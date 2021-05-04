-
-
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS FANTASY
Power Rankings: Regions Tradition
-
May 04, 2021
By Bret Lasky, PGATOUR.COM
- May 04, 2021
- The last time Steve Stricker played on PGA TOUR Champions, he won the Chubb Classic. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
The first major of the 2021 calendar year is here, the Regions Tradition at Greystone Country Club. Three of the next six tournaments are majors. The Senior PGA Championship is in late May and the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS is in late June. The Regions Tradition dates all the way back to 1989. The event moved to Alabama in 2011 and has been played at Greystone since 2016. Bernhard Langer won the first two years the event was played at Greystone while Steve Stricker won the last playing in 2019. The event did not happen in 2020 due to COVID-19. This the first four round event of the calendar year.
Power Rankings: Regions Tradition
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Jerry KellyOnly one man won a major in 2020 and that was Jerry Kelly at Firestone. Kelly proved clutch and timely to win his first major. He definitely has the grit to win more majors, but he’s also got three top 10 finishes in 2021 in four starts. Kelly finished T5 last week at the Insperity Invitational. Kelly has finished T8 and T12 the last two years at Greystone so he feels like a definite threat.Only one man won a major in 2020 and that was Jerry Kelly at Firestone. Kelly proved clutch and timely to win his first major. He definitely has the grit to win more majors, but he’s also got three top 10 finishes in 2021 in four starts. Kelly finished T5 last week at the Insperity Invitational. Kelly has finished T8 and T12 the last two years at Greystone so he feels like a definite threat. 9 John DalyDoes two rounds at the Insperity Invitational mean he’s ready to contend at a major? Probably not fair, but he hit some great shots last week and rolled in some big putts that felt like he found something. Rounds of 67-69 were very encouraging. Daly did finish T15 at Greystone in 2016 so there is some success to go off of. More than anything, this is a feel pick.Does two rounds at the Insperity Invitational mean he’s ready to contend at a major? Probably not fair, but he hit some great shots last week and rolled in some big putts that felt like he found something. Rounds of 67-69 were very encouraging. Daly did finish T15 at Greystone in 2016 so there is some success to go off of. More than anything, this is a feel pick. 8 Robert KarlssonThe Chubb Classic when Karlsson finished T2 was the moment where it became very, very clear Robert Karlsson was here to stay. He hasn’t won yet, but it feels only a matter of time. He played well at his only four-round PGA TOUR Champions event to date, a T14 at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS. Karlsson has eight top 10 finishes in his rookie season on PGA TOUR Champions.The Chubb Classic when Karlsson finished T2 was the moment where it became very, very clear Robert Karlsson was here to stay. He hasn’t won yet, but it feels only a matter of time. He played well at his only four-round PGA TOUR Champions event to date, a T14 at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS. Karlsson has eight top 10 finishes in his rookie season on PGA TOUR Champions. 7 Miguel Angel JiménezThe Spaniard flat out tore up Greystone Country Club in 2018 to win the Regions Tradition with rounds of 64-69-66-70. He only made one bogey through the first three rounds and won by three. Miguel played well at the last major, finishing T3 at Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS. He’s played well this year with a T8 at Cologuard Classic and T9 at Chubb Classic.The Spaniard flat out tore up Greystone Country Club in 2018 to win the Regions Tradition with rounds of 64-69-66-70. He only made one bogey through the first three rounds and won by three. Miguel played well at the last major, finishing T3 at Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS. He’s played well this year with a T8 at Cologuard Classic and T9 at Chubb Classic. 6 Fred CouplesThere is no history for Fred Couples at Greystone so going off his last event, a T6 at the Chubb Classic. The one obvious cause for concern is a four-round event. That said, he held up at the only major of 2020, finishing T8 at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS. Couples was great off the tee in his last start hitting 38-of-42 fairways so that’ll need to be right again if he wants to content at the Regions Tradition.There is no history for Fred Couples at Greystone so going off his last event, a T6 at the Chubb Classic. The one obvious cause for concern is a four-round event. That said, he held up at the only major of 2020, finishing T8 at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS. Couples was great off the tee in his last start hitting 38-of-42 fairways so that’ll need to be right again if he wants to content at the Regions Tradition. 5 Kevin SutherlandThe one thing Sutherland hasn’t done yet is win a major. He has five wins including two this season and currently ranks second on the Schwab Cup standings. Sutherland has three top 20 finishes on Greystone Country Club, but has never really contended. He’s not coming in off a great tournament (T45 at Insperity Invitational), but nobody hits more greens in regulation (76.75%, best on Tour), has a better final round scoring average (68.32) or plays the par 4s better (3.88, tied with Bernhard Langer for lowest on Tour). All are recipes for success in a major.The one thing Sutherland hasn’t done yet is win a major. He has five wins including two this season and currently ranks second on the Schwab Cup standings. Sutherland has three top 20 finishes on Greystone Country Club, but has never really contended. He’s not coming in off a great tournament (T45 at Insperity Invitational), but nobody hits more greens in regulation (76.75%, best on Tour), has a better final round scoring average (68.32) or plays the par 4s better (3.88, tied with Bernhard Langer for lowest on Tour). All are recipes for success in a major. 4 Mike WeirYou could tell a weight had been lifted off Mike Weir’s shoulders after collecting his first win in 13 years on Sunday at Insperity Invitational. Rounds of 66-68 and a critical eagle on the 13th with a 7-iron got the job done. Weir had been close on PGA TOUR Champions; a second at Dominion Energy Charity Classic to Phil Mickelson and then two months ago Kevin Sutherland chased him down on Sunday. Weir wanted a win and got it. Now, he’s got a chance to make a run at a Schwab Cup. He’s up to 8th.You could tell a weight had been lifted off Mike Weir’s shoulders after collecting his first win in 13 years on Sunday at Insperity Invitational. Rounds of 66-68 and a critical eagle on the 13th with a 7-iron got the job done. Weir had been close on PGA TOUR Champions; a second at Dominion Energy Charity Classic to Phil Mickelson and then two months ago Kevin Sutherland chased him down on Sunday. Weir wanted a win and got it. Now, he’s got a chance to make a run at a Schwab Cup. He’s up to 8th. 3 Tim PetrovicNobody has been more consistent over the last three tournaments than Petrovic. He finished T6 at the Cologuard Classic, T4 at the Chubb Classic and T2 at the Insperity Invitational. He has two rounds of 65 and two rounds of 67 in his last three tournaments. Nobody is rolling the rock better than Petrovic right now either and the numbers back it. He leads the Tour in putting average at 1.699. The only fear in slotting Petrovic this high is he hasn’t had great showings at Greystone. He finished T27 in 2018 and T57 in 2019. But don’t think he can’t hang in majors. In 2018, he finished 2nd at the Senior PGA Championship and T2 at the U.S. Senior Open.Nobody has been more consistent over the last three tournaments than Petrovic. He finished T6 at the Cologuard Classic, T4 at the Chubb Classic and T2 at the Insperity Invitational. He has two rounds of 65 and two rounds of 67 in his last three tournaments. Nobody is rolling the rock better than Petrovic right now either and the numbers back it. He leads the Tour in putting average at 1.699. The only fear in slotting Petrovic this high is he hasn’t had great showings at Greystone. He finished T27 in 2018 and T57 in 2019. But don’t think he can’t hang in majors. In 2018, he finished 2nd at the Senior PGA Championship and T2 at the U.S. Senior Open. 2 Steve StrickerLast time Steve Stricker played on PGA TOUR Champions he won the Chubb Classic by a shot. In 2019, he won at Greystone with rounds of 68-64-70-68 for his first major of on any Tour. Stricker has finished inside the top 5 each of the last four times he’s played on PGA TOUR Champions. Not many would argue if I slotted him at No. 1 on the Power Rankings. Stricker said after his Chubb Classic win that he wants to try and make the FedExCup Playoffs one more time, but if he wins Regions, he might take a crack at his first Schwab Cup. He currently ranks 16th in just seven total starts.Last time Steve Stricker played on PGA TOUR Champions he won the Chubb Classic by a shot. In 2019, he won at Greystone with rounds of 68-64-70-68 for his first major of on any Tour. Stricker has finished inside the top 5 each of the last four times he’s played on PGA TOUR Champions. Not many would argue if I slotted him at No. 1 on the Power Rankings. Stricker said after his Chubb Classic win that he wants to try and make the FedExCup Playoffs one more time, but if he wins Regions, he might take a crack at his first Schwab Cup. He currently ranks 16th in just seven total starts. 1 Bernhard LangerHe won at Greystone in 2016 and 2017 and finished T6 in 2019. Langer quietly is coming off a T5 at the Insperity Invitational with back-to-back rounds of 69. Langer might also be looking for a bit of revenge. He played in the final group with Stricker in 2019 and closed with a 75. If Langer were to win, he’d join Jack Nicklaus as the only player to ever win the Regions Tradition more than twice.He won at Greystone in 2016 and 2017 and finished T6 in 2019. Langer quietly is coming off a T5 at the Insperity Invitational with back-to-back rounds of 69. Langer might also be looking for a bit of revenge. He played in the final group with Stricker in 2019 and closed with a 75. If Langer were to win, he’d join Jack Nicklaus as the only player to ever win the Regions Tradition more than twice.
-
-