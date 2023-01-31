-
-
By the Numbers: Stricker’s striking form
-
January 31, 2023
By Connor Stange , PGATOUR.COM
- January 31, 2023
-
Extended Highlights
Steve Stricker’s Round 3 highlights from Mitsubishi
With his victory at the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Steve Stricker continued his impressive run of form on PGA TOUR Champions. Stricker won by six strokes in Hawaii after posting his low score in a 54-hole event (193) and low round on the Champions Tour (60 in the second round), starting 2023 where he left off in 2022. Here is a closer look at how impressive his recent run has been:
Current Streak
The win at Hualalai was Stricker’s third consecutive victory on PGA TOUR Champions after he hoisted trophies in each of his last two starts of 2022 – at the Sanford International and the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS. Stricker became the ninth player in Champions Tour history to win three consecutive starts and first since Fred Couples in 2010.
Players with Three Consecutive Wins on PGA TOUR Champions
Player Year Achieved Steve Stricker 2023 Fred Couples 2010 Jay Haas 2006 Loren Roberts 2006 Craig Stadler 2004 Gil Morgan 1998 Lee Trevino 1992 Chi Chi Rodriguez 1987 Bob Charles 1987
Dating back to August 2022, Stricker has won four of his last five starts on PGA TOUR Champions. During that span, he has beaten 348 of 350 competitors.
Steve Stricker’s Last Five Starts on PGA TOUR Champions
Tournament Result 2022 Ally Challenge Won 2022 Ascension Charity Classic 3rd 2022 Sanford International Won 2022 Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS Won 2023 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai Won
12 Wins
Stricker’s win at Hualalai was his 12th victory on PGA TOUR Champions, which moved him into T24 on the all-time wins list. The 55-year-old is currently the youngest player among those with 12 or more wins.
Most Wins on PGA TOUR Champions by Active Players
Overall Rank Player Wins 2 Bernhard Langer 44 T14 Jay Haas 18 T17 Fred Couples 14 T21 Miguel Angel Jimenez 13 T24 Steve Stricker 12 T24 Tom Lehman 12 T27 Jerry Kelly 11 T27 Scott McCarron 11
25%
Stricker’s win at Hualalai, which came in his 48th start on PGA TOUR Champions, improved his winning percentage to 25.0%, the highest of any player in Champions Tour history with 10 or more wins. It is also the fourth-fewest starts it has taken for a player to earn his 12th win on PGA TOUR Champions.
Highest Winning Percentage on PGA TOUR Champions (Among Players with 10 or More Wins)
Overall Rank Player Winning Percentage Wins / Starts 1 Steve Stricker 25% 12 / 48 2 Bernhard Langer 13.9% 44 / 317 3 Jack Nicklaus 11.9% 10 / 84 4 Fred Couples 10.1% 14 / 138 5 Miguel Angel Jimenez 9.4% 13 / 138
Fastest to 12 Wins in PGA TOUR Champions History
Rank Player Start # Year Achieved 1 Don January 33 1984 2 Miller Barber 42 1984 3 Gil Morgan 47 1998 4 Steve Stricker 48 2023 5 Gary Player 53 1988
Career Overview
Since breaking through for his first win on PGA TOUR Champions at the 2018 Cologuard Classic in his eighth start, the longest Stricker has gone without a win is seven consecutive tournaments. He won the 2019 U.S. Senior Open, then waited until the 2021 Chubb Classic to find the winner’s circle, going 0-for-6 in 2020.
Steve Stricker’s Wins by Season on PGA TOUR Champions
Season Wins Starts 2017 0 6 2018 3 7 2019 2 9 2020-21 2 13 2022 4 12 2023 1 1
Results Breakdown
Stricker has made 48 starts and played 151 rounds on PGA TOUR Champions. Here is the breakdown:
PGA TOUR Champions Quantity Notes Wins 12 25.0% of his starts Top-3s 27 56.2% of his starts Top-5s 31 64.6% of his starts Top-10s 40 83.3% of his starts Rounds in the 60s 106 70.2% of his rounds Rounds of 65 or better 32 21.2% of his rounds
What’s Next?
The next time Stricker tees it up, he will be making his 49th start on PGA TOUR Champions. With a win in his next start:
- He would become just the second player in PGA TOUR Champions history to win four consecutive starts, joining Chi Chi Rodriguez (1987).
- He would become the first player in PGA TOUR Champions history to earn five wins in a six-start span.
- It would be the third-fewest starts it has taken for a player to earn his 13th win on PGA TOUR Champions.
Fastest to 13 Wins in PGA TOUR Champions History
Rank Player Start # Year Achieved 1 Don January 41 1984 2 Miller Barber 43 1984 3 Gil Morgan 53 1998 4 Hale Irwin 56 1997 5 Bernhard Langer 61 2010
-
-