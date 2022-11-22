-
-
NEWS
How it works, field list: 2022 PGA TOUR Champions Q-School
78-player field finalized for Final Stage of Qualifying Tournament at TPC Scottsdale, Dec. 6-9
-
November 22, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- November 22, 2022
- Brandel Chamblee eyes guaranteed starts on 2023 PGA TOUR Champions via Final Stage of Q-School. (Phil Inglis/Getty Images)
The number “50” hits different in professional golf.
Turning 50 means the opportunity to pursue eligibility on PGA TOUR Champions and compete against the game’s legends.
That doesn’t mean it’s an easy task. Players must finish inside the top five at Final Stage of the PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament to become fully exempt into all open, full-field events on the 2023 PGA TOUR Champions.
Final Stage of Q-School
Format: 72-hole stroke play; no cut
Dates: Dec. 6-9, 2022
Course: TPC Scottsdale; Scottsdale, Ariz.
Field size: 78
Fully exempt cards available: 5
A playoff will be conducted if needed to break a tie. Only five cards will be awarded.
Click here for full field at Final Stage
Finishers 6-30 and ties at Final Stage shall be eligible to apply for PGA TOUR Champions Associate Membership for the 2023 season, which will afford them the opportunity to enter 2023 PGA TOUR Champions weekly event qualifiers.
Some players are exempt directly to Final Stage of Q-School, while others competed at First Stage of Q-School, which was held across three sites in the week of November 15.
First Stage of Q-School
Valrico, Florida (Buckhorn Springs)
73 players for 16 spots
Final results
Saucier, Mississippi (Grand Bear GC)
59 players for 13 spots
Bobby Collins and Marion Dantzler advanced via playoff at five-way T12
Final results
Mesquite, Nevada (CasaBlanca)
75 players for 17 spots
Chad Sorensen and Rick Garboski advanced via playoff at five-way T16
Final results
Here’s a capsule look at notables to advance from First Stage, including Bob May, Jeev Milkha Singh and Richard Green.
Here’s a look at top-five finishers at Final Stage of Q-School in recent years:
2021: Rob Labritz (medalist), David Branshaw, Thongchai Jaidee, Roger Rowland, Tom Gillis
2019: Shane Bertsch (medalist), Thongchai Jaidee, Robert Karlsson, Robin Byrd, Stephen Leaney
2018: Gibby Gilbert III (medalist), Skip Kendall, Cliff Kresge, Greg Kraft, Stephen Leaney
2017: Tom Byrum, Tommy Tolles, Kent Jones, Tim Petrovic, Ken Tanigawa
Here's a look at eligibility criteria for direct access to Final Stage of Q-School:
a. The top five finishers from the most recent Senior PGA Professional Championship.
b. The leading available player (to a floor of fifth position) on the 2022 Legends Tour Order of Merit through Oct. 10, 2022.
c. The leading available player (to a floor of fifth position) on the 2022 Japan Golf Tour Organization Senior Tour Order of Merit through Oct. 10, 2022.
d. Those players not otherwise exempt who are in the top 75 on the 2022 PGA TOUR Champions Official Money List through Oct. 17, 2022.
e. Those players not otherwise exempt who are in the top 100 on the 2022 PGA TOUR Champions All-Time Money List through Oct. 17, 2022.
f. On a two-time only basis, players who (i) have won an official event (awarding official money and official victory status, excluding team events) on PGA TOUR or PGA TOUR Champions, or are a PGA TOUR Veteran Member (i.e., have a minimum of 150 career cuts in official money PGA TOUR events); and (ii) are 50 years of age or older, or will turn age 50 on or before June 1, 2023.
Note: A player who receives a two-time exemption into the Final Qualifying Stage of the PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament as a Tournament Winner shall not be eligible to receive an exemption as a PGA TOUR Veteran Member at a later date. Likewise, a player who receives a two-time exemption into the Final Qualifying Stage of the PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament as a PGA TOUR Veteran Member shall not be eligible to receive an exemption as a Tournament Winner at a later date. The two-time exemption became effective in 2010 and remains in effect for those eligible players who are 50 or will turn 50 on or before June 1, 2023.
g. Beginning in 2014, players who have won an official PGA TOUR Champions event awarding official money, official victory status, will receive a one-year exemption into the Final Qualifying Stage of the PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament for each win. This exemption can be used at the player’s discretion at any point that player no longer maintains exempt status on PGA TOUR Champions.
Here's a look at general eligibility criteria to enter PGA TOUR Champions Q-School:
Each applicant must be a professional golfer or highly skilled amateur golfer with a Handicap Index not exceeding 0.8 under the Rules of Handicapping, who is 50 years of age or older, or who is 49 years of age provided he turns 50 on or before June 1, 2023 in order to begin competition at any level (First or Final Stage) of the 2023 PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament.
Amateurs who meet the above criteria are entitled to enter the 2023 PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament. An amateur advancing to the Final Qualifying Stage must forfeit their amateur status upon entry in their first PGA TOUR Champions tournament or PGA TOUR Champions Event Qualifier of the 2023 PGA TOUR Champions season.
-
-