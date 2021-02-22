-
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS FANTASY
Power Rankings: Cologuard Classic
February 22, 2021
By Bret Lasky, PGATOUR.COM
Defending champion Bernhard Langer will be one to watch this week. (Stan Badz/Getty Images)
The fourth annual Cologuard Classic is the second event of 2021 and the 17th of the wraparound 2020-2021 season. The field is undoubtedly one of the best to ever tee it up in a PGA TOUR Champions event. There are ten Hall of Famers, 20 major champions and 57 players with a combined 419 PGA TOUR wins. Phil Mickelson will garner many of the headlines as he’ll go for a third win in as many starts, something that has never been done before, but the field also includes Steve Stricker, Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Fred Couples and Bernhard Langer, who will defend his title from a year ago at Omni Tucson National. Langer finished at -18 last year to win for a 41st time. He is still four wins shy of tying Hale Irwin’s all-time PGA TOUR Champions wins record.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Mike WeirIt’s probably not as obvious as the first nine, but Mike Weir feels close to hoisting a trophy. He finished second late in 2020 and finished T7 in Hawaii to open 2021. He’s been a tad inconsistent so far on PGA TOUR Champions, but the flashes are enough for me. One interesting nugget on Weir is that he leads the Tour in sand save percentage (66.67).It’s probably not as obvious as the first nine, but Mike Weir feels close to hoisting a trophy. He finished second late in 2020 and finished T7 in Hawaii to open 2021. He’s been a tad inconsistent so far on PGA TOUR Champions, but the flashes are enough for me. One interesting nugget on Weir is that he leads the Tour in sand save percentage (66.67). 9 Fred CouplesCouples has knocked on the door so many times this season, he just hasn’t busted through. He finished T4 in Hawaii last month and has two runner-up finishes during the 2020-2021 season. He also finished T5 at the Cologuard Classic in 2020 (68-66-72). One caution is that he has had some trouble in the final round when in the mix. His final round scoring average is 69.10 compared to 67.30 in Round 2.Couples has knocked on the door so many times this season, he just hasn’t busted through. He finished T4 in Hawaii last month and has two runner-up finishes during the 2020-2021 season. He also finished T5 at the Cologuard Classic in 2020 (68-66-72). One caution is that he has had some trouble in the final round when in the mix. His final round scoring average is 69.10 compared to 67.30 in Round 2. 8 Retief GoosenThe beginning through middle of the 2020 season weren’t the best for Goosen, but he has really started to find his way again. He ended 2020 with three top-10 finishes in his final four events and opened 2021 with a second place finish to Darren Clarke in Hawaii. Goosen made 20 birdies and an eagle in 54 holes in Hawaii. Goosen leads the Tour in driving distance (298.6) and ranks third in putting average.The beginning through middle of the 2020 season weren’t the best for Goosen, but he has really started to find his way again. He ended 2020 with three top-10 finishes in his final four events and opened 2021 with a second place finish to Darren Clarke in Hawaii. Goosen made 20 birdies and an eagle in 54 holes in Hawaii. Goosen leads the Tour in driving distance (298.6) and ranks third in putting average. 7 Kevin SutherlandHe doesn’t have a flashy name or even a flashy game, but he’s definitely a top five player on the Champions Tour. Sutherland won the 2020 finale in a playoff over Paul Broadhurst and just last month opened 2021 with a T4 finish in Hawaii. He ranks third on the Charles Schwab Cup standings with ten top 10 finishes this season. His last six rounds on the Champions Tour: 65-64-69-66-68-67. The guy is just good. He also finished T9 at Tucson National last year.He doesn’t have a flashy name or even a flashy game, but he’s definitely a top five player on the Champions Tour. Sutherland won the 2020 finale in a playoff over Paul Broadhurst and just last month opened 2021 with a T4 finish in Hawaii. He ranks third on the Charles Schwab Cup standings with ten top 10 finishes this season. His last six rounds on the Champions Tour: 65-64-69-66-68-67. The guy is just good. He also finished T9 at Tucson National last year. 6 Jerry KellyJerry Kelly has seven Champions Tour wins, but the Cologuard Classic is his baby. He dreamed up the tournament, he wears the Cologuard brand on his hat and he’s really good friends with Kevin Conroy, the CEO of Exact Sciences, the company behind Cologuard. Kelly has had mixed success at Omni Tucson National including a T54 finish last year with rounds of 74-73 to open. He nearly won in 2018 (T2) so there is reason to believe this could be his year.Jerry Kelly has seven Champions Tour wins, but the Cologuard Classic is his baby. He dreamed up the tournament, he wears the Cologuard brand on his hat and he’s really good friends with Kevin Conroy, the CEO of Exact Sciences, the company behind Cologuard. Kelly has had mixed success at Omni Tucson National including a T54 finish last year with rounds of 74-73 to open. He nearly won in 2018 (T2) so there is reason to believe this could be his year. 5 Steve StrickerIt’s been awhile since Stricker played on PGA TOUR Champions. His last start was before the U.S. Open when he played at the Sanford International in September. He finished T3. Stricker is another just about automatic top-10 when he plays. He has 22 top-10 finishes in 27 career starts on Champions Tour. He hasn’t won in his last six starts, but there is reason to believe that could change. First of all, he finished T5 at the Cologuard Classic last year and he recently finished T4 on PGA TOUR at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.It’s been awhile since Stricker played on PGA TOUR Champions. His last start was before the U.S. Open when he played at the Sanford International in September. He finished T3. Stricker is another just about automatic top-10 when he plays. He has 22 top-10 finishes in 27 career starts on Champions Tour. He hasn’t won in his last six starts, but there is reason to believe that could change. First of all, he finished T5 at the Cologuard Classic last year and he recently finished T4 on PGA TOUR at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. 4 Ernie ElsThe Big Easy currently ranks second on the Charles Schwab Cup standings. His first go-round at the Cologuard Classic was fairly pedestrian compared to what we’ve come to expect. He finished T34 (73-70-70), but Els really stepped on the gas pedal after his win at the Hoag Classic last year. He has ten top-10 finishes this season and currently rides a streak of 29 straight rounds of par or better so expect some low rounds in Tucson.The Big Easy currently ranks second on the Charles Schwab Cup standings. His first go-round at the Cologuard Classic was fairly pedestrian compared to what we’ve come to expect. He finished T34 (73-70-70), but Els really stepped on the gas pedal after his win at the Hoag Classic last year. He has ten top-10 finishes this season and currently rides a streak of 29 straight rounds of par or better so expect some low rounds in Tucson. 3 Bernhard LangerLanger goes for a 42nd win as the defending champion. Last year, he turned in rounds of 68-68-65 to win by two shots over Woody Austin. Langer has won every calendar year since 2007. A win in 2021, which seems inevitable, will be 15 straight years with at least one victory. Langer has a streak rolling of 14 straight rounds under par, including three at the 2021 opener in Hawaii where he finished T11.Langer goes for a 42nd win as the defending champion. Last year, he turned in rounds of 68-68-65 to win by two shots over Woody Austin. Langer has won every calendar year since 2007. A win in 2021, which seems inevitable, will be 15 straight years with at least one victory. Langer has a streak rolling of 14 straight rounds under par, including three at the 2021 opener in Hawaii where he finished T11. 2 Jim FurykFuryk, maybe even more than Mickelson, will be a favorite every time he tees it up. He showed excellent form in two PGA TOUR starts in the lead up. He finished T21 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (71-69-71-69) and T25 at The Genesis Invitational (69-70-74-69). Since winning his first two starts on PGA TOUR Champions, Furyk hasn’t won in his last five, but he’s been in the top 10 in three of them. Furyk has been under par in 20 of his 21 rounds so expect him to be in the mix. Plus, he went to the University of Arizona so Tucson is a place he knows well.Furyk, maybe even more than Mickelson, will be a favorite every time he tees it up. He showed excellent form in two PGA TOUR starts in the lead up. He finished T21 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (71-69-71-69) and T25 at The Genesis Invitational (69-70-74-69). Since winning his first two starts on PGA TOUR Champions, Furyk hasn’t won in his last five, but he’s been in the top 10 in three of them. Furyk has been under par in 20 of his 21 rounds so expect him to be in the mix. Plus, he went to the University of Arizona so Tucson is a place he knows well. 1 Phil MickelsonUntil Phil doesn’t win, he’s got to be considered the favorite. He won in Tucson in 1991 as a 20-year-old (only round two was at Omni Tucson National) so there is history, but he’s really dominated
his first two Champions Tour starts. In six rounds, he has a scoring average of 65.50 (his worst round is 68). He won by four shots in his first start and three shots in his second so nobody has really pushed him yet, although he did have to battle Mike Weir heading into the final round of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. The one cause for concern is his recent play on TOUR. He finished towards the bottom of the cut at The Farmers Insurance Open and missed the cut at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with rounds of 74-80.
