PURE Insurance Championship Impacting First Tee

About Pebble Beach, World Golf Hall of Fame member Johnny Miller once referred to the breathtaking Monterey, California sweet spot as being nestled along the “greatest meeting of land and water in the world.”

Experiencing Pebble Beach is, indeed, a bucket list dream for virtually every individual who has ever touched a golf club. Those who have had the opportunity to test their mettle on the world-renowned design will carry with them indelible memories of a lifetime.

Opportunity, though, can be a finicky thing.

While seemingly always within reach for some, chances for others feel, at best, more like rare commodities. With regard to golf, some are fortunate to get into the swing of things so early in life that a start date precedes memory. Others spend the bulk of their early lives striving for the means to experience the joys of a game that feels out of reach.

They would like an opportunity.

For 25 years now, First Tee has been the gateway to that opportunity for millions of kids and teenagers in all 50 states and beyond. For many, it became an open door they would never have otherwise had. And what they pick up along the way with First Tee outside the ropes defines the term “career best.”

Born in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Skye Skenandore grew up on the Oneida Reservation as a Native American. She took up golf at the age of eight. In 2020, Skye and her family moved to Aiken, S.C.

“The reason we moved was because I want to become a professional on the LPGA,” said Skye. “Wisconsin weather doesn’t exactly provide the best opportunities for that.”

After seeing the good experience her brother had with First Tee, Skye signed on.

“The funding aspect of First Tee helped us a lot,” Skye said. “We don’t really have a lot of money, so they help with things I need, like balls and tees.”

According to Skye, First Tee helped her come to understand herself better and become comfortable as her own person.

“I think that may be something a lot of other kids have a hard time with,” said Skye. “But now, thanks largely to First Tee, I do feel comfortable in my own skin.”

After finishing an impressive fifth in the 2021 South Carolina Women’s Open, she won this year’s event.

“I’d have to say that my best quality, which has improved even more since joining First Tee, is my mentality,” Skye said. “I’m now better able to turn a bad shot into the potential for something positive. First Tee really helped me with that, and it really carries over into my day-to-day life. They made golf fun. We all know it can feel like work sometimes, especially when you aren’t playing great. But I put my heart into it and First Tee really made it fun for me. That has really helped me off the course as much as on the course.”

As far as her game goes, Skye admits to having struggled in the past.

“I put in so much, but never seemed to get the scores I wanted. We also put a lot of money into tournaments, and I wasn’t able to get the return out of it we hoped for. That was hard. But I’ve learned to be patient and understanding. I may not win this one, but could very well go on to win an even bigger one. I just keep pushing forward with that mentality of believing that everything happens for a reason.”

In January of this year, Skye fulfilled a long-time wish, getting her first tattoo. She now has nine, including a quote on her left arm: “Everything happens for a reason.”

“I can’t say I was always decent at golf, but I worked really hard at it,” Skye said. “I definitely get frustrated at times, but I’ve learned that if I’m just patient with it and keep going, it will all work out in the end.”