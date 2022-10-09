Winner's bag: Steve Stricker, Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Steve Stricker earned his 11th PGA TOUR Champions title Sunday at the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS presented by Circle K, carding a three-round total of 14 under at Timuquana CC for a two-stroke victory over Monday qualifier Harrison Frazar.

After losing 25 pounds this past winter due to a self-described “mystery ailment,” Stricker has seen his game round into peak form over the last few months. The Wisconsin native has won back-to-back PGA TOUR Champions starts, with three victories in his last four starts. Stricker, 55, recorded 46 consecutive bogey-free holes at firm and fast Timuquana CC until a bogey on the closing hole Sunday.

With the win, Stricker moves to No. 3 on the Charles Schwab Cup standings as he prepares to fly home to Wisconsin, where his daughter Izzy will compete in a high school state tournament beginning Monday.

Tournament host Jim Furyk played in the final group Sunday and finished solo third, three strokes back.

Here’s what was in Stricker’s bag this week in Northeast Florida.

Driver: Callaway Epic Speed, 9 degrees

3-wood: Titleist 915, 13.5 degrees

5-wood: Titleist 816 H1, 17 degrees

Irons (3-9): Callaway Apex Pro Forged

46-degree wedge: Titleist Vokey SM8

54-degree wedge: Titleist Vokey SM7

59-degree wedge: Titleist Vokey SM4

Putter: Odyssey White Hot