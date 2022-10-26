PGA TOUR grows diversity through inaugural HBCUs event in Richmond

Under most circumstances at a PGA TOUR Champions event, when the last putt drops each Sunday, a winner is crowned and the event’s overall impact and success is celebrated.

While that chain of events unfolded just as expected Sunday afternoon with Steven Alker’s compelling victory at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, things, though, were far from over.

In fact, the end of the professional action at The Country Club of Virginia in Richmond served as the beginning of something remarkably special and even historic.

With direct ties to the Dominion Energy Charity Classic and First Tee – Greater Richmond, the inaugural River City Collegiate Classic presented by Truist kicked off its 36-hole competition Monday.

Seven Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) teed off Monday for round one at the James River Course at The Country Club of Virginia, still featuring tournament conditions. Tuesday’s final round took place at the recently renovated Belmont Golf Course nearby in Richmond.

Competitors included students from Elizabeth City State University, Johnson C. Smith University, Livingstone College, Saint Augustine’s University, Virginia State University, Virginia Union University and Winston-Salem State University.