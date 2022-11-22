  • NEWS

    How it works, field list: 2022 PGA TOUR Champions Q-School

    78-player field finalized for Final Stage of Qualifying Tournament at TPC Scottsdale, Dec. 6-9

  • Brandel Chamblee eyes guaranteed starts on 2023 PGA TOUR Champions via Final Stage of Q-School. (Phil Inglis/Getty Images)Brandel Chamblee eyes guaranteed starts on 2023 PGA TOUR Champions via Final Stage of Q-School. (Phil Inglis/Getty Images)