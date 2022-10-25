PGA TOUR Champions announces 2023 schedule

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – PGA TOUR Champions announced Tuesday the schedule for its 2023 season, which features 28 events and will conclude at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix, Arizona. The 25-event regular season will welcome one new tournament, The Galleri Classic in Rancho Mirage, California, and players will visit 20 U.S. states and three other countries (Morocco, Wales, Canada). In 2023, players will compete for more than $66 million in total prize money, the highest in PGA TOUR Champions’ 43-season history.

“As we near the end of our tremendous 2022 season, we are excited to share next year’s schedule with the players, partners and fans,” said PGA TOUR Champions president Miller Brady. “The 2023 schedule sees our Tour returning to Morocco with the Trophy Hassan II in Rabat, as well as bringing on a new tournament in The Galleri Classic, played at the historic Mission Hills Country Club. Thanks to the strength of our tournament and title sponsors, the future and stability of PGA TOUR Champions has never been more secure. We are thrilled to have the highest purses in PGA TOUR Champions history and to be able to bring the game of golf to the many wonderful venues on this Tour.”

The 2023 season will tee off with the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai the week of January 16-21 in Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii. In the second week of February, the Tour travels to Morocco for the Trophy Hassan II at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Rabat.

The Tour comes back stateside after the trip to Morocco, first going to Naples, Florida for the Chubb Classic followed by a trip to Tucson, Arizona for the Cologuard Classic. Following those is a two-week stint in California, first with the Hoag Classic in Newport Beach, then at a new event, The Galleri Classic, played at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage. The tournament – a partnership between PGA TOUR Champions and GRAIL, LLC – marks the first time PGA TOUR Champions has hosted a tournament in Coachella Valley since 1993.

In April, PGA TOUR Champions hosts back-to-back events in Texas. First is the Invited Celebrity Classic, held at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Texas. This tournament matches PGA TOUR Champions players with celebrity golfers, as well as 10 amateur players who earn a spot to play in the event.

The PGA TOUR Champions schedule features five major championships, which begin in May with the Regions Tradition in Birmingham, Alabama, and conclude in July with The Senior Open presented by Rolex in Wales.

The 2023 season will also see a new title sponsor for one of the PGA TOUR Champions major championships, with Kaulig taking over title sponsorship for the event held at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio – now named the Kaulig Companies Championship.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kaulig Companies to the PGA TOUR Champions family,” said Brady. “This title sponsorship is another example of Kaulig Companies’ long-standing commitment and support for the local community. We are grateful for Matt Kaulig and Tim Clepper’s roles in ensuring this event will maintain its position each season as one of the truly special tournaments on our schedule. We are grateful to Bridgestone for its support of this tournament through the years, and we look forward to celebrating their contributions at this year’s event.”