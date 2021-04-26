-
Power Rankings: Insperity Invitational
April 26, 2021
By Bret Lasky, PGATOUR.COM
- Bernhard Langer has seen tons of success at the Insperity Invitational. (Courtesy of Insperity Invitational)
After a year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Insperity Invitational is back at The Woodlands Country Club. PGA TOUR Champions has played in the area since 2004. The tournament moved to its current course in 2008. The event will forever go down as Bernhard Langer’s first PGA TOUR Champions title in 2007. Four of his 41 total wins have come at the Insperity Invitational with his latest in 2018. At the last playing of the Insperity Invitational, Scott McCarron captured his 10th PGA TOUR Champions title with three birdies on the back nine to sprint past Scott Parel. Other winners of the event include Fred Couples (2010), Jesper Parnevik (2016) and John Daly (2017). The event is also famous for the final PGA TOUR-sanctioned start that Arnold Palmer ever made in 2006. He had to withdraw and then gave an emotional interview where he thanked his playing partners and fans.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Retief GoosenIn his lone start at The Woodlands, Goosen finished T13 in 2019. He's now made 40 total starts on PGA TOUR Champions since turning 50 and has 18 top 10 finishes, almost a 50 percent clip. That said, he only has one win (Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS, 2019). He almost won again at the start of 2021 at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship when he opened with a 62, but Darren Clarke caught him in the end. Goosen's length always makes him a threat. 9 Jeff MaggertIt's a home game for Jeff Maggert, who lives at The Woodlands, and not surprisingly has a really good track record at the Insperity Invitational. The last two years, he has finishes of T7 and T2. He also finished T2 in 2016 and has four total top 10s in six starts at his home track. He did have a good showing in February at the Cologuard Classic when he finished fifth, but didn't have his best stuff at the Chubb Classic, finishing T44. The six-time PGA TOUR Champions winner would love nothing more than a win close to home. 8 Miguel Angel JiménezThis will be his fourth start at the Insperity Invitational. Jimenez has definitely showed promise at The Woodlands with a T7 in 2017 and a T10 in 2018. Eight of his nine rounds there have been under-par. Jimenez has played well in 2021 with nine straight rounds under-par and back-to-back top 10 finishes at the Cologuard Classic and the Chubb Classic. Similar to Parel, Jimenez needs a win to close the gap in the Schwab Cup standings. He's currently fifth, but over $400,000 behind the leader Kevin Sutherland. 7 Tim PetrovicIt's time Tim Petrovic gets his due on the Power Rankings. He vaulted up the leaderboard at the Chubb Classic with a final round 65 to finish T4 and the event prior in Tucson, Arizona, he made aces in consecutive rounds and finished T6. He also finished T7 at the TimberTech Championship towards the end of the 2020. While he hasn't won in 83 career starts on PGA TOUR Champions, this is one of his better stretches. He already has as many top 10s this year (4) in 16 starts than he did in 2019 in 24 starts. Petrovic finished T37 at The Woodlands in his only start at the Insperity Invitational. 6 Scott ParelParel played in the final group with eventual winner Scott McCarron in 2019 and finished solo second at the Insperity Invitational. He turned in rounds of 67-68-66 so clearly this is a golf course he can excel on. He also finished T13 at The Woodlands in 2017. Parel is off to a good start in 2021 with finishes of T4-T3-13th. He's up to fourth on the Charles Schwab Cup standings and needs another win to close the gap between himself and the top three. 5 Ernie ElsIt was an un-Ernie Els-like performance at the Chubb Classic in his last start, but you know he'll get it turned around. He opened with a 76 in Naples and was never really able to recover. Els is making his first start at The Woodlands since the event didn't happen last year. He hasn't had his best stuff of late, but if he captures what he had going at the Hoag Classic last March or the SAS Championship in October, he's definitely a threat. 4 Robert KarlssonKarlsson spent part of the six-week hiatus in March in Naples preparing for the Chubb Classic and his preparation proved wise. He finished T2 with consistent rounds of 66-66-69. He has eight top 10 finishes in 15 starts on PGA TOUR Champions this year. But the win has alluded him. That said, he has four top 10 finishes in his last six starts so he's definitely trending in the right direction. He also handled the final pairing with Fred Couples at the Chubb Classic well. He said he hadn't played with Fred since 1995 and shot a 69. Karlsson also is now in the top 10 on the Charles Schwab Cup standings at No. 9. 3 Kevin SutherlandSutherland makes his sixth start at The Woodlands looking for his first win. He has three top 10 finishes with his latest in 2018. The reason he's number three – but could easily be No. 1 again – is because his last four finishes on PGA TOUR Champions are: win, T4, win, T4. He's finished under-par in 16 straight rounds with a scoring average of 67.37 during the hot stretch. Here are his final round scores during the last six events: 66-71-69-67-69-66. Never count Kevin Sutherland out of a tournament. 2 Jim FurykThe 17-time PGA TOUR winner and 2-time PGA TOUR Champions winner didn't play the Chubb Classic because of his long-standing tie to the RBC Heritage, but he's back on PGA TOUR Champions this week. He narrowly missed the cut at the RBC Heritage (70-71). Furyk won his first two events, but hasn't won in his last seven on PGA TOUR Champions. He finished T17 at his last start at the Cologuard Classic. 1 Bernhard LangerHe's a four-time winner of the Insperity Invitational and three of those have come at The Woodlands (2008, 2014, 2018). He finished T15 at the 2019 playing of the event. Langer had a strong showing against a really good field two weeks ago at the Chubb Classic when he finished T6. He hasn't won in over a year (March 1, 2020), but has nine top 10 finishes since his 41st win. Past results signal this week offers a good chance to capture No. 42. He finished T17 at his last start at the Cologuard Classic. 1 Bernhard LangerHe’s a four-time winner of the Insperity Invitational and three of those have come at The Woodlands (2008, 2014, 2018). He finished T15 at the 2019 playing of the event. Langer had a strong showing against a really good field two weeks ago at the Chubb Classic when he finished T6. He hasn’t won in over a year (March 1, 2020), but has nine top 10 finishes since his 41st win. Past results signal this week offers a good chance to capture No. 42.He’s a four-time winner of the Insperity Invitational and three of those have come at The Woodlands (2008, 2014, 2018). He finished T15 at the 2019 playing of the event. Langer had a strong showing against a really good field two weeks ago at the Chubb Classic when he finished T6. He hasn’t won in over a year (March 1, 2020), but has nine top 10 finishes since his 41st win. Past results signal this week offers a good chance to capture No. 42.
