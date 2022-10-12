Bubble watch: Playoffs berths at stake at SAS Championship

Here is a look at seven players on the bubble going into this weekend in the Raleigh-Durham metroplex.

Duffy Waldorf

Current ranking: 70

The two-time winner on the Champions Tour boasts three top-25 finishes this season, with his best finish being T15 at the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open. Waldorf is coming off of a T36 finish at the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS. Although Waldorf sits a few spots within the top 72, he will still need a solid finish this weekend to secure his spot in the Playoffs.

Jeff Sluman

Current ranking: 71

The 1988 PGA Championship winner sits just barely inside the top 72 heading into this week in North Carolina. Sluman finished T36 last week in Jacksonville and has a good record at Prestonwood Country Club, where he finished T3 in 2016. Although Sluman has no top-10 finishes this season, his best finish was T13 at the Cologuard Classic.