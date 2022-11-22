How it works, field list: 2022 PGA TOUR Champions Q-School

The number “50” hits different in professional golf.

Turning 50 means the opportunity to pursue eligibility on PGA TOUR Champions and compete against the game’s legends.

That doesn’t mean it’s an easy task. Players must finish inside the top five at Final Stage of the PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament to become fully exempt into all open, full-field events on the 2023 PGA TOUR Champions.

Format: 72-hole stroke play; no cut

Dates: Dec. 6-9, 2022

Course: TPC Scottsdale; Scottsdale, Ariz.

Field size: 78

Fully exempt cards available: 5

A playoff will be conducted if needed to break a tie. Only five cards will be awarded.