PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS FANTASY
Power Rankings: Sanford International
September 13, 2021
By Bret Lasky, PGATOUR.COM
- Steve Stricker is always one to watch on PGA TOUR Champions. (Tracy Wilcox/Getty Images)
From St. Louis to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, with now seven events left in the 2020-2021 season and only four remaining in the regular season. This will be the fourth playing of the Sanford International at Minnehaha Country Club. Steve Stricker, who will captain the U.S. Ryder Cup team next week, is in the field trying to win for a second time at Minnehaha Country Club. He won the inaugural year in 2018. Rocco Mediate won in 2019 and Miguel Angel Jimenez won in 2020. The field is really loaded with the aforementioned Stricker, Fred Couples, Ernie Els, Jim Furyk and Bernhard Langer to name a few.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Fred CouplesHe didn’t play the Ally Challenge or the Ascension Charity Classic, but Couples is back this week for the Sanford International. He played last year and finished T25. Before a T26 finish in his last start, he had a run of five straight top 10 finishes. You figure he’s trying to peak for Pebble Beach next week plus he’s an assistant captain under Stricker at the Ryder Cup.He didn’t play the Ally Challenge or the Ascension Charity Classic, but Couples is back this week for the Sanford International. He played last year and finished T25. Before a T26 finish in his last start, he had a run of five straight top 10 finishes. You figure he’s trying to peak for Pebble Beach next week plus he’s an assistant captain under Stricker at the Ryder Cup. 9 Dicky PrideWhile Pride was riding back to 18 for the playoff, some fan shouted something like, “passion wins out, Dicky” and I thought that was brilliant. Pride just plays with so much fire and it’s awesome to watch him contend. He made an clutch 20+ footer on 18 to force the playoff and then just mishit his approach on the playoff hole to finish second. The finish was important because it moved him up to 26th (from 32nd) all but assuring that he’ll make it all the way to the finale in Phoenix. Super impressive considering he had zero status entering the calendar year.While Pride was riding back to 18 for the playoff, some fan shouted something like, “passion wins out, Dicky” and I thought that was brilliant. Pride just plays with so much fire and it’s awesome to watch him contend. He made an clutch 20+ footer on 18 to force the playoff and then just mishit his approach on the playoff hole to finish second. The finish was important because it moved him up to 26th (from 32nd) all but assuring that he’ll make it all the way to the finale in Phoenix. Super impressive considering he had zero status entering the calendar year. 8 Jerry KellyHe had a nice showing in St. Louis, a T5 finish. Kelly had a rough go in Michigan, but his bounce back was important to pick up some ground on Langer. There’s still probably too many events left to start really tracking the standings, but if Langer, Kelly or Furyk wins one of these remaining regular season events, that would be huge. By the way, Kelly finished T6 at the Sanford International last year.He had a nice showing in St. Louis, a T5 finish. Kelly had a rough go in Michigan, but his bounce back was important to pick up some ground on Langer. There’s still probably too many events left to start really tracking the standings, but if Langer, Kelly or Furyk wins one of these remaining regular season events, that would be huge. By the way, Kelly finished T6 at the Sanford International last year. 7 Bernhard LangerLanger did enough over the weekend in St. Louis to maintain his spot atop the Schwab Cup standings. He finished T9 for his 20th top 10 of the 2020-2021 season. Langer finished T3 at Minnehaha Country Club last year with back-to-back 65s on the weekend. It’s really crazy after all these events that his lead over Jerry Kelly is less than $3,000. His lead over Jim Furyk is less than $9,000.Langer did enough over the weekend in St. Louis to maintain his spot atop the Schwab Cup standings. He finished T9 for his 20th top 10 of the 2020-2021 season. Langer finished T3 at Minnehaha Country Club last year with back-to-back 65s on the weekend. It’s really crazy after all these events that his lead over Jerry Kelly is less than $3,000. His lead over Jim Furyk is less than $9,000. 6 Steve FleschHe dropped a final round 63 last year in Sioux Falls to finish second to Jimenez so he obviously knows the course and likes it. He also finished T5 there in 2019 so this seems like a guy that likes Minnehaha. Flesch didn’t have his best stuff Sunday in St. Louis and dropped to a T23 finish, but he had finished inside the top 15 in his prior four starts.He dropped a final round 63 last year in Sioux Falls to finish second to Jimenez so he obviously knows the course and likes it. He also finished T5 there in 2019 so this seems like a guy that likes Minnehaha. Flesch didn’t have his best stuff Sunday in St. Louis and dropped to a T23 finish, but he had finished inside the top 15 in his prior four starts. 5 Doug BarronHe has a win, a T4 and a T6 in three of his last four starts. He definitely had his chances to win on Sunday in St. Louis, but a double bogey on nine really hurt. Still, Barron has become as close to a guarantee to be in the hunt as there is these days. The one caution is that he has finished outside the top 40 in both of his starts at Minnehaha Country Club.He has a win, a T4 and a T6 in three of his last four starts. He definitely had his chances to win on Sunday in St. Louis, but a double bogey on nine really hurt. Still, Barron has become as close to a guarantee to be in the hunt as there is these days. The one caution is that he has finished outside the top 40 in both of his starts at Minnehaha Country Club. 4 Miguel Angel JiménezHe’s back on PGA TOUR Champions after playing some on the European Tour. He hasn’t played in the U.S. since early July. This is not out of the normal for Jimenez, who generally plays in Europe after the Senior British Open. He really played well at Minnehaha last year with rounds of 65-66-65 to win by one over Steve Flesch. Jimenez is coming off a T30 on the main European Tour at 57 years old, which is impressive.He’s back on PGA TOUR Champions after playing some on the European Tour. He hasn’t played in the U.S. since early July. This is not out of the normal for Jimenez, who generally plays in Europe after the Senior British Open. He really played well at Minnehaha last year with rounds of 65-66-65 to win by one over Steve Flesch. Jimenez is coming off a T30 on the main European Tour at 57 years old, which is impressive. 3 David TomsThere’s nothing like a little momentum. After going over 1,000 days without a win, Toms came from behind to win the Ascension Charity Classic Sunday for his first win since 2018. You could tell after how badly he’d be hoping for a win. The 13-time PGA TOUR winner was stuck on one PGA TOUR Champions win and that was eating at him. He admitted after that he was starting to question. Toms has nine top 10 finishes this season and jumped up to 14th on the Schwab Cup standings with his win. He also finished T6 in Sioux Falls last year.There’s nothing like a little momentum. After going over 1,000 days without a win, Toms came from behind to win the Ascension Charity Classic Sunday for his first win since 2018. You could tell after how badly he’d be hoping for a win. The 13-time PGA TOUR winner was stuck on one PGA TOUR Champions win and that was eating at him. He admitted after that he was starting to question. Toms has nine top 10 finishes this season and jumped up to 14th on the Schwab Cup standings with his win. He also finished T6 in Sioux Falls last year. 2 Jim FurykIt looked like Furyk was primed for a fourth PGA TOUR Champions win when he made the turn Sunday in St. Louis, but a double on hole 12 really set him back and he made all pars coming in to finish T6. That said, he’s got 13 top 10s now in 20 starts this year. Furyk did not play in Sioux Falls last year so this will be his first look at Minnehaha Country Club.It looked like Furyk was primed for a fourth PGA TOUR Champions win when he made the turn Sunday in St. Louis, but a double on hole 12 really set him back and he made all pars coming in to finish T6. That said, he’s got 13 top 10s now in 20 starts this year. Furyk did not play in Sioux Falls last year so this will be his first look at Minnehaha Country Club. 1 Steve StrickerThe last time Stricker teed it up on PGA TOUR Champions, he won the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS. He also has a win around Minnehaha Country Club. It’s a fair question to wonder how much time he’s been able to devote to his playing game with all the responsibilities of being a captain at the Ryder Cup. Stricker has juggled before and I suspect he’ll be able to handle playing and dealing with next week too. Stricker has nine top 10 finishes in 11 starts this year on PGA TOUR Champions so he’s a good bet.The last time Stricker teed it up on PGA TOUR Champions, he won the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS. He also has a win around Minnehaha Country Club. It’s a fair question to wonder how much time he’s been able to devote to his playing game with all the responsibilities of being a captain at the Ryder Cup. Stricker has juggled before and I suspect he’ll be able to handle playing and dealing with next week too. Stricker has nine top 10 finishes in 11 starts this year on PGA TOUR Champions so he’s a good bet.
