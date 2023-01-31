By the Numbers: Stricker’s striking form

With his victory at the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Steve Stricker continued his impressive run of form on PGA TOUR Champions. Stricker won by six strokes in Hawaii after posting his low score in a 54-hole event (193) and low round on the Champions Tour (60 in the second round), starting 2023 where he left off in 2022. Here is a closer look at how impressive his recent run has been:

Current Streak

The win at Hualalai was Stricker’s third consecutive victory on PGA TOUR Champions after he hoisted trophies in each of his last two starts of 2022 – at the Sanford International and the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS. Stricker became the ninth player in Champions Tour history to win three consecutive starts and first since Fred Couples in 2010.