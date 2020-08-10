-
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS FANTASY
Power Rankings: Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship
August 10, 2020
By Bret Lasky, PGATOUR.COM
August 10, 2020
Retief Goosen won the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship in 2019. (Getty Images)
The first major of the golf season was a thrilling victory by 23-year old Collin Morikawa at the PGA Championship. The next major is this week at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS. It starts Thursday, Aug. 13th at Firestone Country Club, a longtime PGA TOUR stop. Here is a look at the power rankings heading into the second event of the return.
Jim Furyk won the first event, The Ally Challenge, but he is not in the field.
Retief Goosen is the defending champion.
There is extra bonus for the winner of the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS. A spot in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2021.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 10 Scott McCarronMcCarron has done just about everything on PGA TOUR Champions: 11 wins, 2019 Charles Schwab Cup Champion and the list goes on. But his only major is the 2017 SENIOR PLAYERS. He has two top 10 finishes this season, but stumbled in the final round of The Ally Challenge and finished T41. He finished T8 last year at Firestone so you know it's in him to hoist a second major title and 12th career trophy. 9 Scott ParelParel, who ranks third on the Charles Schwab Cup standings, finished T4 at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS last year and played in the final group with winner Retief Goosen. He turned in rounds of 66 and 67 in the first and third rounds respectively. Parel has three wins already on PGA TOUR Champions, but a major would really supplant his status as a top tier player. 8 Fred CouplesIt's a bit of an unknown as Couples will make his first start since the Hoag Classic in early March. That said, he started the season with top-10 finishes in each of his four starts including T2 results at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship and the Hoag Classic. Couples made 15 starts at Firestone on PGA TOUR. 7 Ernie ElsEls finished T27 at The Ally Challenge, but Firestone is a place he knows well and has the power game to flourish. This will be his first senior major, but his 20th career start at Firestone. He had a pair of top 10s in 1999 and 2001. Els has shown well in four PGA TOUR Champions starts. It appears he'll be someone to watch for a long time. 6 Vijay SinghSingh hasn't won on PGA TOUR Champions since the 2018 Charles Schwab Cup Championship, but he has a long history of success at Firestone that has to bode well. He finished T18 last year at the SENIOR PLAYERS. He won in 2008 and has six top-10 finishes on the South Course. 5 Miguel Angel JiménezHe's back after missing the return at The Ally Challenge. The 9-time winner already has a win this season and finished T13 at Firestone last year. Rust shouldn't be an issue at all as he's been playing on the European Tour. 4 Bernhard LangerLanger finished T6 at Firestone nearly 40 years ago at the 1981 World Series of Golf. It's crazy to think all these years later, he still a player to watch. He stamped his fifth top-10 finish in six starts this season with a T7 at The Ally Challenge. Langer been under par in 17 of his 18 rounds in 2020. One caution is that he didn't shoot under par in any of his rounds in 2019 at Firestone (only six players finished under par for the week). 3 Brett QuigleyHe's a weekly force on PGA TOUR Champions. Quigley led by two with nine holes to play at The Ally Challenge and almost won for a second time. He has four top-10 finishes this season with a scoring average of 69.20. He's averaging 5.47 birdies per round, tops on Tour. He never played at Firestone during his PGA TOUR, but clearly the lack of prior course knowledge has been no issue. 2 Retief GoosenNot only is Goosen the defending champion at Firestone, but he finished T2 at The Ally Challenge a week ago with a final round 66. Goosen used a second round 62 last year at Firestone to position himself to claim his first win. He closed with birdies on 17 and 18 to hoist the title. 1 Steve StrickerStricker played a practice round on Tuesday at the PGA Championship with Collin Morikawa. Although he didn't play The Ally Challenge, he's kept sharp. He finished T18 at the Memorial Tournament on TOUR. Stricker won two majors on PGA TOUR Champions last year (Regions Tradition and U.S. Senior Open) and finished sixth at Firestone.
