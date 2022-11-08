Charles Schwab Cup: Winner Scenarios

Steven Alker leads the Charles Schwab Cup standings by over 600,000 points heading into the Charles Schwab Cup Championship but hasn't wrapped up the season-long trophy. Padraig Harrington, who already has three wins this season, could win the Charles Schwab Cup if he wins the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. However, even if Harrington wins, he still needs help from Alker, who could win the Charles Schwab Cup with a top-five finish despite a Harrington win.

