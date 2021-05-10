-
-
Power Rankings: Mitsubishi Electric Classic
-
May 10, 2021
By Bret Lasky, PGATOUR.COM
- May 10, 2021
- Robert Karlsson looks to continue his good form this season at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
The Mitsubishi Electric Classic is the final event in a three-week stretch that started in Houston with the Insperity Invitational and then moved to Birmingham for the Regions Tradition. The Mitsubishi Electric Classic will once again be contested at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Georgia. This is the eighth playing for PGA TOUR Champions at TPC Sugarloaf. From 1997 through 2008, the venue hosted the PGA TOUR. So many big names have won over the years including Tiger Woods (1998), David Duval (1999), Phil Mickelson (2000, 2005) and Retief Goosen (2002).
POWER RANKINGS: MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CLASSIC
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 John DalyFor the very first time in John Daly’s PGA TOUR Champions career, he’s put together back-to-back top 10 finishes (second at Insperity Invitational, T10 at Regions Tradition). It’s not a big enough sample to claim Daly is ready to contend weekly, but it’s promising. Five of his last six rounds have been under-par. Daly did finish T12 at TPC Sugarloaf in 2017 with a 65 in Round 2.For the very first time in John Daly’s PGA TOUR Champions career, he’s put together back-to-back top 10 finishes (second at Insperity Invitational, T10 at Regions Tradition). It’s not a big enough sample to claim Daly is ready to contend weekly, but it’s promising. Five of his last six rounds have been under-par. Daly did finish T12 at TPC Sugarloaf in 2017 with a 65 in Round 2. 9 Scott McCarronThere is something about TPC Sugarloaf that fits Scott McCarron very, very well. Two of his three PGA TOUR wins came there and he won the latest playing of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in 2019. He also finished T14 there in 2018. McCarron played a practice round with designer Greg Norman in his TOUR days and he always speaks fondly of the place. McCarron has struggled to find his form from 2019, but maybe a return to Sugarloaf is exactly what the doctor ordered.There is something about TPC Sugarloaf that fits Scott McCarron very, very well. Two of his three PGA TOUR wins came there and he won the latest playing of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in 2019. He also finished T14 there in 2018. McCarron played a practice round with designer Greg Norman in his TOUR days and he always speaks fondly of the place. McCarron has struggled to find his form from 2019, but maybe a return to Sugarloaf is exactly what the doctor ordered. 8 Woody AustinWoody won at TPC Sugarloaf in 2016, beating Wes Short, Jr. in a playoff. Austin also really had it going at the Regions Tradition through three rounds, but had a tough Sunday (76) and finished T15. He hasn’t played as well at TPC Sugarloaf the last two years, but the good vibes always come back.Woody won at TPC Sugarloaf in 2016, beating Wes Short, Jr. in a playoff. Austin also really had it going at the Regions Tradition through three rounds, but had a tough Sunday (76) and finished T15. He hasn’t played as well at TPC Sugarloaf the last two years, but the good vibes always come back. 7 Jerry KellyKelly is right where he wants to be at this time of the year, heating up into major season. He has a T5 and a T4 in his last two starts and is slowly but surely climbing the Schwab Cup standings. He’s up to fourth, behind Langer, Els and Sutherland, who will miss a second straight event this week due to injury. Kelly has played really well at TPC Sugarloaf the last two times – a T2 in 2019 and a T8 in 2018.Kelly is right where he wants to be at this time of the year, heating up into major season. He has a T5 and a T4 in his last two starts and is slowly but surely climbing the Schwab Cup standings. He’s up to fourth, behind Langer, Els and Sutherland, who will miss a second straight event this week due to injury. Kelly has played really well at TPC Sugarloaf the last two times – a T2 in 2019 and a T8 in 2018. 6 Darren ClarkeIt feels like Darren Clarke is on a mission. He was at the golf course hours, maybe 3 or 4, before his tee times last week at the Regions Tradition. He started strong with a 66 at the Regions Tradition, but didn’t have enough punch to hang with Cejka and Stricker over the weekend. He still finished T8, his third top 10 in his last five starts. It’ll be his first trip to TPC Sugarloaf.It feels like Darren Clarke is on a mission. He was at the golf course hours, maybe 3 or 4, before his tee times last week at the Regions Tradition. He started strong with a 66 at the Regions Tradition, but didn’t have enough punch to hang with Cejka and Stricker over the weekend. He still finished T8, his third top 10 in his last five starts. It’ll be his first trip to TPC Sugarloaf. 5 Ernie ElsEls got his mojo back at the Regions Tradition. He had this un-Ernie-like stretch the last month where he finished T20 and T58 in back-to-back tournaments, but slapped together a fourth place finish in Birmingham last week to move to No. 2 on the Schwab Cup standings. Similar to Furyk, Els doesn’t have a ton of history at TPC Sugarloaf. He played it once during his TOUR days.Els got his mojo back at the Regions Tradition. He had this un-Ernie-like stretch the last month where he finished T20 and T58 in back-to-back tournaments, but slapped together a fourth place finish in Birmingham last week to move to No. 2 on the Schwab Cup standings. Similar to Furyk, Els doesn’t have a ton of history at TPC Sugarloaf. He played it once during his TOUR days. 4 Bernhard LangerLanger has finished runner-up at TPC Sugarloaf twice in the last three years (2017, 2018). He also finished second in 2014 and 2015. He finished T14 in 2019. Don’t forget that he won the tournament in 2013. Langer is in a stretch where he’s playing really well, but isn’t really in contention on the back nine Sunday. His last three finishes are T6-T5-T6. Over his last 26 rounds, 25 have been under-par. It truly feels like a win is around the corner.Langer has finished runner-up at TPC Sugarloaf twice in the last three years (2017, 2018). He also finished second in 2014 and 2015. He finished T14 in 2019. Don’t forget that he won the tournament in 2013. Langer is in a stretch where he’s playing really well, but isn’t really in contention on the back nine Sunday. His last three finishes are T6-T5-T6. Over his last 26 rounds, 25 have been under-par. It truly feels like a win is around the corner. 3 Jim FurykFuryk took the Regions Tradition off, but he’s back for the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. No history for Jim at TPC Sugarloaf. Furyk hasn’t really contended for a bit, but he still is consistently finishing top 10. He expressed some frustration about where his game was at the Insperity Invitational, but Sugarloaf feels like a course made for Furyk.Furyk took the Regions Tradition off, but he’s back for the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. No history for Jim at TPC Sugarloaf. Furyk hasn’t really contended for a bit, but he still is consistently finishing top 10. He expressed some frustration about where his game was at the Insperity Invitational, but Sugarloaf feels like a course made for Furyk. 2 Robert KarlssonThe Swede has soared up to No. 7 on the Charles Schwab Cup standings with a T2 at the Chubb Classic and a third place finish last week at the Regions Tradition. Karlsson has two rounds of 66 and a round of 64 in his last nine. Karlsson has used his length to his advantage. He is tied with Ernie Els for most eagles on TOUR (13). But he also ranks second on Tour in par-3 scoring average.The Swede has soared up to No. 7 on the Charles Schwab Cup standings with a T2 at the Chubb Classic and a third place finish last week at the Regions Tradition. Karlsson has two rounds of 66 and a round of 64 in his last nine. Karlsson has used his length to his advantage. He is tied with Ernie Els for most eagles on TOUR (13). But he also ranks second on Tour in par-3 scoring average. 1 Alex CejkaIn just his third PGA TOUR Champions start, Cejka won the Regions Tradition, topping Steve Stricker in a playoff with a clutch approach and putt. Cejka has had to earn each and every start (twice by Monday Qualifying and once through the alternate list). He finished second to Stricker at the Chubb Classic so this guy is the real deal. Part of what makes Cejka a real force on this Tour is he stayed competitive on the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour late into his 40s.In just his third PGA TOUR Champions start, Cejka won the Regions Tradition, topping Steve Stricker in a playoff with a clutch approach and putt. Cejka has had to earn each and every start (twice by Monday Qualifying and once through the alternate list). He finished second to Stricker at the Chubb Classic so this guy is the real deal. Part of what makes Cejka a real force on this Tour is he stayed competitive on the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour late into his 40s.
-
-