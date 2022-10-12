Scenarios for Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs berths at SAS Championship

The final week of the PGA TOUR Champions Regular Season marks the final opportunity to gain Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs access.

At the conclusion of the SAS Championship, the top 72 on the Charles Schwab Cup standings will earn Playoffs berths. (Note: In the event a top-10 finisher at the SAS Championship is still outside the season-long top 72, there is one Wildcard spot available.)

Here's a look at players in the SAS Championship field who begin the week outside the top 72, and their minimum finish needed for a chance to crack the top 72 and earn Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs berths.

(These numbers are not a guarantee; it could take more than the minimum finish, pending scenarios around the bubble.)

Michael Allen enters the week at No. 72, with $156,341 in season earnings to date.