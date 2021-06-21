-
Power Rankings: Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship
June 21, 2021
By Bret Lasky, PGATOUR.COM
- Jerry Kelly is coming off a victory in Wisconsin. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
One of the flagship events on PGA TOUR Champions is here and it’s back at the legendary venue, Firestone Country Club South Course. This will be the third straight year that the event will be held at Firestone. The list of players that have won at Firestone is a who’s who of the greatest to ever play: Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Rory Mcilroy. It’s the third major of 2021 and the fourth major of the 2020-2021 season. Jerry Kelly, who made an ace on the par-3 12th last year to propel him to victory, will defend. Kelly won the last PGA TOUR Champions event two weeks ago at the American Family Insurance Championship. There’s also a special carrot waiting for the winner, a spot in the 2022 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass.
Here is a look at the power rankings for the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Jim FurykFuryk has finished T6 and T4 in his last two starts on PGA TOUR Champions. Furyk started playing the Tour after the 2020 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS. Furyk has a long and excellent history at Firestone. In 17 starts on TOUR there, he had two runner-up finishes, two third place finishes and nine top 10s. As recently as 2015, Furyk finished T4 at Firestone on TOUR. 9 Mike WeirWeir probably could have been slotted higher based on his recent stellar play. His last three finishes are T5-2nd-T7. He also won seven weeks ago. Weir also played well at Firestone last year, finishing T10 with rounds of 72-70-71-72. Weir played nine times at Firestone while competing on TOUR with his best finish a 10th in 2009. 8 Robert KarlssonKarlsson has 11 top 10 finishes this year in 21 starts and played well at Firestone (T14). Karlsson finished third at the Regions Tradition and T23 at the Senior PGA Championship. Karlsson has eaten up the par-5s this year. He leads the Tour in par-5 scoring average of 4.47. 7 Miguel Angel JiménezMiguel finished T2 two weeks ago and is playing well of late. It felt like he was going to pick up his third win of the season at AmFam, but Jerry Kelly made a Sunday charge. Jimenez has been steady with 9 top 10s and 17 top 25s in 22 starts this year. Jimenez has played very well at Firestone. He finished T3 in 2020 and T13 in 2019. Jimenez played at Firestone 12 times while competing on the PGA TOUR and finished T4 in 2013. 6 Ernie ElsThe Big Easy finished T5 at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS last year with strong weekend rounds of 68-70. Els has a long history of competing at Firestone on the PGA TOUR. His first start at Firestone was the 1992 NEC World Series of Golf and he played just about every year through 2014 (19 times in total). His best finish was a fifth place at the 1999 WGC-NEC Invitational. One caution is that Els doesn't have a top 10 in his last four starts. That said, he did finish T4 at the Regions Tradition in early May. 5 Scott ParelFirestone also seems to fit Scott Parel. He finished T4 and played in the final group with Goosen in 2019 and closed second to Jerry Kelly in 2020. Parel has avoided the big number in eight rounds at Firestone. The course doesn't yield a ton of really low scores, but Parel has been consistent. His low score is a 66 in Round 1 in 2019 and his high is a 73 in Round 4 in 2019. Parel hasn't been in contention the last couple months (best finish is a T15 during the span at Regions Tradition), but this is the week he finds his way back into the Sunday discussion. 4 Retief GoosenFirestone feels like a Goosen golf course. It's tough, rugged and isn't going to yield easy birdies. Goosen of course won at Firestone in 2019 with a ridiculous 62 in Round 2. He also made birdies on 17 and 18 to seal victory in 2019. Goosen is also coming off a T4 at the American Family Insurance Championship and has played well the last two months. He's steadily climbed up to No. 6 on the Schwab Cup standings with five top 10 finishes in 2021. 3 Fred CouplesMaybe I read like a broken record, but Fred Couples is playing too well not to get over the hump and win for the first time since 2017 at some point. In three starts since mid-April, he's finished T6-T6-T2. He had a 5-foot par putt on the final hole two weeks ago to force a playoff against Jerry Kelly. He's been under-par in each of his last nine rounds with a scoring average of 68.1 during the span. Couples played well at Firestone last year, finishing T8 buoyed by a 68 in Round 3. 2 Steve StrickerStricker was a toss up to play the major or the Travelers Championship on the PGA TOUR. Maybe the extra incentive of a spot in THE PLAYERS swayed him to play. Or maybe it's the adrenaline he gets being in the mix to win every time he plays. Stricker finished T6 at Firestone in 2019 and T23 in 2020. Stricker played well in the first two majors of 2021, but wasn't able to hoist the hardware. He fell in a playoff at the Regions Tradition and had an un-Stricker-like final day at the Senior PGA Championship. All in all, he's 12th on the Schwab Cup standings in only 10 starts. Kelly for comparison has made 24 starts in the combined season. 1 Jerry KellyIt feels right to slot Jerry Kelly at No. 1. He won last year at Firestone and just won in Madison, Wisconsin and is No. 1 on the Schwab Cup standings. Definitely is starting to feel like it could be Kelly's year to win the big prize at the end and another major would be exactly what he needs. Kelly finished T24 in his first SENIOR PLAYERS at Firestone in 2019. Surrounding his recent win, Kelly has finished inside the top 10 in five of his last six starts.
