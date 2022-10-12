-
BUBBLE WATCH
Bubble watch: Playoffs berths at stake at SAS Championship
Regular Season finale to determine top-72 for Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs
October 12, 2022
By Ashley Grimmer , PGATOUR.COM
- Davis Love III could earn a Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs berth with a strong week in North Carolina. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
The SAS Championship – the final Regular Season event on the PGA TOUR Champions schedule – gives players one last chance to boost their ranking on the Charles Schwab Cup points list before the Playoffs.
After this week at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, North Carolina, only the top 72 will advance to the Playoffs – with the ‘Wildcard Weekend’ caveat if a top-10 finisher at the SAS Championship is outside the top 72 on the season-long standings.
Charles Schwab Cup standings into SAS Championship ...
Schwab Cup Ranking Player Money 68 Tom Gillis $185,794 69 Chris DiMarco $184,587 70 Duffy Waldorf $180,304 71 Jeff Sluman $163,919 72 Michael Allen $156,341 73 Mark Walker $153,280 74 Kent Jones $150,964 75 Olin Browne $142,493 76 Davis Love III $128,568
Here is a look at seven players on the bubble going into this weekend in the Raleigh-Durham metroplex.
Duffy Waldorf
Current ranking: 70
The two-time winner on the Champions Tour boasts three top-25 finishes this season, with his best finish being T15 at the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open. Waldorf is coming off of a T36 finish at the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS. Although Waldorf sits a few spots within the top 72, he will still need a solid finish this weekend to secure his spot in the Playoffs.
Jeff Sluman
Current ranking: 71
The 1988 PGA Championship winner sits just barely inside the top 72 heading into this week in North Carolina. Sluman finished T36 last week in Jacksonville and has a good record at Prestonwood Country Club, where he finished T3 in 2016. Although Sluman has no top-10 finishes this season, his best finish was T13 at the Cologuard Classic.
Michael Allen
Current ranking: 72
With eight Champions Tour victories under his belt, Allen has the experience to prove he can play well under pressure. Allen’s only top-25 finish this season came last month at the PURE Insurance Championship and his best finish at the SAS Championship was T5 in 2013.
Mark Walker
Current ranking: 73
With only six starts so far this season, Walker has used quality over quantity to get him to where he is in the rankings. Walker started his season with a solo sixth at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, his best finish on the Champions Tour to date. and has finished in the top 25 twice since.
He earned a spot at the SAS Championship via Tuesday’s open qualifier, a big-time performance to earn the chance to chase a Playoffs berth.
Olin Browne
Current ranking: 75
The 2011 U.S. Senior Open champion ranks No. 2 on Tour in driving accuracy this season, with 78.96% of fairways hit. In addition to ball striking, Browne will need a well-rounded game in order to sneak into the top 72. Browne hasn’t finished within the top-25 at the SAS Championship since his T22 finish back in 2015.
Davis Love III
Current ranking: 76
Love is up 16 spots in the rankings after a T7 last week at the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS. This will be only Love’s seventh event on the Champions Tour this year, having played seven events on the TOUR this year where he only made one cut. Love will need to capitalize on his momentum from last week in order to move into the top 72.
Kent Jones
Current ranking: 74
• Second alternate at SAS as of Wednesday
Jones began his 2022 season strong with a T8 finish at the Rapiscan Systems Classic at Fallen Oak Golf Club in Saucier, Mississippi. Since then, Jones has finished in the top 25 two other times, with a T20 at The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex and a T16 at The Ally Challenge, and he will need to channel that energy this week in Cary to move into the top 72.
