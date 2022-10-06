PGA TOUR Champions rookie Notah Begay III back where it all started

Notah Begay III is tardy for an afternoon interview, and his excuse, disclosed somewhat sheepishly, is one he has not leaned on in a decade. “Sorry,” he says, “I couldn’t get off the range.”

Begay turned 50 in September, and is a rookie all over again. Friday, he makes his PGA TOUR Champions debut at the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS event at Timuquana Country Club in Jacksonville, Floriday. His first playing career cut short in his 30s by an uncooperative back, Begay – who once captured four PGA TOUR titles in a 10-month span – is equal parts excited and fearful to compete again.

“Everybody deals with nerves,” he said. “That’s one of the biggest things that is overlooked in tournament golf.”

Begay does enjoy the tranquil vibe of his new workplace. Tuesday, he kicked back for lunch and lengthy conversation with major winners Padraig Harrington and Mike Weir. For the next year, his plan is to be a part-time player, part-time television announcer, continuing his work as an on-course reporter for NBC/Golf Channel’s regular TOUR coverage. Begay said he feels ready to compete again. Mentally, he believes he is stronger than ever.

“The last 10 years has been like a graduate course in golf,” said Begay, whose last PGA TOUR start was the 2012 Reno-Tahoe Open. He started in broadcasting the same year. “As an analyst, you have to do statistical analysis, evaluation, talk to players, coaches, trainers ... when I’m covering golf at the live tournaments, I’m not watching one shot. I’m watching three shots, usually. I’m evaluating three games at the same time.”

He will take the best bits and pieces that he has accumulated, tips on training and swing technique and nutrition (he dropped 15 pounds), and try to fit them into his own game.

Begay has been ramping up his training and golf sessions for the last six to eight months, pushing himself physically to discover what his back can handle. The 8-millimeter herniation in his L4-L5 disc remains, but doctors once told him that time would help his old injury, and it has. “We’ll see how it goes,” Begay said optimistically.