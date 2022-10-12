-
-
NEWS
Scenarios for Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs berths at SAS Championship
Minimum finish needed for a chance at Playoffs berth
-
October 12, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- October 12, 2022
- Fred Funk, 66, shot an opening-round 65 at The Ally Challenge and will aim to recapture that magic this week. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
The final week of the PGA TOUR Champions Regular Season marks the final opportunity to gain Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs access.
At the conclusion of the SAS Championship, the top 72 on the Charles Schwab Cup standings will earn Playoffs berths. (Note: In the event a top-10 finisher at the SAS Championship is still outside the season-long top 72, there is one Wildcard spot available.)
Here's a look at players in the SAS Championship field who begin the week outside the top 72, and their minimum finish needed for a chance to crack the top 72 and earn Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs berths.
(These numbers are not a guarantee; it could take more than the minimum finish, pending scenarios around the bubble.)
Michael Allen enters the week at No. 72, with $156,341 in season earnings to date.
Rank Player Season earnings Minimum finish needed for chance at Playoffs berth No. 73 Mark Walker $153,280 Solo 63rd No. 75 Olin Browne $142,493 Solo 34th No. 76 Davis Love III $128,568 Three-way T19 No. 80 John Senden $109,832 Two-way T11 No. 84 Stephen Dodd $97,550 Solo ninth No. 85 Fred Funk $90,912 Three-way T7 No. 87 David Duval $82,569 Three-way T6 No. 93 Justin Leonard $63,720 Solo fifth No. 98 Jose Maria Olazabal $51,196 Two-way T4 No. 105 Steve Jones $40,285 Solo fourth No. 114 Robert Allenby $29,224 Two-way T3 No. 116 Mike Goodes $27,357 Two-way T3 No. 120 Roger Rowland $25,165 Two-way T3 No. 147 Neal Lancaster $10,763 Solo third No. 186 Notah Begay III $1,960 Two-way T2
Kent Jones and Joey Sindelar currently stand second and fourth alternate, respectively, and enter the week outside the top 72. Here's a look at what they would need if they gain SAS Championship entry ...
Rank Player Season earnings Minimum finish needed for chance at Playoffs berth No. 74 Kent Jones $150,964 Solo 52nd No. 108 Joey Sindelar $38,092 Solo fourth
First alternate David McKenzie currently stands 53rd on the Charles Schwab Cup standings; third alternate John Daly is No. 65.
-
-