernhard Langer takes the top spot this week in Florida. (Ben Jared/Getty Images)
The TimberTech Championship is the penultimate event of the 2020-2021 Super Season in Boca Raton, Florida, at The Old Course at Broken Sound. Darren Clarke won last year at Broken Sound buoyed by a middle-round 62 and closed with birdie on the 18th to win by one over Jim Furyk and Bernhard Langer. The leaderboard was packed last year as Miguel Angel Jimenez finished fourth at 15 under.
Langer has a sizable lead in the Schwab Cup standings with two events left (566,527 points over Furyk). The winner of the TimberTech Championship earns 610,000 points. Ernie Els is third on the points standings, but 803,554 points behind Langer. It is worth noting that the winner of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship will earn 880,000 points.
Here is a look at the Power Rankings for the TimberTech Championship.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Robert KarlssonHe finished T5 at TimberTech last year so I'm going with Karlsson at No. 10 here. Karlsson had a really strong 2020. There was a point where he was contending on a consistent basis but didn't break through for a win. He hasn't had the same success in 2021. That said, he made 19 birdies last year at the Old Course at Broken Sound so there's a real reason to like his chances here.
8 Steven AlkerTalk about a guy that has all the momentum in the world. He dropped a 63 to start at Dominion and finished T4, but played in the final group with Bernhard Langer and Steve Flesch. Alker has seven top 10s in eight starts and don’t put it past him to accrue enough points to squeeze into the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. He’s No. 51 on the Schwab Cup points so he needs a huge finish to get into Phoenix. He’s already probably earned enough status for 2022 to skip Q-School.
7 Alex CejkaCejka has finished inside the top 20 in four straight starts including a T2 at the PURE Insurance Championship and a T3 at the SAS Championship. He is No. 10 on the Schwab Cup standings entering the final two events of the season. Crazy to think that Cejka was No. 113 on the Schwab Cup after making his first start of this super season in February of 2021. He’s only making his 18th start of the season. Fair to wonder if he’d be closer to Langer, Furyk and Els if he had played in 2020. This will be his first TimberTech Championship.
6 Doug BarronVery few people can do what Doug Barron has done. He went from someone with no status in 2019 to a two-time winner and No. 13 on the Schwab Cup Points List. In layman’s terms, he’s gone from an outsider to one of the best players on the Champions Tour. Barron most recently fell short in a playoff against Langer at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. Five of Barron’s nine total top 10s for the year have come in the last two months.
5 Steve FleschTalk about a guy really knocking on the doorstep of victory. Flesch has been excellent over the last two months. He took a two-shot lead into the final round of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic but wasn’t able to close the door. Struggled on Sunday with early bogeys on Nos. 2 and 3 and then bogeys on Nos. 14 and 15. He finished third. Flesch also finished third at Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS. Further back, he finished second, falling short in a playoff at the Sanford International. In the last two months, he’s moved up from 32nd on the Schwab Cup to 15th.
4 Miguel Angel JiménezJimenez is making his fifth start at Broken Sound. His best finish was last year when he closed fourth with rounds of 68-67-66. Jimenez was on a run of great finishes recently with a second at the Senior Open Championship, Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS and the SAS Championship. He didn’t have a great showing at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic after struggling in the first round with a 74.
3 Darren ClarkeClarke is an obvious choice here. He will try and defend his title from a year ago. He was just at Broken Sound for media day and knows the area well because his son Tyrone played college golf at Lynn University, which is in Boca. Most importantly, Clarke tore up Broken Sound last year in Round 2 with eight birdies and a closing eagle on 18. Clarke made 19 birdies last year in 54 holes.
2 Jim FurykIt’s crazy that Furyk has finished T4-T3-T8 in his last three starts and has lost ground to Langer because of the huge win at Dominion. At this point, Furyk probably has the mindset that he must win one of the final two events to realistically push Langer. Furyk did finish T2 at Broken Sound so he clearly likes the course. He went 64-68-68.
1 Bernhard LangerThe 64-year-old is coming off his 42nd career win at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. Langer has finished inside the top 10 in four straight starts to grab a strong hold of the Schwab Cup lead. He now has 24 top-10 finishes this season. Langer, who lives just 15 minutes from the course, has won twice in Boca (2010, 2019). In nine starts at Broken Sound, he has two wins, three runner-up finishes and two third-place finishes. As mentioned above, Langer finished second there last year. With a big finish in Boca and depending on what Furyk and Els do, Langer has a chance to wrap up the Schwab Cup before the finale.
