June 01, 2021
By Bret Lasky, PGATOUR.COM
- Alex Cejka leads the power rankings for the Principal Charity Classic. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
PGA TOUR Champions returns to Des Moines, Iowa and the Wakonda Club for the Principal Charity Classic this week. The Tour has been coming to the area since 2001. The event was played at Glen Oak Country Club until it moved to the Wakonda Club in 2013. The season is really starting to heat up now with 17 events remaining in the chase for a Charles Schwab Cup. Alex Cejka has been by far the biggest story of the last month as he’s taken the Tour by storm and is up to No. 12 on the standings after back-to-back major victories at the Regions Tradition and the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. He’s in the field this week for the Principal Charity Classic.
POWER RANKINGS: PRINCIPAL CHARITY CLASSIC
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Jim FurykThis was a toss up between Ernie Els and Jim Furyk. Hard to believe I have to leave one of them off, but neither enters in tip-top form. That said, Furyk has finished in the top 20 in all 11 of his starts on PGA TOUR Champions, but hasn't truly contended in 2021. Furyk has admitted at pre-tournament press conferences of late that he's been a bit frustrated with his play. Maybe this is the week he finds the firepower that won him his first two PGA TOUR Champions starts. 9 Billy AndradeIt's definitely been some time since Andrade has been on the Power Rankings, but his game seems to be trending. His last three starts: T10 at Regions Tradition, T5 at Mitsubishi Electric Classic and T14 at the Senior PGA Championship. He was 69th on the Schwab Cup Standings and is down to 48th. Remember that the top 36 get into the Schwab Cup Championship at the end of the year so it's important for him to continue to trend. Andrade has plenty of course knowledge at Wakonda Club. He's played six times and finished T2 in 2016 and T11 in 2019. 8 Fred CouplesWhen Couples has played this year, he's played well. He finished T4 at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship, T20 at the Cologuard Classic and T6 at the Chubb Classic. He's only played three times in 2021, but it almost doesn't matter with Fred. He always seems to have the feel regardless of how often he plays. He's actually only played in Des Moines one time, back in 2010, before the tournament was held at the Wakonda Club. With Fred, that also feels like a non-factor. 7 Miguel Angel JiménezThere was a time Sunday at the Senior PGA where it looked like Jimenez might push Cejka. He made eagle on 13 to get within three of lead, but really stumbled down the stretch and finished T8. He's only played once at the Wakonda Club in 2016 and finished T2 (68-67-67) so there are likely still good vibes in Des Moines for Jimenez. He's finished inside the top 20 in five of his last six with three top 10s in the span. 6 Robert KarlssonHe's right there with a chance to win the Schwab Cup (ranks eighth), but needs a win at some point to really push forward. Karlsson finished T23 last week at the Senior PGA and finished third at the Regions Tradition last month. Karlsson really can strike it, he ranks 10th on Tour in Greens in Regulation and he converts a lot of birdies. He's averaging 4.22 birdies a round, which is fourth on Tour. He said two weeks ago that following his process will lead to victory. Spend any time around him and it's clear he's very focused on improving, his game, his physical fitness, everything. 5 Retief GoosenA Sunday surge at the Senior PGA Championship (-4) vaulted him to a T3 finish, his best since January in Hawaii. All in all, Goosen has been solid this month with three top 10 finishes in his last four starts. He's up to seventh on the Schwab Cup standings and with Kevin Sutherland banged up and not playing, he's a guy to watch out for. If Goosen can get hot and win a tournament (or a major), he's got a real chance to win it all. He leads the Tour in driving distance and has had a strong putting year, ranking fifth in putting average. Goosen played well in his only start at the Wakonda Club in 2019. He finished T11. 4 Scott ParelParel has finished runner-up at the Wakonda Club twice, in fact the last two times the Tour came to the Wakonda Club in 2018 and 2019. In 2019, it was really his tournament to win, but Kevin Sutherland shot a final-round 62 and edged him in a playoff. Parel hasn't really contended since the Cologuard Classic in February, but he has a great track record in Des Moines. His last five rounds at the Wakonda Club are 63-66-70-67-66. 3 Bernhard LangerHe's never won the Principal Charity Classic, but he did finish T2 in 2018 (shortened to 36 holes) and finished fourth in 2017. He didn't have his A-game at Southern Hills last week (T50), but a course like the Wakonda Club likely suits Langer better. A few times the broadcasters on the Senior PGA Championship hinted that maybe his dominant days are behind him, but we should probably pump the brakes on that. He did finish T6 at the Regions Tradition and is still No. 1 on the Schwab Cup standings. 2 Mike WeirIt was another solid showing for Weir last week at the Senior PGA Championship. After turning in 68-65 to open, you felt like he had a real opportunity to win for the second time in three weeks, but he didn't quite have it on the weekend. Still a T5 finish and he's 9th on the Schwab Cup standings. Remember that Weir won almost exactly a month ago at the Insperity Invitational. This is an important stretch for him to try and inch closer to the top of the Schwab Cup standings. 1 Alex CejkaI mean, no surprise here, right? It had to be Cejka at No. 1. The way he cruised on Sunday at Southern Hills with big names like Steve Stricker, Mike Weir and Miguel Angel Jimenez trying to run him down was beyond impressive. A four-shot win at a major? Wow. Cejka is the epitome of someone that has capitalized on his opportunity. He was grinding through Monday Qualifiers three months ago and now stands to have a long and successful career on PGA TOUR Champions. This will obviously be his first trip to the Wakonda Club, but maybe he can continue to "ride the wave" as recently said. The way he cruised on Sunday at Southern Hills with big names like Steve Stricker, Mike Weir and Miguel Angel Jimenez trying to run him down was beyond impressive. A four-shot win at a major? Wow. Cejka is the epitome of someone that has capitalized on his opportunity. He was grinding through Monday Qualifiers three months ago and now stands to have a long and successful career on PGA TOUR Champions. This will obviously be his first trip to the Wakonda Club, but maybe he can continue to “ride the wave” as recently said.I mean, no surprise here, right? It had to be Cejka at No. 1. The way he cruised on Sunday at Southern Hills with big names like Steve Stricker, Mike Weir and Miguel Angel Jimenez trying to run him down was beyond impressive. A four-shot win at a major? Wow. Cejka is the epitome of someone that has capitalized on his opportunity. He was grinding through Monday Qualifiers three months ago and now stands to have a long and successful career on PGA TOUR Champions. This will obviously be his first trip to the Wakonda Club, but maybe he can continue to “ride the wave” as recently said.
