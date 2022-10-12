  • NEWS

    Scenarios for Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs berths at SAS Championship

    Minimum finish needed for a chance at Playoffs berth

  • Fred Funk, 66, shot an opening-round 65 at The Ally Challenge and will aim to recapture that magic this week. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)Fred Funk, 66, shot an opening-round 65 at The Ally Challenge and will aim to recapture that magic this week. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)