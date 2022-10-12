  • BUBBLE WATCH

    Bubble watch: Playoffs berths at stake at SAS Championship

    Regular Season finale to determine top-72 for Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs

  • Davis Love III could earn a Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs berth with a strong week in North Carolina. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)Davis Love III could earn a Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs berth with a strong week in North Carolina. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)