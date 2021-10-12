-
-
Power Rankings: SAS Championship
-
October 12, 2021
By Bret Lasky, PGATOUR.COM
- October 12, 2021
- Bernhard Langer has seen plenty of success at the SAS Championship. (Ben Jared/Getty Images)
The SAS Championship returns to Prestonwood Country Club in Raleigh, North Carolina. This is the 21st straight year of the SAS Championship at Prestonwood. Bruce Lietzke won the first two playings in 2001 and 2002. Last year, Ernie Els sank a 40-footer on the 54th hole to win the SAS Championship by one shot over Colin Montgomerie.
Bernhard Langer, who remains atop the Schwab Cup standings with four events left, has won twice at Prestonwood (2012, 2018). The SAS Championship is the final event of the regular season so players are jockeying to fit into the top 72 of the Schwab Cup standings. Only the top 72 get into Week 1 of the Schwab Cup Playoffs at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Steven AlkerThe amazing run of Steven Alker continues. He has now finished inside the top 10 in six straight events to start his PGA TOUR Champions career. He’s up to 56th on the Schwab Cup standings and now has a shot to get into the second playoff event. Pretty incredible considering he had zero status at the start of the season and was going through Monday Qualifiers.The amazing run of Steven Alker continues. He has now finished inside the top 10 in six straight events to start his PGA TOUR Champions career. He’s up to 56th on the Schwab Cup standings and now has a shot to get into the second playoff event. Pretty incredible considering he had zero status at the start of the season and was going through Monday Qualifiers. 9 Davis Love IIIYou wonder if this is a week Davis Love III really brings his absolute best. He is currently 75th in the Schwab Cup standings so he needs to a strong week just to qualify for the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. He carded a final-round 66 on Sunday in Jacksonville to finish T11 and commented after that he really wants to get into the Playoffs. Love has only played Prestonwood one time (2019) and finished T36.You wonder if this is a week Davis Love III really brings his absolute best. He is currently 75th in the Schwab Cup standings so he needs to a strong week just to qualify for the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. He carded a final-round 66 on Sunday in Jacksonville to finish T11 and commented after that he really wants to get into the Playoffs. Love has only played Prestonwood one time (2019) and finished T36. 8 Colin MontgomeriePrestonwood has definitely suited Montgomerie during the last several years. As mentioned earlier, he finished second last year, but he won in Raleigh in 2017 with a final-round 64 to win by three.Prestonwood has definitely suited Montgomerie during the last several years. As mentioned earlier, he finished second last year, but he won in Raleigh in 2017 with a final-round 64 to win by three. 7 Steve FleschWhile he didn’t have his best on Sunday paired with Mickelson and Jimenez in the final round of the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, Flesch still finished third to move up to 19th in the Schwab Cup standings. He’s finished second, ninth and third in his last three starts on PGA TOUR Champions (he’s 29-under in his last three starts). Five of his nine total top-10s this season have come since mid-August so he’s really found something. Flesch shot a middle-round 65 last year at Prestonwood.While he didn’t have his best on Sunday paired with Mickelson and Jimenez in the final round of the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, Flesch still finished third to move up to 19th in the Schwab Cup standings. He’s finished second, ninth and third in his last three starts on PGA TOUR Champions (he’s 29-under in his last three starts). Five of his nine total top-10s this season have come since mid-August so he’s really found something. Flesch shot a middle-round 65 last year at Prestonwood. 6 Vijay SinghSingh holed out for eagle to end Round 2 at Prestonwood last year and finished in solo third. Singh recovered from an opening 75 at the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS with back-to-back 67s to finish T11 last week. First rounds have really plagued him of late, but he’s recovered nicely on the weekends. If he can score well on Friday, he’s a player to watch at SAS.Singh holed out for eagle to end Round 2 at Prestonwood last year and finished in solo third. Singh recovered from an opening 75 at the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS with back-to-back 67s to finish T11 last week. First rounds have really plagued him of late, but he’s recovered nicely on the weekends. If he can score well on Friday, he’s a player to watch at SAS. 5 Jerry KellyKelly won at Prestonwood in 2019 with rounds of 68-67-65 and has always played well there. In his four starts in Raleigh, his worst finish is a T14 last year. In addition to the win in 2019, he also finished third in 2018. Kelly, like Furyk, is really trying his best to keep pace with Langer. He’s third in the Schwab Cup standings, but is now $223,291 behind Langer. That said, the winner's payout this week is $300,000, so a Kelly win could push him to No. 1 depending on what Langer does.Kelly won at Prestonwood in 2019 with rounds of 68-67-65 and has always played well there. In his four starts in Raleigh, his worst finish is a T14 last year. In addition to the win in 2019, he also finished third in 2018. Kelly, like Furyk, is really trying his best to keep pace with Langer. He’s third in the Schwab Cup standings, but is now $223,291 behind Langer. That said, the winner's payout this week is $300,000, so a Kelly win could push him to No. 1 depending on what Langer does. 4 Miguel Angel JiménezThe Spaniard definitely pushed Phil Mickelson on Sunday of the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, forcing Lefty to finish strong with birdie to win. Jimenez is on a tear of late. He’s finished runner-up twice and T4 in his last three starts on PGA TOUR Champions. Six of his last 10 rounds have been a score of 67 or better. Jimenez stands fifth on the Schwab Cup standings and is more than $500,000 back of Langer so he needs a win somewhere in the next month to have any chance to catch Langer.The Spaniard definitely pushed Phil Mickelson on Sunday of the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, forcing Lefty to finish strong with birdie to win. Jimenez is on a tear of late. He’s finished runner-up twice and T4 in his last three starts on PGA TOUR Champions. Six of his last 10 rounds have been a score of 67 or better. Jimenez stands fifth on the Schwab Cup standings and is more than $500,000 back of Langer so he needs a win somewhere in the next month to have any chance to catch Langer. 3 Ernie ElsIn rainy conditions, Els drained a 40-footer on the final hole to win at Prestonwood. A final-round 66 got it done for Els. He sits at No. 4 in the current Schwab Cup standings and is $344,319 behind Langer so he needs to start making up ground. The good news for Els is that if he wins one of the final four events, especially a playoff event, he’ll certainly have a shot at winning it all.In rainy conditions, Els drained a 40-footer on the final hole to win at Prestonwood. A final-round 66 got it done for Els. He sits at No. 4 in the current Schwab Cup standings and is $344,319 behind Langer so he needs to start making up ground. The good news for Els is that if he wins one of the final four events, especially a playoff event, he’ll certainly have a shot at winning it all. 2 Jim FurykFuryk had a wild week co-hosting his first PGA TOUR Champions event, but still managed to finish T4 to make up a little bit of ground on Langer. Furyk is No. 2 in the Schwab Cup standings and mentioned during his pre-tournament media that he does keep an eye on the standings. He didn’t outright say he wants to catch Langer, but he’s a competitive guy. Furyk finished T9 at the SAS Championship last year with rounds of 70-68-70.Furyk had a wild week co-hosting his first PGA TOUR Champions event, but still managed to finish T4 to make up a little bit of ground on Langer. Furyk is No. 2 in the Schwab Cup standings and mentioned during his pre-tournament media that he does keep an eye on the standings. He didn’t outright say he wants to catch Langer, but he’s a competitive guy. Furyk finished T9 at the SAS Championship last year with rounds of 70-68-70. 1 Bernhard LangerLanger continues to play well as he pushes for a sixth Schwab Cup. He finished T7 last week at the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS with a final-round 67. It was his 22nd top-10 of the season (in 30 starts). He’s finished in the top 10 in four of his last five starts so it feels like he’s firing on all cylinders down the stretch of the season. Langer has seven top-10 finishes in 13 starts at Prestonwood so it’s definitely a course that fits him. In 2018 when he won for a second time there, he went 62-67-65 to win by six shots at 22-under.Langer continues to play well as he pushes for a sixth Schwab Cup. He finished T7 last week at the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS with a final-round 67. It was his 22nd top-10 of the season (in 30 starts). He’s finished in the top 10 in four of his last five starts so it feels like he’s firing on all cylinders down the stretch of the season. Langer has seven top-10 finishes in 13 starts at Prestonwood so it’s definitely a course that fits him. In 2018 when he won for a second time there, he went 62-67-65 to win by six shots at 22-under.
-
-