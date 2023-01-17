  • NEWS

    Why Joe LaCava 'always' drove Fred Couples to the golf course

  • Prior to the 2023 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Fred Couples explains the origin story of why longtime caddie Joe LaCava often drove him to the golf course. It began at The American Express, when Couples got lost en route to Bermuda Dunes CC.
