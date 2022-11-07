The eternal grind of Padraig Harrington

Padraig Harrington is OK with cartoonish mayhem. Over-the-top blood and guts, fine.

But he does not like violent movies.

“I didn’t like ‘Reservoir Dogs,’” Harrington said at the recent Constellation Furyk & Friends in Jacksonville, Florida, where he finished sixth. “A guy bleeds to death through the whole movie. That was harsh. I don’t like it when it’s real. But I loved ‘Pulp Fiction.’ I don’t mind cartoon violence; I was brought up on ‘Tom & Jerry.’

“I love ‘Fargo,’ the series,” he continued. “I’m watching ‘Hacks.’ I like to binge-watch. ‘Breaking Bad’ was obviously brilliant. When Walter White let Jesse’s girlfriend die, I was so shocked at that. It was one of the worst things I’ve ever – but I have no problem watching a horror movie because it's not real. Like ‘Cape Fear’ with DeNiro was terrifying. It was real.”

Where does Harrington, one of golf’s great range rats, find time for all these films? Even after 50, Harrington is still obsessed with getting better, a pursuit that doesn’t offer much time for movies. But his transatlantic commutes, flying business class on Aer Lingus, British Airways and United Airlines to and from his Dublin home, offer a few hours for him to kick his feet up. He likes it up there in the air, he said, savoring the hours with nothing to do but drink Diet Cokes, eat chocolate and delve into pop culture. While most of his peers long ago established U.S. bases to compete on the PGA TOUR, Harrington will take the hours in the air in exchange for the familiarities of his native Ireland.

“It makes for a happy home,” he said. “If I brought my wife (to America) and then left my wife at the base, she’d be asking, ‘Why am I here?’ We live 10 minutes from her folks, my folks, and her sister, and all her friends, so me being away, it’s no burden. If you want to be a professional sportsperson, especially a golfer, and you’re married, live where the wife is from. If I’m home three or four weeks I’m kicked out the door; I’m ruining the routines.

“I want to be doing this when I’m 80,” he continued. “What else would I do? I like the competition, I like playing, and I know if I stop, you’ll find me sitting in a chair watching the shopping channel in my skivvies with chocolate ice cream spilled on my top, and I’ll be fat. That’s my future. This is the only way I know to keep myself young and sane.”