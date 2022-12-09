“One of the most special things for us to do this is to provide area kids an opportunity to give back,” Tabitha said. “My kids would come home and ask for $5 to give to donate. I’d give them the $5 and they would give it to the teacher to distribute, which is certainly nice. But, there was just no real connection to what they’re doing. This gives them real, hands-on experience to feel the giving during the giving season.”

“Tabitha’s vision for this event is really about bringing the community out,” said Jim. “The Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS is a great PGA TOUR Champions event, through which we raise a lot of money for charity. That helps here, too. But, more than anything, it really is about involving the community together. Families are bringing their kids out to create in them an awareness of the need.”

“It’s just very rewarding to have so many people out,” Tabitha said. “We literally started out with just our family packing these bags over a decade ago. Now, we have hundreds of kids, lacrosse teams, cheerleading squads, honor societies. All these kids coming and having a hands-on way of giving back really is special for us.”

With more than 20 million children at risk of hunger in the United States, many students qualify for the federal Free and Reduced-Price Meal Program at school. A stark reality is that many children fear weekends, as the only assured meals are those provided Monday through Friday at school.

“There are so many families here that really need this,” Tabitha said. “The numbers are growing, so we’re hoping to grow this next year to 6,000 meals we can serve. The need is just so great, so we are really happy to be able to help.”

From day one, giving back has been at the heart of the PGA TOUR and remains as its biggest priority today. Following the lead of many other TOUR players who formed foundations of their own in their own cities, the Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation was formed in North Florida in 2010.

“It’s something we always wanted to do,” said Jim. “When we started to scrape the surface here locally a little bit, we were able to determine the need and see how much there was out there. We’re always trying to do more and grow our numbers.”

“Jim has been playing professionally for nearly 30 years now, so we’ve really grown with the TOUR and grown with the giving,” Tabitha said. “It’s a lot like a family. We would go week in and week out, giving back to different communities, which was fantastic. So, to have been able to come back here to North Florida and utilize this community for our own foundation was wonderful. We probably would not have known what to do had we not seen it staged on the PGA TOUR. Now, we’ve been able to learn from that model and make a big difference.”

“For a long time, I kind of lived and died for every shot on TOUR,” Jim admitted. “But, as I got older, started a family and got involved in this community, I began to see that others are not as blessed. I want to reach out and help as much as I can.”

Rather than relish in the success of their creation, the couple – along with everyone at the Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation – much prefer to celebrate the collective heart of North Florida.

“It really is a family affair,” Tabitha said. “To be able to watch the community come together to help those that need it is really special.”

With countless professional achievements on the course over the decades, Jim Furyk will forever remain a standout figure. Many times over, he has earned his rightful place in golf’s history books. Standing out for past performances, though, isn’t what inspires him on the more significant stage of life. That motivation comes from being one of many faces in a crowd committed to giving hope for the future of those in need.

“What’s really special for us is the support we’ve received from the community,” said Jim. “We have folks out here in fork lifts, lifting pallets of food onto trucks to be delivered. We have people cutting up boxes, putting out food and bagging it into thousands of bags. As a team, we were able to make this happen. We’re really thankful for the friends and community who have helped us out and share in the vision we have. It’s amazing the number of folks who realize the issues we have and want to come out and help.”