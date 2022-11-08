-
Charles Schwab Cup: Winner Scenarios
November 08, 2022
By Bret Lasky , PGATOUR.COM
Steven Alker’s interview after winning Dominion Energy
Steven Alker leads the Charles Schwab Cup standings by over 600,000 points heading into the Charles Schwab Cup Championship but hasn't wrapped up the season-long trophy. Padraig Harrington, who already has three wins this season, could win the Charles Schwab Cup if he wins the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. However, even if Harrington wins, he still needs help from Alker, who could win the Charles Schwab Cup with a top-five finish despite a Harrington win.
Current Standings Points Lead Steven Alker 3,753,435 617,980 Padraig Harrington 3,135,455 -
Alker turned 50 in August 2021 and has taken PGA TOUR Champions by storm. He has five wins in the last 15 months including four this season.
Alker and Harrington are the only two that have a chance to win the Charles Schwab Cup. Jerry Kelly, who ranks third on the standings, is 1,271,544 points behind Alker. The winner of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship earns 880,000 points.
With a Harrington WIN Tournament Total Points Padraig Harrington 880,000 4,015,455
Here's a look at the scenarios in play if Harrington wins this week in Phoenix. If Harrington does not win, Alker will win the Charles Schwab Cup.
Steven Alker Finishes Tournament Total Points Lead Over Harrington Charles Schwab Cup Champion Solo 2nd 500,000 4,253,435 237,980 Steven Alker 9-way T2 275,278 4,028,713 13,258 Steven Alker 10-way T2 260,250 4,013,685 -1,770 Padraig Harrington Solo 3rd 420,000 4,173,435 157,980 Steven Alker 7-way T3 263,929 4,017,364 1,909 Steven Alker 8-way T3 247,188 4,000,623 -14,833 Padraig Harrington Solo 4th 350,000 4,103,435 87,980 Steven Alker 4-way T4 275,625 4,029,060 13,605 Steven Alker 5-way T4 255,500 4,008,935 -6,520 Padraig Harrington Solo 5th 300,000 4,053,435 37,980 Steven Alker 2-way T5 276,250 4,029,685 14,230 Steven Alker 3-way T5 250,833 4,004,268 -11,187 Padraig Harrington Solo 6th 252,500 4,005,935 -9,520 Padraig Harrington
