By the numbers: Fred Couples’ 60 is lowest final round in PGA TOUR Champions history

Fred Couples carded a final-round, 12-under 60 to win last week’s SAS Championship by six strokes.

It was so impressive, 82-time PGA TOUR winner Tiger Woods tuned in.

“I think he was on 17 or 18; Tiger called me, and he’s like, ‘Are you watching this?’” Justin Thomas said this week. “I turned it on and watched him stripe it off 18 tee, stiff the iron shot and make the putt.”

Couples made birdie on his final five holes of the front nine Sunday at Prestonwood CC in the Raleigh-Durham metroplex. He recorded back-to-back pars after the turn, then closed with seven consecutive birdies to cement his place in PGA TOUR Champions lore.

Couples, 63, is the first player to shoot his age or better in the final round to win on PGA TOUR Champions. His 60 is also the lowest final round in PGA TOUR Champions history.