What’s in the bag: 65-year-old Bernhard Langer’s winning lineup at TimberTech

Bernhard Langer added to his ironman legacy Sunday at the TimberTech Championship, breaking his own record as oldest winner in PGA TOUR Champions history with a six-stroke victory over Paul Goydos and Thongchai Jaidee at Royal Palm Yacht & CC.

Langer’s 44th PGA TOUR Champions title comes at 65 years, 2 months, 20 days. He previously held the record as oldest TOUR-sanctioned winner via his victory at the Chubb Classic earlier this year. He also moves within one of Hale Irwin’s record 45 PGA TOUR Champions titles.

Langer broke his age by two strokes with a 9-under 63 in the second round at Royal Palm Yacht & CC, and he backed it up with Sunday’s low round, a 6-under 66, to finish 17-under total at the second of three Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs events.

Langer moves to No. 5 on the season-long Charles Schwab Cup standings into next week’s Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Arizona.

Here’s what was in Langer’s bag for a historic victory at the TimberTech Championship.

Driver: Tour Edge Exotics 722 (9 degrees)

3-wood: Tour Edge Exotics 722 (15 degrees)

X-Hybrid: Tour Edge Exotics 722 (18 degrees)

3-Hybrid: Tour Edge Exotics 722 (21 degrees)

Irons (4-8): Tour Edge Exotics CBX Forged

9-iron: BL custom

PW: Tour Edge Exotics BL Proto

56-degree wedge: Cleveland

60-degree wedge: Titleist Vokey

Putter: Odyssey White Hot 2-Ball

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x