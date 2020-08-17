-
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS FANTASY
Power Rankings: Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge
August 17, 2020
By Chris Richards, PGATOUR.COM
- All eyes will be on Buffalo Ridge in Ridgedale, Missouri, this week. (Janet Glaser/Big Cedar Lodge)
Two $3 million purses will be divvied up over the course of nine days, as PGA TOUR Champions travels to Ridgedale, Missouri, for a pair of 54-hole events. Leading off will be the Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge, which will be played Wednesday through Friday at Buffalo Ridge.
This is the seventh straight year PGA TOUR Champions will compete at Big Cedar Lodge, and Buffalo Ridge was part of the rotation for the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf. This week’s field includes five winning tandems since 2014: Scott Hoch and Tom Pernice Jr. (2019); Paul Broadhurst and Kirk Triplett (2018); Woody Austin and Michael Allen (2016); Billy Andrade and Joe Durant (2015); and Fred Funk and Jeff Sluman (2014).
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Fred CouplesCouples posted weekend rounds of 68-70 at Firestone and finished T8, his fifth top-10 in as many starts this year. It is the third time he has started a season with five-straight top-10s (2014, 2017).Couples posted weekend rounds of 68-70 at Firestone and finished T8, his fifth top-10 in as many starts this year. It is the third time he has started a season with five-straight top-10s (2014, 2017). 9 Rod PamplingThe Aussie closed with a 4-under 66, tied for the week’s best score, and finished T5 at Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS. Since the restart, his 69.57 average is tied for second best on Tour.The Aussie closed with a 4-under 66, tied for the week’s best score, and finished T5 at Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS. Since the restart, his 69.57 average is tied for second best on Tour. 8 Brett QuigleyPlaying as the Charles Schwab Cup leader for the first time, Quigley finished T28 in his first start at a senior major. Though he fell to No. 2 in the standings, Quigley still leads the Tour in birdies per round (4.74).Playing as the Charles Schwab Cup leader for the first time, Quigley finished T28 in his first start at a senior major. Though he fell to No. 2 in the standings, Quigley still leads the Tour in birdies per round (4.74). 7 Bernhard LangerThe last time Langer was in Branson, he teamed up with Tom Lehman and finished second at the 2018 Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf. That week, the duo shot a best-ball score of 65 at Buffalo Ridge.The last time Langer was in Branson, he teamed up with Tom Lehman and finished second at the 2018 Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf. That week, the duo shot a best-ball score of 65 at Buffalo Ridge. 6 Woody AustinThe Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS marked the second straight major in which Austin played in Sunday’s final group. He closed with a 3-over 73 and tied for fifth, his sixth top-10 in seven starts this season.The Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS marked the second straight major in which Austin played in Sunday’s final group. He closed with a 3-over 73 and tied for fifth, his sixth top-10 in seven starts this season. 5 Ernie ElsEls has a long history on the Tour’s last two venues (Warwick Hills, Firestone Country Club), but Buffalo Ridge will be a new challenge for the PGA TOUR Champions rookie. The last time Els competed on a new course, he won the Hoag Classic at Newport Beach Country Club in March.Els has a long history on the Tour’s last two venues (Warwick Hills, Firestone Country Club), but Buffalo Ridge will be a new challenge for the PGA TOUR Champions rookie. The last time Els competed on a new course, he won the Hoag Classic at Newport Beach Country Club in March. 4 Miguel Angel JiménezJiménez was the only player to post three rounds in the 60s last week, but a second-round 74 was a hiccup that led to a T3 finish. He ranks T2 on Tour in putting average (1.693 putts per GIR).Jiménez was the only player to post three rounds in the 60s last week, but a second-round 74 was a hiccup that led to a T3 finish. He ranks T2 on Tour in putting average (1.693 putts per GIR). 3 Scott ParelA year after he finished T4, Parel contended again and finished runner-up at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS. He regained the lead in the Schwab Cup for the second time this season.A year after he finished T4, Parel contended again and finished runner-up at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS. He regained the lead in the Schwab Cup for the second time this season. 2 Colin MontgomerieDriving is the key to Monty’s game. Last week, he was T2 in driving accuracy (71.4%) and went on to finish T3, his best in a senior major since he was runner-up at the 2016 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. Driving is key for Monty between tournaments, too.Driving is the key to Monty’s game. Last week, he was T2 in driving accuracy (71.4%) and went on to finish T3, his best in a senior major since he was runner-up at the 2016 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. Driving is key for Monty between tournaments, too. 1 Jerry KellyWhen Kelly gets hot, it usually lasts for multiple weeks. Kelly won twice in a span of four starts in 2019, and he won twice in three starts in 2017.When Kelly gets hot, it usually lasts for multiple weeks. Kelly won twice in a span of four starts in 2019, and he won twice in three starts in 2017.
