PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS FANTASY
Power Rankings: Chubb Classic
April 12, 2021
By Bret Lasky, PGATOUR.COM
- Kevin Sutherland will be one to watch in Naples, Florida, this week. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
After a six-week break from action, PGA TOUR Champions resumes its season with the Chubb Classic in Naples, Florida, at a new course. The Tour has played in Naples since 1988 when Gary Player won at Pelican Bay, but this year the Chubb Classic will be contested at Tiburon Golf Club, which hosts a PGA TOUR stop (QBE Shootout) and the season-ending LPGA tournament (CME Group Tour Championship). Several players will be coming straight from the Masters to the Chubb Classic including Bernhard Langer, Fred Couples, Sandy Lyle, Jose Maria Olazabal, Vijay Singh and Mike Weir. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker is also in the field.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 José María OlazábalHis last two tournaments were both the Masters. He played in the November edition and then played again this past weekend at Augusta National with no tournaments in between. He made the cut for the first time since 2014 and sounded encouraged about the direction of his game. Olazabal has played sparingly on PGA TOUR Champions since turning 50 and has three top 10 finishes in 34 starts since 2017. Figure a made cut at the Masters will rejuvenate him, it's certainly what it sounds like in all his post-round interviews. 9 Jerry KellyKelly has been excellent to start 2021. He finished solo third in Hawaii and then T6 at his own tournament in Tucson, the Cologuard Classic. Even with those strong finishes it's hard to move up the standings without wins. He knows he'll need to pick up another trophy to catch Els, Langer and Sutherland at the top. Kelly has mixed history in Naples. He finished third in 2017, but outside the top 25 in his last two starts in southwest Florida. 8 Miguel Angel JiménezJimenez seems to play well in Florida. He won the Chubb Classic in 2019 and finished runner-up to Fred Couples in 2017. He also finished fourth on the other side of the state at the TimberTech Championship in November. Might be the warm weather vibes for Miguel. In all seriousness, he played well at both events to start 2021 so no reason to believe he can't win in Florida again. 7 Darren ClarkeClarke has won his last two starts on PGA TOUR Champions. He won the TimberTech Championship in November and won the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai in January. He did play in the Cologuard Classic in February. Clarke has been under-par in eight straight rounds during his recent hot play. Different course, but he did play well in Naples last year, finishing T17. 6 Retief GoosenGoosen has been knocking on the door of victory for awhile now. It's coming! He's been under-par in 20 straight rounds on PGA TOUR Champions dating back to September of 2020. He finished second in Hawaii in January even with rounds of 62 and 64 and finished T11 at the Cologuard Classic in February. Again, different course, but he played well at the Chubb Classic last year (T15). It doesn't seem right that Goosen has just one win on PGA TOUR Champions in 39 career starts since turning 50. He's bound for more. 5 Ernie ElsErnie Els ranks third on the Charles Schwab Cup standings with a pair of wins and ten top 10 finishes this year. He's become a consistent pick to contend each week and it's a short drive across the state for him this week. Els currently leads the Tour in Greens in Regulation (77.05%), Final Round Scoring Average (68.07) and Total Eagles (11). He also ranks third in driving distance (295.8) so the game is all there. 4 Scott ParelEven though it's a different course, we have to slot the defending champion, Scott Parel, in here. Parel posted a statement final-round 63 last year to capture his third PGA TOUR Champions title. Also, he's been really solid to start 2021. He finished T4 in Hawaii and T3 in Tucson. He was a combined 27 under in his last two starts. Parel has also kept busy as he went and played in the Monday qualifier for the Honda Classic and played well, but didn't earn a spot. 3 Bernhard LangerYes, he missed the cut at the Masters when many thought he'd be around for the weekend, but that's only a motivator for Langer. So far in 2021, he's continued to play well with finishes of T11 in Hawaii and T14 in Tucson. He also always plays well in Naples. He's a three-time champion (2011, 2013, 2016) and finished second in a playoff to Miguel Angel Jimenez in 2019. 2 Steve StrickerAnytime Stricker shows up to play PGA TOUR Champions, he's an easy favorite to win. His last four starts dating back to August of 2020, he's finished T7, T5, T3 and posted a T3 at the Cologuard Classic in February. On top of all that, he's played well on the PGA TOUR too. He finished T4 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February and T13 at the Honda Classic in March. His three top 25s on TOUR is the most by someone age 53 and older since 1978. 1 Kevin SutherlandAt some point, someone has to put some respect on Kevin Sutherland's name. I'm happy to do so. He has finished in the top 10 in 49.6 percent of his starts on PGA TOUR Champions since he turned 50 in 2014. He has five wins now after winning the Cologuard Classic in February and ranks No. 1 on the Charles Schwab Cup standings. In addition, he won the year-ending Schwab Cup Championship in 2020 and finished T4 in Hawaii to start 2021. He's been under-par in 13 straight rounds on PGA TOUR Champions. He doesn't toot his own horn, so people like me should do it for him. Kevin Sutherland deserves to be No. 1 in the rankings heading into the Chubb Classic. He’s been under-par in 13 straight rounds on PGA TOUR Champions. He doesn’t toot his own horn, so people like me should do it for him. Kevin Sutherland deserves to be No. 1 in the rankings heading into the Chubb Classic.At some point, someone has to put some respect on Kevin Sutherland’s name. I’m happy to do so. He has finished in the top 10 in 49.6 percent of his starts on PGA TOUR Champions since he turned 50 in 2014. He has five wins now after winning the Cologuard Classic in February and ranks No. 1 on the Charles Schwab Cup standings. In addition, he won the year-ending Schwab Cup Championship in 2020 and finished T4 in Hawaii to start 2021. He’s been under-par in 13 straight rounds on PGA TOUR Champions. He doesn’t toot his own horn, so people like me should do it for him. Kevin Sutherland deserves to be No. 1 in the rankings heading into the Chubb Classic.
